No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Looking for a haunted good time?Michelle NorthropPortland, ME
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
Three dogs rescued from S.C. fighting ring ready for adoption in Maine
KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Animal Welfare Society (AWS) in Kennebunk has taken in three dogs rescued by the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) from an alleged dog fighting ring in South Carolina. HSUS rescued 275 dogs in total in September 2022, a news release from AWS said...
Last year was the 5th hottest on record
COLUMBIA, S.C. — 2022 brought us a wide variety of weather in the Midlands. Looking back at the previous year we saw temperatures in the triple digits but also lows in the teens. We had wet and dry stretches just like any other year. When taking the average weather...
'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
Where is South Carolina's Lightning Capital
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Storm season doesn’t seem to really end here in the South. From Summertime storms to severe weather in the Winter and Spring months lightning can be pretty common here in South Carolina. According to a new report by Vaisala, we saw more than 198 million...
SC Lawmakers kick off new state legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers returned to the State House Tuesday with a large budget surplus and a long list of proposed legislation to get through. The legislature has begun its two-year schedule with a new House Speaker and a far more conservative republican set of representatives after last year's election.
Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms leave devastating damage in parts of Alabama
MORGAN COUNTY, Alabama — Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms ripped through much of the Southeast on Thursday and parts of Alabama are already feeling the impacts of the destruction. As more than 35 million people are facing a weather threat in the region, more than 10 million have seen or...
Body camera footage shows moment 4-year-old Michigan girl is rescued after non-custodial father takes her to Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dashcam and body camera footage captured a heroic rescue when state troopers in Ohio arrested the father of a 4-year-old Michigan girl who police say took his daughter against her mother's will. Michigan State Police and other agencies put out an alert to be on the...
Severe weather possible for South Carolina today
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be windy and very warm today. A strong cold front will approach the area later this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will move through late this afternoon through the evening hours. Some severe weather is possible with this line. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area Friday and into the weekend.
DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake
WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
A few showers possible this evening for South Carolina
A few showers will be possible later this afternoon and this evening. Any rain is forecast to be light. The weekend will be mostly sunny and cool.
