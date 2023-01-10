Read full article on original website
Janesville Fire Department responds to apartment fire
Janesville Fire and Police Units responded to a possible residential fire on Prairie Avenue in Janesville for smoke showing from the rear of the structure. On arrival JFD units observed smoke showing from the second-floor apartment of a two-unit multiple family residence. Units quickly ascended to the upper apartment and extinguished a fire that had engulfed the kitchen.
Man arrested in Janesville for 10th offense OWI
Janesville police arrested a man for his 10th offense OWI Tuesday morning. A caller had told police her boyfriend, Daniel Gerblick, was intoxicated and leaving in a gray Toyota Camry. Officers responding to the complaint located the described vehicle pulling into the parking lot of J & R Liquor on...
Beloit police respond to shots-fired report
Beloit police are asking residents to avoid the area of Bluff Street and Roosevelt Avenue. Police say officers have been on the scene of a shots-fired incident in the west side neighborhood since a little before 1:00 a.m. Thursday. No injuries reported, but officers are collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses. More information is expected to be released later Thursday morning.
Janesville Police welcome new hires
The Janesville Police Department is welcoming two new officers into the fold. Officer William T. Dill III is from Belvidere, IL. He attended Rock Valley College working towards an Engineering Science Degree. He will be attending the Blackhawk Technical College Police Academy in January 2023. Officer Caitlin B. Mau is...
JTS crosses milestone in Transfer Center Renovation Project
The Transfer Center Renovation Project in Janesville is nearing completion as they hit a major milestone earlier this week. Transit Director Becca Smith says during construction they used a phased approach, so one half of the rider boarding platform was always closed, but it has now fully re-opened. Smith says...
Beloit Police seek help in hit and run incident
The City of Beloit Police Department is looking to speak with a driver involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning. Sergeant Ryan Flanagan said the crash happened on Liberty Avenue at Johnson Street around 9 a.m. He said a suburban-style SUV ran a stop sign and was then hit by a...
Janesville woman charged with smearing blood on police officer’s face
A 24-year-old Janesville woman is facing felony charges after being accused of smearing blood on a police officer’s face. According to a news release, officers were dispatched to loud argument at an apartment on the 300 block of Park Avenue just after 9:00 Tuesday night. Officers made contact with...
Beloit Superintendent’s contract extended another year
The School District of Beloit’s Human Resources Committee votes to extend the contract for Superintendent Willie Garrison for another year. According to a news release, the vote Tuesday evening to extend Garrison’s contract until June 30th, of 2025 is intended to provide the School District of Beloit with stability in executive leadership, through employing a qualified superintendent to lead the day-to-day operations, and partner with the school board to help secure the newly adopted strategic plan.
City of Beloit combines polling places for February primary
There will be a primary election for the State Supreme Court race in Wisconsin. The City of Beloit is combining polling places for the February 21st primary election. City Director of Strategic Communications Sarah Lock says if you live on the west side of the river you will vote at the Beloit Historical Society, and if you live on the east side of the river you will vote at Central Christian Church.
Infrastructure work on Beloit casino project could start this spring
Now that the official approval from the Bureau of Indian Affairs has been secured, the Ho-Chunk Nation works to get the Beloit casino project off the ground. Public Relations Officer Ryan Greendeer says the project still involves an indoor water park and convention center with a capacity of around 40,000.
Registration open for Janesville’s Heart My Yard program
Janesville Residents can now sign up for the cities Heart My Yard program if they want a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Recreation Director Shelley Slapak says residents can have their yards filled up with 20 plastic hearts, and kids will then be able to search for the hearts similar to an Easter Egg hunt.
Board Supervisor brining referendum resolution to Rock County Board
A resolution to encourage the city of Janesville to hold a referendum on the Woodman’s Sports Complex will be introduced at Thursday night’s Rock County Board of Supervisor’s meeting. Board Supervisor Mike Zoril says the resolution not only encourages the referendum, but also encourages Janesville to hire...
School District of Janesville plans 4K enrollment kick-off
It may only be January, but it’s already to start thinking about the 2023-2024 school year. School District of Janesville Public Information Officer Patrick Gasper says four-year-old kindergarten is offered at 19 locations. Gaper says an enrollment kick-off event is being held on Saturday, February 11th at the Educational...
Eclipse Center welcomes back MLK breakfast
The Eclipse Center in Beloit hosts the Martin Luther King Junior Commemorative Breakfast Monday morning for the first time in two years. Event Organizer Regina Hendrix says they had to put a pause to the event because of COVID, but this year’s theme is “Be The Change” and they hope they can inspire those in the community to go out and better the community itself.
Grants available to start walking bus programs
The Rock County public Health Department and the Health Equity Alliance of Rock County team up to help local schools launch a new program intended to ensure students who walk arrive to school safely. Public Health Strategist Christine Gunn says a walking school bus is a program that allows a...
Jumpstart announces keynote speaker for Pitch Night
Rock County Jumpstart has announced a local judge will be the keynote speaker for their upcoming Pitch Night. Founder and Executive Director Gina Stevens says they chose Judge Ashley Morse because they wanted someone who was inspiring but also someone who could speak about setting goals, dreaming big, and never giving up.
Orfordville voters could get tax refund after town of Newark rejects levy increase to hire full-time staff
The town of Newark throws a wrench in the Orfordville Fire Protection District’s plans to hire six full-time staff. All five municipalities except for the town of Newark approved levy increases to fund the additional staffing. Fire Chief Ryan Perkins says voters in Orfordville approved a $166,599 referendum back...
TAGOS Charter school doesn’t have contract renewed with SDJ
TAGOS Charter School in Janesville will not have it’s contract with the School District of Janesville renewed after a vote at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Superintendent Mark Holzman said it’s the job of the administration to move the district forward, but he didn’t recommend renewing the contract due to declining enrollment numbers and the staff needed for the school.
Milton School District looks at options to address looming fiscal cliff
At its meeting on Monday, January 9, the School District of Milton Board of Education continued their operational budget planning for the coming school years. Facing uncertain. state revenue projections and significant inflationary costs, the board is considering all options to maintain the District’s high-quality instructional programs and services.
Gin Blossoms to headline gala concert at JPAC
With hits like, “Hey Jealousy” and, “As Long as It Matters,” the headliner for the Janesville Performing Arts Center’s annual gala concert is sure to inspire 90’s nostalgia. JPAC announced this week the Gin Blossoms are headlining the fundraiser that takes place at 8:00...
