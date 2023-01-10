ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Montclair residents demand town council 'scale back' huge Lackawanna development

By Julia Martin, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The sheer size of the proposed Lackawanna Plaza development, likely the largest in town history, has some Montclair residents pushing back.

A petition that began circulating on Thursday by a group called the Montclair Residents For Responsible Development , has close to 800 signatures.

The proposal by BDP Holdings to develop the eight-acre site with five buildings, up to 375 apartments and 75,000 square feet of commercial space, including a supermarket, comes at an inflection point for Montclair. In the last few years, the Valley & Bloom and Seymour Street redevelopment projects have added 1,000 new apartments to an already busy stretch of Bloomfield Avenue.

In the petition, residents ask the town council, which will eventually vote on the proposal, to “Scale it Back."

“Stop with all the building. Montclair is losing its charm,” said one supporter in the petition.

The development, at an historic site in the traditionally Black section of town, presents many complex issues. These are currently being debated at planning board meetings, broadcast on TV 34; the third meeting is Monday Jan. 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00spy7_0k909ZUH00

The approval process is a departure from the previous plan for the site, where experts and residents testified before the planning board for a year, and the board made changes on this input.

In this case, there have been no public hearings at the planning board level and no drafting or calling of expert testimony. After the planning board passes the plan back to the council in February, the council will conduct a public hearing or possibly more. Whether or not they will call expert testimony or questioning of witnesses before voting on the project is unclear.

At issue in the petition are the building’s heights. Of the plan’s five buildings, four are six stories and one is five. However, because the apartments have high ceilings, the heights of the six-story buildings, at 87 feet, are actually closer to nine stories, said former planning board member Martin Schwartz. When you add 20 feet for water towers and HVAC equipment, you could be pushing 107 feet, the equivalent of 10 stories, he said.

Advocates of the project point out that higher buildings mean more space for public amenities. In the Lackawanna development plans, there are three public plazas totaling 72,000 square feet, including a large one in the west parcel (between Grove Street and Lackawanna Plaza) that will host festivals and could become an ice rink in the winter.

According to the developer’s architects, a series of “stepbacks” on the higher stories, similar to a wedding cake, mean the buildings will not appear as tall as they are. There are also generous setbacks from the pavement to give pedestrians a feeling of space.

Traffic is another concern noted in the petition. The 375 new apartments proposed would bring an estimated 1,000 new residents, a “potential traffic nightmare at an already-busy intersection,” it reads. That doesn't include the vehicles of shoppers and visitors to the supermarket and commercial spaces. At the first planning board meeting, traffic engineer Joe Fishinger said that 1,500 to 2,000 cars travel along Bloomfield Avenue at Grove Street right now at peak hours and that this project would add about 300 cars to that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yt2Fi_0k909ZUH00

At the hearings, developer’s experts have pointed out that the project has built in safe pedestrian access to the supermarket and public plazas from all bordering streets and will launch the town’s first dedicated bike lane running from Glenridge Avenue and Grove Street to Bloomfield Avenue downtown, which will reduce the number of vehicles around the site.

The third area of concern is gentrification. Signers of the petition expressed concern about more new, expensive apartments further raising rents in the neighborhood. "Developers are ruining our charming and diverse community. Stop it before it's too late!" wrote one.

“So sad that Montclair is no longer accessible to many demographics, including seniors, millennials, people of color of any age, artists among others,” said one poster.

The project will contain 20% affordable housing, a higher percentage than any new development in town. In addition, 10% of the apartments will contain so-called “workforce housing” − where rents will be more affordable for township employees.

It will also include a 40,000-feet supermarket, with pedestrian access from all the roads that front the project, something important in an area named a "supermarket desert" for its lack of a food source accessible for those without a car.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair residents demand town council 'scale back' huge Lackawanna development

