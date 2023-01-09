Read full article on original website
Catherine Bell Danner
Catherine Bell Danner, 92, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Danner was born January 24, 1930, in Catawba County, N.C., the daughter of the late Wilford Fletch Bell and Mary Church Bell. Catherine was a 1948 graduate of Harmony High School, a loyal member of Hebron Baptist Church, and was a professional seamstress. She was married to Richard Danner Jr. who preceded her in death in 2021.
William Glenn Summers Jr.
William Glenn Summers Jr., 74, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Mr. Summers was born August 1, 1948, the son of the late William G. Summers and Mary Wilson Summers. Bill was married to his beloved wife Sandra Morrow Summers on Valentine’s Day. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.
Frankie Lamont Alexander
Mr. Frankie Lamont Alexander, 45, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1974, to Charlie Frank Alexander and Henrietta Clark Alexander. He departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Frankie attended Iredell County Schools and graduated from West Iredell High School. He was employed as a factory...
Sherri Denise Stout Owens
Sherri Denise Stout Owens, 60, of Statesville, N.C., died unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born in Iredell County on September 20, 1962, to the late Garland E. Stout and Hattie Mae Benfield Stout. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wayne...
Melvin Tomlin
Mr. Melvin Tomlin, 77. was born in Norfolk, Va., on February 15, 1945, to the late Alfonso Tomlin and Cumyre Scott Tomlin. He departed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Salisbury, N.C. Melvin graduated from Unity High School and was at one time employed...
Terry Alphonzo Davis
Mr. Terry Alphonzo Davis, 60,was born in Iredell County on April 26, 1962, to the late Alphonzo and Ada Magdelina Wasson Bridges. He departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Terry attended Iredell County Schools and was a graduate of North Iredell...
William David Meyers
William David Meyers, 64, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Mr. Meyers was born May 15, 1958, in Roanoke, Va., the son of the late William G. and Betty Workman Meyers. David graduated from high school in Greensboro and worked in manufacturing maintenance. He was a member of Twisted Covenant Motorcycle Club, loved riding his Harley Davidson and racing his dragster at Mooresville Dragway. David enjoyed spending time with his friend Acie and four-legged buddy, Murphy the dog.
Ronald DePina
Ronald DePina, 73, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home. Mr. DePina was born October 28, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late George DePina and Anna Delema DePina. Ron honorably served in the U.S. Army as a civil engineer and made his career as a surveyor. He was an New York Islanders hockey fan and played hockey himself well into his sixties.
Michelle Kundrat Roberts
Michelle Kundrat Roberts, 55, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 9, 1967, in Bronx County, N.Y. Michelle loved to cook and visiting with family and friends. She also had a passion for taking “her beach trips.”
Naomi Adeline Wooten
Naomi Adeline Wooten, 103, of Iredell County, N.C., passed away on January 2, 2023, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Naomi was born on September 29, 1919, to James Monroe Wooten and Marsha White Wooten. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Claude Wooten; one...
Joseph Paul Borek
Joseph Paul Borek, 84, of Statesville, N.C., died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Gordon Hospice House. He was born in Providence County, R.I., to the late Paul Borek and Ora Labelle Borek. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Prata. Joseph served his country in the...
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln helps drive Home Instead’s effort to help area seniors
Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s gift...
Statesville mayor and council declare 2023 as the Year of the Trail
The City of Statesville has joined communities across North Carolina by declaring 2023 the Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative encourages every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways, and blueways that stretch across the state. Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The...
Local History: Unraveling the mysterious disappearance of Virginia Sneed
I don’t know about you, but I love a good mystery. While researching something completely unrelated, I came across a newspaper article that grabbed my attention and caused me to “jump down the rabbit hole,” as referred to by genealogists. Rabbit holes are an occupational hazard in my line of work, but sometimes I welcome them as both a distraction from a project that has pushed me close to burnout mode and as an opportunity to learn something unexpected. In the case of this rabbit hole, I learned about a mysterious woman named Virginia Sneed who died in Asheville but whose family connections brought her back to Iredell.
Shelton promoted to Statesville Electric Utilities director
City Manager Ron Smith announced Monday that Devon Shelton has been named director of Electric Utilities for the City of Statesville, effective immediately. Shelton has served as interim director for the past six months following the resignation of John Maclaga in July 2022. “Devon has been with the Electric Utilities...
Troutman Council invites community to annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, schedules planning retreat
The Troutman Town Council invites the community to the town’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the CATS community meeting room. The speaker will be Kenston J. Griffin, a nationally known best-selling author and a top performing trainer and coach. The free...
Statesville High teacher named finalist for 2023 NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year Award
Izabella Botello, an English teacher at Statesville High School, has been selected as one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. The finalists were selected based on their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students...
Sheriff: Suspect charged with armed robbery, felony assault following ICSO investigation
A Statesville man faces armed robbery and felony assault charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Daniel Scott Miller Jr., 18, of Sparrow Lane, Statesville, in a news release Monday. On Saturday, December 31, ICSO deputies were dispatched to...
