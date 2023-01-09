Read full article on original website
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville mayor and council declare 2023 as the Year of the Trail
The City of Statesville has joined communities across North Carolina by declaring 2023 the Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative encourages every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways, and blueways that stretch across the state. Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The...
rhinotimes.com
High Point’s Rev. Robert Williams Jr. Is As Good As They Come
In November of 2022, High Point began looking for the city’s next Humanitarian of the Year and on Wednesday, Jan.11, city officials announced that they had found their man – not surprisingly a man of God. Reverend Robert J. Williams Jr. will receive the Human Relations Humanitarian Award...
iredellfreenews.com
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln helps drive Home Instead’s effort to help area seniors
Employees at Randy Marion Ford Lincoln of Statesville led the way in Home Instead’s annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” program by providing 80 presents to nursing-home residents and 15 additional presents to seniors who are still in their homes. Overall, Home Instead of Statesville’s gift...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman Council invites community to annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, schedules planning retreat
The Troutman Town Council invites the community to the town’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the CATS community meeting room. The speaker will be Kenston J. Griffin, a nationally known best-selling author and a top performing trainer and coach. The free...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Graded School District officials share needs, concerns at annual legislative breakfast
Mooresville Graded School District officials hosted N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Iredell County Commission Chair Melissa Neader on Monday for the district’s annual legislative breakfast at East Intermediate School. Superintendent Jason Gardner and MGSD Board of Education Chair Greg Whitfield welcomed the elected officials, along with Mooresville Mayor Miles...
Davidson County community frustrated by litter
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people living in Davidson County don’t like the way things look right now. They are frustrated over what they call a big litter problem. If you drive through Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near North Main Street, it’s hard to miss the piles of trash on the side of […]
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville High teacher named finalist for 2023 NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year Award
Izabella Botello, an English teacher at Statesville High School, has been selected as one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. The finalists were selected based on their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students...
iredellfreenews.com
Shelton promoted to Statesville Electric Utilities director
City Manager Ron Smith announced Monday that Devon Shelton has been named director of Electric Utilities for the City of Statesville, effective immediately. Shelton has served as interim director for the past six months following the resignation of John Maclaga in July 2022. “Devon has been with the Electric Utilities...
Candlelight vigil held for NC-109 crash victims in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad community is grieving the loss of a family killed in a crash on NC-109. Mourners will honor the three family members who died with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night. A mother and her two children. Since the crash, a memorial near where it...
iredellfreenews.com
Michelle Kundrat Roberts
Michelle Kundrat Roberts, 55, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 9, 1967, in Bronx County, N.Y. Michelle loved to cook and visiting with family and friends. She also had a passion for taking “her beach trips.”
iredellfreenews.com
Terry Alphonzo Davis
Mr. Terry Alphonzo Davis, 60,was born in Iredell County on April 26, 1962, to the late Alphonzo and Ada Magdelina Wasson Bridges. He departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville, N.C. Terry attended Iredell County Schools and was a graduate of North Iredell...
WBTV
With police staffing low, East Spencer looking to sign agreement for Rowan Co. deputies to cover calls
EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The East Spencer Police Department currently consists of the chief and no other officers. With staffing that low, the town is hoping to sign an agreement to allow deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office to cover calls in East Spencer. This week the East...
iredellfreenews.com
Catherine Bell Danner
Catherine Bell Danner, 92, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Danner was born January 24, 1930, in Catawba County, N.C., the daughter of the late Wilford Fletch Bell and Mary Church Bell. Catherine was a 1948 graduate of Harmony High School, a loyal member of Hebron Baptist Church, and was a professional seamstress. She was married to Richard Danner Jr. who preceded her in death in 2021.
iredellfreenews.com
Frankie Lamont Alexander
Mr. Frankie Lamont Alexander, 45, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1974, to Charlie Frank Alexander and Henrietta Clark Alexander. He departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Frankie attended Iredell County Schools and graduated from West Iredell High School. He was employed as a factory...
iredellfreenews.com
Elite Status: Statesville Fire Department earns Class 1 ISO Rating
The Statesville Fire Department has earned a Class 1 ISO Rating, elevating the department to the ranks of elite fire service agencies across the state and nation. N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey recognized the SFD for achieving this designation, which he said represented the “pinnacle” of the profession, during Monday night’s Statesville City Council meeting.
thestokesnews.com
Sutton Brothers announces acquisition of Brady Flanary
Sutton Brothers, a locally owned HVAC and Plumbing Company. located in Kernersville, announces that they have acquired Brady Flanary HVAC, INC. located in. King, NC to better serve their growing customer base. According to Jack Sutton, one of the owners of Sutton Brothers, strategic acquisition of another locally. owned HVAC...
Missing Madalina Cojocari search expands in western North Carolina: report
The search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has reportedly expended into Madison County, more than two hours from where Madalina was last seen.
iredellfreenews.com
William Glenn Summers Jr.
William Glenn Summers Jr., 74, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Mr. Summers was born August 1, 1948, the son of the late William G. Summers and Mary Wilson Summers. Bill was married to his beloved wife Sandra Morrow Summers on Valentine’s Day. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.
House fire leaves two people without a home in Forsyth Co.
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A home became a total loss after a fire in Belews Creek early Wednesday morning. The Belews Creek Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on the 7200 block of Belews Creek Road in Forsyth County. The first units arrived on the scene at 2:54 a.m. to find a home with significant fire involvement.
iredellfreenews.com
Naomi Adeline Wooten
Naomi Adeline Wooten, 103, of Iredell County, N.C., passed away on January 2, 2023, at Autumn Care of Statesville. Naomi was born on September 29, 1919, to James Monroe Wooten and Marsha White Wooten. Naomi was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Claude Wooten; one...
