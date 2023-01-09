ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team

Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor

The Miami Dolphins seemed to find the perfect coach for Tua Tagovailoa when they hired Mike McDaniel, but that does not necessarily mean they would pass up an opportunity to pursue arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Tom Brady was linked to the Dolphins last offseason at around the time he briefly retired. The... The post Surprise AFC team emerges as Tom Brady suitor appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Is Predicting Wild Card Round Blowout

Rob Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing in the AFC Playoffs. And he's not giving the Baltimore Ravens a chance when it comes to their Wild Card Round matchup against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Appearing on FanDuel's "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, the former All-Pro tight end said ...
CINCINNATI, OH
atozsports.com

Cowboys must do something they have never done to advance in playoffs

It is Dallas Cowboys playoff game week. Dallas is set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wildcard — a team that the Cowboys have become very familiar with. Dallas and Tampa Bay have had their fair share of matchups since Tom Brady signed with the Buccaneers. Perhaps most notably was the opening game thriller in 2021, where Dak Prescott and Brady put on a show.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.  Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.  Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson gave a pretty big hint about the team’s plans for the quarterback position when speaking to the media Thursday. Johnson revealed that he is willing to spend to bring in a veteran quarterback for 2023, suggesting that Zach Wilson may not have much of a future with the organization.... The post Jets owner drops big hint about team’s QB plans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Panthers big coach move

The Carolina Panthers are looking for a new, full-time head coach after firing head coach Matt Rhule earlier this season, and it looks like the team is keying in on a potential replacement following the end of the 2022 NFL season. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Comments On Tom Brady Are Going Viral

Tom Brady may be 7-0 against the Dallas Cowboys, but owner Jerry Jones isn't overly concerned with that going into Wild Card Weekend. During a radio appearance leading up to the game, Jones admitted that while Brady is certainly "a factor" Dallas' defense can play well enough for the Bucs to "get ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kellen Moore Coaching Update

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is reportedly a candidate for the Carolina Panthers' head coaching vacancy. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday that the Panthers requested permission to interview Moore. The young assistant previously interviewed with Miami and Jacksonville last ...
CHARLOTTE, NC

