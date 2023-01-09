Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Related
Seaford, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Seaford. The Delmar Middle/High School basketball team will have a game with Seaford Senior High School on January 12, 2023, 13:00:00. The Delmar Middle/High School basketball team will have a game with Seaford Senior High School on January 12, 2023, 14:00:00.
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants In Salisbury MD You Must Try!
Are you looking for the best restaurants to tuck in for a meal while in Salisbury, MD? Don’t go anywhere! We have compilked a list of all the best restaurants in Salibsury for you to check out during your trip!. Whether you’re there for a short time, or a...
starpublications.online
Seaford varsity boys’ basketball team defeats Woodbridge, 76-65
The Seaford Blue Jay boys’ basketball team defeated Woodbridge on their own court by a score of 76-65 last week. Seaford was led by Brent Ricketts with 25 points while Woodbridge’s high scorer was Bruce Mosley with 19 points. The hard fought physical battle began at tip-off. Ricketts...
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Cape Gazette
Strange and devastating train crashes
In the golden age of the railroad, trains on tracks in Sussex County were commonplace. At the time, it was the only way to move freight and passengers. Every town had its own train station – some had two. With trains, accidents are inevitable, and three devastating and strange...
Ice Sculpture Season Kicks off with Cambridge Ice & Oyster Festival
You might not guess that there would be an “ice sculpture season” on the Chesapeake Bay, but it’s a growing trend during those doldrums between the end of the holiday season and the first warm days of spring. This January and February several Bay-region towns will host outdoor festivals featuring elaborate ice sculptures—and of course food, drink and music to go with them.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware
If you live in Delaware and you love to have a nice burger from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WBOC
Raccoon Tests Positive for Rabies in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - Health officials are urging caution after finding a raccoon with rabies. The Wicomico County Health Department says the raccoon was found in the area between Jersey Road between Adkins Road and Waller Road in Salisbury. The health department is advising everyone to be aware of their surroundings and avoid contact with all wild or stray animals.
talbotspy.org
Town of Easton Approves Purchase of 197-Acre Easton Woodland Park
On Tuesday, January 3 the Easton Town Council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance 793, which authorizes moving forward with the purchase of Easton Woodland Park. Easton Woodland Park is a 197-acre parcel of land on the eastern side of Oxford Road, near Cooke’s Hope. The Town of Easton is...
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
talbotspy.org
Setting a Place for Minty’s Return by Debra R. Messick
In 2015, when Teresa Lamar spotted the vacant storefront building at the corner of Locust and Willis Streets, she felt like she’d come home to a place she’d never been. Bearing an ‘old-timey’ Hyser’s Soda Fountain sign out front, and a vintage Breyers Ice Cream sign in the expansive back yard, the charming spot seemed to sing a siren song of yesteryear and future promise, both drawing her in.
WBOC
Cambridge Cemetery Is Getting A New Fence
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Improvements are underway at the Cambridge cemetery on Academy St. The Cambridge Cemetery Project was started by Commissioner Chad Malkus. It's a non-profit organization to beautify the city of Cambridge. And recently the project has gotten some much needed funding to replace the rusted chain link and...
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Delaware
Located inside the Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, Shearness Pool is the largest man-made lake in Delaware. This man-made freshwater impoundment has a surface area of 203 acres. At that size, it ranks not only as the largest man-made lake but the overall largest freshwater lake in Delaware. The pond is home to over 350 different bird species, making it a haven for bird watchers and nature enthusiasts.
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on Delmarva
Whether you love thin-crust pie topped only with cheese or thick, doughy supreme pizza, there are so many places to get a satisfying slice on Delmarva. Here are four places on the peninsula where you can get your own piece of pizza of heaven, just the way you like it.
14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation
SEAFORD, DE – A noise complaint to the Delaware State Police led law enforcement officials to an illegal dog fighting operation in Seaford on Sunday. The Delaware state police arrived at a home in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford in regards to a noise complaint by a neighbor. When they arrived, they discovered multiple individuals at the residence actively engaged in a dog fighting event. At around 2 pm police arrived, later joined by the Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Animal Welfare division. Police arrested five individuals engaged in the dog fighting and OAW seized The post 14 dogs seized in Delaware dog fighting operation appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Salisbury House Fire Ruled an Accident
SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury house fire that did thousands in damage has been ruled accidental. The State Fire Marshal says that the fire started around 10 p.m. Thursday at 217 Hall Drive at a one story wood frame home. The fire started in the bathroom wall after an "unspecified failure...
WMDT.com
Town of Laurel rated the poorest in the first state
LAUREL, Del. – The town of Laurel is responding after U.S. Census Bureau data ranked it as the poorest town in Delaware. However, that’s not stopping town officials’ hope to bring wealth back into the community. They are hopeful and they tell me they do have a plan in place.
Delaware Man Robs Woman Pumping Gas In Chesco: Police
A Delaware man sits in a Pennsylvania jail cell for robbing a Chester County woman while she fueled up, authorities say. The victim was standing near a pump at the Sunoco gas station at 8955 Gap Newport Pike in Avondale at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, when a man ran up and wrestled away her wallet, Southern Chester Regional Police said.
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Exec. Julie Giordano brings legislative priorities to Annapolis
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – As lawmakers headed back to Annapolis Wednesday, recently sworn-in Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano joined them. Giordano met with the Eastern Shore delegation to ensure they will tackle the most pressing needs in the county. This, as the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly begins.
Comments / 0