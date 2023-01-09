Read full article on original website
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor
The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout
Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
Cowboys Trade for DeAndre Hopkins? Better $20 Million Idea Than OBJ
The Cardinals have reportedly put receiver DeAndre Hopkins up for trade. Should the Cowboys make a call to Arizona to inquire about the three-time All-Pro?
Cowboys D ‘Doesn't Matter!' Bucs WR Bold Playoff Prediction
"When we're healthy," Bucs receiver Mike Evans says with the Cowboys on the playoff horizon, "It doesn't matter who the DBs are."
Cowboys must do something they have never done to advance in playoffs
It is Dallas Cowboys playoff game week. Dallas is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard — a team that the Cowboys have become very familiar with. Dallas and Tampa Bay have had their fair share of matchups since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. Perhaps most notably was the opening game thriller in 2021, where Dak Prescott and Brady put on a show.
Raiders GM Dave Ziegler on Decision to Bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler knew benching Carr would be difficult.
Raiders Reportedly Reach Decision On Derek Carr's Future With Team
Derek Carr appears to have played his last snap with the Raiders. This Thursday, several weeks after benching him in favor of Jarrett Stidham, the Las Vegas franchise has reportedly begun the process of evaluating Carr's trade market. Carr's current contract includes a no-trade clause, ...
Jets Make More Coaching Changes After Parting With Mike LaFleur
New York is moving on from two more coaches after deciding to part ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur
Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season. Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants news: New York works out veteran receivers ahead of Wild Card playoff game vs. Vikings
The New York Giants appear to be looking for additional help on offense, as they have reportedly worked out some players Tuesday including a pair of veteran wide receivers in Adam Humphries and James Washington (Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN). The Giants work out Tuesday consisted of WR Adam Humphries,...
Look: Chiefs Emerge As Betting Favorite To Land Star Wide Receiver
The Arizona Cardinals' season ended unceremoniously at 4-13, and with it came wholesale changes. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and a number of secondary coaches were dismissed while GM Steve Keim resigned from his post. Adding fuel to an already tumultuous situation, the ...
Do Patriots Have Secret Weapon For DeAndre Hopkins Trade?
With reports indicating that the Arizona Cardinals will explore trade options for Hopkins this offseason, the Patriots should be in the mix to acquire his services.
NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move
The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
Look: Jerry Jones' Comments On Tom Brady Are Going Viral
Tom Brady may be 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones isn't overly concerned with that going into Wild Card Weekend. During a radio appearance leading up to the game, Jones admitted that while Brady is certainly "a factor" Dallas' defense can play well enough for the Bucs to "get ...
NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore Coaching Update
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly a candidate for the Carolina Panthers' head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday that the Panthers requested permission to interview Moore. The young assistant previously interviewed with Miami and Jacksonville last ...
