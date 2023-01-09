Read full article on original website
WLOX
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County is getting close to a big milestone in its repairs on Wade-Vancleave Road. The major thoroughfare between highways 57 and 63 has been closed east of Old River Road for nearly a year. Now, the new Parker’s Lake Bridge will be finished in...
Dad among 4 dead in Gulf of Mexico helicopter crash, son says. ‘Irreplaceable’
The helicopter crashed after taking off from an oil platform on Dec. 29, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
Mississippi officials: Woman and officer shot each other
A Mississippi police officer shot and killed a woman even as the woman was fatally shooting the officer and his partner in the parking lot of a Gulf Coast motel on Wednesday, authorities now say. Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell said in a statement and interviews that body camera footage, autopsies and other forensic tests have helped to clarify what happened during the encounter.Tindell said Amy Anderson, a 43-year-old Ocean Springs veterinarian, had checked into a motel in Bay St. Louis before dawn on Wednesday with her 8-year-old daughter and then asked the motel manager to call police.“She...
Alabama woman killed after three-car crash in Mississippi
A 25-year-old Alabama woman has died after being involved in a three-vehicle collision in Mississippi. Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, of Mobile, Ala., died in the hospital on Friday, one day after she was involved in a wreck on US 98 in George County on Thursday,
WLOX
Boil water notice issued in Gulfport due to water main repair
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A water main repair in Gulfport has caused the city to issue a boil water notice for residents in the area of Bayou Circle from Lawson Avenue east to 53rd Street. The affected areas are as follows:. 53rd, 54th and 55th Street between Kendall Avenue and...
WLOX
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
All 4 bodies recovered from last week's Gulf helicopter crash
The bodies of all four people aboard the helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast last Thursday have been recovered.
WLOX
Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
