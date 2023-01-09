ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, OR

KTVL

Ask10: Fans at Asante hospital?

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — News10 viewer June Symens wrote in saying, "There's a large portion of the new Asante hospital addition to the south. This part has huge fans installed on the second floor—is this their HVAC system or something to do with new diagnostic equipment coming?" News10...
yachatsnews.com

Medford Mail Tribune news operation abruptly announces its closure effective Friday

The Rogue Valley’s largest newspaper, the Medford Mail Tribune announces it will cease all operations this week. The Mail Tribune’s publisher, Steven Saslow, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. He cited industry-wide advertising reductions, rising costs of producing content, and difficulty hiring staff. The Mail Tribune ceased print...
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 1/10 – Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County, Evacuations Lifted After Investigation of Suspicious Package Left At Central Point City Hall

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. ACCESS Study Finds Housing Cost Is Leading Cause For Poverty In Jackson County. ACCESS recently completed a community needs assessment study for Jackson...
KDRV

SOU stays at No. 23 in NAIA poll entering weekend road trip

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Southern Oregon University women's basketball team remains at No. 23 in the NAIA Top 25 coaches' poll entering this weekend's Cascade Conference road trip. The Raiders (12-3 overall, 8-1 CCC), who entered the season unranked, have held the same spot in the poll since Dec. 14....
kezi.com

Missing Douglas County man found in California

GLENDALE, Ore. - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday morning. DCSO said that Richard Doffing drove away from his home in Glendale in a white, 1992 Ford F350. Doffing is 5'10'', 160 lbs with hazel eyes...
kqennewsradio.com

DAVID BROCK SMITH APPOINTED TO OREGON STATE SENATE DISTRICT NO. 1 SEAT

State Representative David Brock Smith, of Curry County, has been unanimously appointed by county commissioners in Douglas, Coos and Curry counties to take the Oregon State Senate District One seat recently vacated by Dallas Heard. A meeting of the nine commissioners was held on Wednesday morning. Coos County commissioners came...
KDRV

Local businesses feeling confident despite tourism decline

ASHLAND, Ore. – Despite the pandemic forcing the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to make significant changes to its staff, local businesses in the area aren’t concerned about seeing smaller crowds. Instead of crowds of tourists, local businesses in Ashland say they’ve been relying on community support to help keep...
centraloregondaily.com

Medford newspaper abruptly shutting down after more than 100 years

MEDFORD, Wash. (AP) — One of Oregon’s oldest operating newspapers will shut down by the end of the week. The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
KATU.com

Bicyclist hit and killed in Douglas County, says Oregon State Police

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a deadly traffic crash on Highway 42 involving a can and a bicycle Tuesday night. Officials say the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grant Smith Road near milepost 76.5 in Douglas County. The preliminary investigation revealed a...
kqennewsradio.com

GRANTS PASS WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG RELATED OFFENSES

A Grants Pass woman was jailed for drug related offenses, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Thursday. A DCSO report said just after 1:30 a.m. 31-year old Megan Thomas was initially detained for failure to carry and present a license, and for providing false information to avoid a warrant, following a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near the Rice Valley exit in northern Douglas County. A 40-year old male passenger was also taken into custody on a warrant.
thatoregonlife.com

The Burger Combos At This Oregon Cafe Are Absolutely Insane

If you’re in the mood for a mouth watering burger and thick old fashioned milkshakes, you really can’t beat Jasper’s Cafe in Medford, Oregon. Jasper’s serves up wildly delicious burger combinations and offers up a wide variety of meats, from local grass fed beef to wild boar and free range elk.
KDRV

Jacksonville Inn closes dining services for good

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- After decades of serving high-quality food to the Rogue Valley, the Jacksonville Inn is no longer offering its dining services. The historic brown bricked building was built back in the Jacksonville community more than 100 years ago. For years the hotel offered a wide variety of high-quality...
KDRV

National FAA computer system suspension affected three Medford departures

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford airport's office says a nationwide computer system outage for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had minimal effect on local flights. Interim Rogue Valley-Medford International Airport (MFR) Director Amber Judd says the FAA computer system for its Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs) went down overnight. She says the system was back up and operational just before 6am pacific time today.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
