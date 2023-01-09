ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

WLOX

West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program

Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

STEMinist event at Gulfport High guides girls toward future careers

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Building a CO² dragster was an engineering challenge accepted by ninth-grade ladies at the Future STEMinists event at Gulfport High School. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics. “My inspiration for the car is I painted it purple because that’s my favorite color, and...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast

MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Biloxi project could begin soon

Biloxi project could begin soon
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising

Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast woman running ultra marathons to help a local charity

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 2023, and many have personal or group goals, whether it’s fitness, business, or something else. Amanda Ray with the Bacot-McCarty Foundation is going to run 200 miles this year for charity. “I had some big goals to run in some ultra marathons....
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. work nearing completion, ahead of schedule

LIVE: Beauvoir Rd. work nearing completion, ahead of schedule

Starting on Feb. 1, the entirety of Hanshaw Road in Ocean Springs will begin an 8-week closure, spanning from Highway 90 down to Old Spanish Trail.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

MGCCC designated as National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friday, the National Security Agency named Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College of Harrison County a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense. The partnership makes them the only community college in Mississippi and one of two higher education institutions with that designation. This is a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody.
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Gardenia Tea Room in Waveland offers elegant afternoon tea, treats

Gardenia Tea Room in Waveland offers elegant afternoon tea, treats

Beginning in summer of 2022, the first group of Mississippi Teacher Residency Program students began studying at USM with support from a $2 million grant from the State Department of Education.
WAVELAND, MS

