West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program
Partnership makes transferring from MGCCC to University of South Alabama even easier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have a clear pathway to a four-year degree, thanks to an agreement with the University of South Alabama. Wednesday, the presidents of both schools signed a Memorandum of Agreement concerning the transfer of credits. The agreement is part of the...
STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Building a CO² dragster was an engineering challenge accepted by ninth-grade ladies at the Future STEMinists event at Gulfport High School. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “My inspiration for the car is I painted it purple because that’s my favorite color, and...
MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast
Happening Jan. 12: Mississippi Cardiovascular Center of Excellence open house
Biloxi project could begin soon
Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
Medical experts keeping an eye on flu, COVID-19 cases on Gulf Coast
Coast woman running ultra marathons to help a local charity
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 2023, and many have personal or group goals, whether it’s fitness, business, or something else. Amanda Ray with the Bacot-McCarty Foundation is going to run 200 miles this year for charity. “I had some big goals to run in some ultra marathons....
LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. work nearing completion, ahead of schedule
Caray Grace, former WLOX weekend anchor, helps celebrate our 60th anniversary
A brief history of the carved angel tree sculptures in Bay St. Louis
MGCCC designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the National Security Agency named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College of Harrison County a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The partnership makes them the only community college in Mississippi and one of two higher education institutions with that designation. This is a...
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
Pascagoula-Gautier School District will switch to new ‘flex schedule’ for 2023-24 school year
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting in the fall, students and teachers in Pascagoula and Gautier will switch to a flex calendar. The school district’s Board of Trustees made it official at Tuesday night’s meeting. The plan would implement a nine-weeks-on, two-weeks-off schedule, similar to what’s already being done...
Gardenia Tea Room in Waveland offers elegant afternoon tea, treats
