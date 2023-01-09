ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

iredellfreenews.com

Statesville mayor and council declare 2023 as the Year of the Trail

The City of Statesville has joined communities across North Carolina by declaring 2023 the Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative encourages every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways, and blueways that stretch across the state. Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The...
STATESVILLE, NC
rhinotimes.com

High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come

In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
HIGH POINT, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville Graded School District officials share needs, concerns at annual legislative breakfast

Mooresville Graded School District officials hosted N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Iredell County Commission Chair Melissa Neader on Monday for the district’s annual legislative breakfast at East Intermediate School. Superintendent Jason Gardner and MGSD Board of Education Chair Greg Whitfield welcomed the elected officials, along with Mooresville Mayor Miles...
MOORESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Davidson County community frustrated by litter

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Shelton promoted to Statesville Electric Utilities director

City Manager Ron Smith announced Monday that Devon Shelton has been named director of Electric Utilities for the City of Statesville, effective immediately. Shelton has served as interim director for the past six months following the resignation of John Maclaga in July 2022. “Devon has been with the Electric Utilities...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Michelle Kundrat Roberts

Michelle Kundrat Roberts, 55, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 9, 1967, in Bronx County, N.Y. Michelle loved to cook and visiting with family and friends. She also had a passion for taking “her beach trips.”
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Terry Alphonzo Davis

Mr. Terry Alphonzo Davis, 60,was born in Iredell County on April 26, 1962, to the late Alphonzo and Ada Magdelina Wasson Bridges. He departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Terry attended Iredell County Schools and was a graduate of North Iredell...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Catherine Bell Danner

Catherine Bell Danner, 92, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Danner was born January 24, 1930, in Catawba County, N.C., the daughter of the late Wilford Fletch Bell and Mary Church Bell. Catherine was a 1948 graduate of Harmony High School, a loyal member of Hebron Baptist Church, and was a professional seamstress. She was married to Richard Danner Jr. who preceded her in death in 2021.
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Frankie Lamont Alexander

Mr. Frankie Lamont Alexander, 45, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1974, to Charlie Frank Alexander and Henrietta Clark Alexander. He departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Frankie attended Iredell County Schools and graduated from West Iredell High School. He was employed as a factory...
STATESVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Elite Status: Statesville Fire Department earns Class 1 ISO Rating

The Statesville Fire Department has earned a Class 1 ISO Rating, elevating the department to the ranks of elite fire service agencies across the state and nation. N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recognized the SFD for achieving this designation, which he said represented the “pinnacle” of the profession, during Monday night’s Statesville City Council meeting.
STATESVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sutton Brothers announces acquisition of Brady Flanary

Sutton Brothers, a locally owned HVAC and Plumbing Company. located in Kernersville, announces that they have acquired Brady Flanary HVAC, INC. located in. King, NC to better serve their growing customer base. According to Jack Sutton, one of the owners of Sutton Brothers, strategic acquisition of another locally. owned HVAC...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

William Glenn Summers Jr.

William Glenn Summers Jr., 74, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Mr. Summers was born August 1, 1948, the son of the late William G. Summers and Mary Wilson Summers. Bill was married to his beloved wife Sandra Morrow Summers on Valentine’s Day. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.
STATESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Naomi Adeline Wooten

Naomi Adeline Wooten, 103, of Iredell County, N.C., passed away on January 2, 2023, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Naomi was born on September 29, 1919, to James Monroe Wooten and Marsha White Wooten. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Claude Wooten; one...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

