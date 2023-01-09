Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
Former Dodger Outfielder Gets Caught Up in Carlos Correa Saga Crossfire
Former Dodgers outfielder Kyle Garlick, who slugs lefties but struggles against righties, was DFA'd by the Twins to make room on their roster for Carlos Correa.
Padres interested in 400 HR Club member
The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
Belt’s wife sends emotional goodbye to Giants after Jays deal
It’s the end of an era for Giants baseball. Brandon Belt’s 12-year tenure in the Bay officially came to an end Tuesday when the Blue Jays announced they agreed to a one-year contract with the first baseman. The deal reportedly is worth $9.3 million. As difficult as it...
Mets release 13-word statement after failed Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets were unsuccessful in their bid to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency following the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. While the Mets appeared to be the favorites to add Correa, the Twins jumped back into the race at the last minute and signed him to a six-year, $200 million contract. After coming up short in their pursuit of Correa, the Mets released a brief and blunt 13-word statement on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Carlos Correa balked at this unique provision New York Mets added to a revised 12-year deal
The New York Mets reportedly offered Carlos Correa 12 years in a revised contract, however, the All-Star balked at terms
Yankees News: Zack Britton switching sides, Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Correa
The New York Yankees have a fairly packed bullpen (as they always do), but in completing their current group, there’s been a significant amount of turnover at the end of 2022 (and the end of an era). Fans are still waiting for any sort of definitive update on Aroldis...
Dodgers first full spring training workout is Thursday, February 16
Spring training was only an abstract concept far off in the future before Thursday, when Major League Baseball announced dates for first workouts, making the start of the 2023 season seem more real. The Dodgers will hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Thursday, February 16 at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona.
San Diego Padres Sign 7x All-Star to One Year Deal
The San Diego Padres have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with designated hitter Nelson Cruz, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Cruz, 42, slashed .234/.314/.651 in 124 games for the Washington Nationals in 2022.
Meet Boston Red Sox Trevor Story’s Wife, Mallie Story
Boston Red Sox’s second baseman Trevor Story underwent right shoulder surgery on January 10, 2023. Given the nature of the surgery, he may miss the start of the 2023 season. For his supporters and family, it is undoubtedly a hard blow. Meanwhile, Trevor Story’s wife, Mallie Story, is helping him through this period. When it comes to the couple, they’ve been together for half their lives and have known each other since high school. However, very little is known about the WAG, as she sets her Instagram to private. So, we delve deep into her background in this Mallie Story wiki.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop
What is going on in Boston?
Dodgers 2023 international signing period primer
Major League Baseball’s international signing period is nearly upon us, with the 2023 period beginning this Sunday. Here’s an overview of the process, and how much the Dodgers have to spend. Each international signing period runs from January 15 to December 15. Starting with the previous collective bargaining...
Will Andrew Friedman step out of his comfort zone
"Money is the mother’s milk of politics' ' is a phrase attributed to former 1960’s Speaker of the California Assembly Jesse Unrugh. Had Unrugh been talking about baseball he might have substituted young controllable talent for money!. Since the Dodgers this year have wanted to offer opportunities for...
MLB Power Rankings: Where teams stand 1 month before camps open
Welcome to the second edition of theScore's MLB Power Rankings for the offseason. We take stock of each team's winter with a little more than a month to go before pitchers and catchers report to spring training. 1. Houston Astros. It's good to be the champs. The Astros took care...
Profiling free-agent OF/DH Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes had a solid four-year run from 2018 through 2021. He struck out at an unhealthy 29.5% rate, but he also walked in 9% of his plate appearances. He hit 92 home runs in 529 games and produced a batting line of .260/.325/.503. That production was 19% above league average, as evidenced by his 119 wRC+, a figure that placed him in the top 65 among qualified league hitters. He was also fairly consistent, with his wRC+ never slipping below 111 in any season of that stretch and topping out at 129.
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals Bench Coach
KMOX’s Sports Open Line host, Matt Pauley joins Mark Reardon to discuss Matt Holliday leaving his role as the Cardinals Bench Coach, the Cardinals Care Winter Warm Up, and the Cardinals Caravan both taking place this weekend!
