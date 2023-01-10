One dead after car was swept away in flood waters

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif.– An adult female died after their car hit flood waters and washed away into a nearby creek on Avila Beach Drive Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving for unknown reasons when the car became caught in flood waters and carried downstream.

CHP urges all community members to remain inside and off the roads amid extreme weather conditions.

