1053rnb.com
Legacies On The Line: The Official Trailer For The Third & Final Season Of Hulu’s ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’
After having fans clambering for what seems like months, Hulu finally released the official trailer for the third and final season of their original series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga.’ You can check it out below!. The series is set in New York City and portrays a fictionalized account...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kanye West Reportedly Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori
Kanye West has reportedly married Yeezy architect Bianca Censori. TMZ reports that the two had a private wedding ceremony recently. Bianca has worked with the company Yeezy for several years and the two were recently spotted together having a meal at Beverly Hills. According to the publication, a ceremony took place but they have not filed a marriage certificate yet to make it legal.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
'White Lotus' star Meghann Fahy responds to Leo Woodall dating speculation
Fans thought the pair's recent Instagram posts were hinting at a romance, but Meghann Fahy told Andy Cohen they're "friends" and she doesn't "kiss and tell."
