ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Last year was the 5th hottest on record

COLUMBIA, S.C. — 2022 brought us a wide variety of weather in the Midlands. Looking back at the previous year we saw temperatures in the triple digits but also lows in the teens. We had wet and dry stretches just like any other year. When taking the average weather...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

'Chrisleys Knows Best' stars denied bond ahead of their Florida prison time

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report. Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were denied bond Tuesday ahead of their prison time in Florida, court records show. The stars of "Chrisley Knows Best" are in the process of trying to appeal their bank fraud and tax evasion conviction and sentencing.
FLORIDA STATE
WLTX.com

Where is South Carolina's Lightning Capital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Storm season doesn’t seem to really end here in the South. From Summertime storms to severe weather in the Winter and Spring months lightning can be pretty common here in South Carolina. According to a new report by Vaisala, we saw more than 198 million...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

SC Lawmakers kick off new state legislative session

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers returned to the State House Tuesday with a large budget surplus and a long list of proposed legislation to get through. The legislature has begun its two-year schedule with a new House Speaker and a far more conservative republican set of representatives after last year's election.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

Severe weather possible for South Carolina today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It will be windy and very warm today. A strong cold front will approach the area later this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will move through late this afternoon through the evening hours. Some severe weather is possible with this line. Cooler, drier air will filter into the area Friday and into the weekend.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

DC government employee on administrative leave after shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake

WASHINGTON — A D.C. government employee is now on administrative leave after he allegedly shot and killed a 13-year-old boy, Mayor Muriel Bowser said. The incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 7. Police responded to Quincy Street Northeast, off of Michigan Avenue Northeast, after a report of a shooting in the area. At the scene, a boy, later identified as Karon Blake, of Northeast, D.C., was found shot and suffering from injuries.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy