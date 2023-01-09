ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Dad Dies After Being Badly Burned In South Jersey Christmas Bonfire

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYpGg_0k8zwqO700
James Davis, a Mullica husband and father who was preparing to join the Florida Highway Patrol, died after being badly burned in a fire on Christmas Day. He was 25. Photo Credit: Nicole Davis

A cozy Christmas took a tragic turn for a 25-year-old dad and aspiring police officer from South Jersey, who died after being burned in an explosion.

James Davis was building a bonfire in the backyard at his in-laws' Mullica Township home while his wife, Nicole, and their 1-year-old daughter, Elliana, played inside with the rest of the family, NJ Advance Media reports.

All of a sudden, Nicole heard a loud BOOM, she said on a GoFundMe page, originally launched to help pay off medical bills. Then, her dad started yelling "James is on fire."

The family rushed to Davis' aide and frantically fought to put the fire out.

"It took what felt like hours, but if I had to guess, it was three to five minutes," Nicole wrote. James was airlifted to Temple Burn Center where doctors said 90 percent of his body had been burned.

He died four days later, surrounded by his loved ones, his obituary says.

Mullica Township Police Chief Brian Zeck told NJ.com that investigators believe a gas can James was using to start the fire exploded. He said the blaze has been officially ruled accidental, the outlet adds.

Nicole told the website her husband was preparing to begin training to join the Florida State Highway Patrol, which was scheduled to begin this month.

In addition to his wife and daughter, James is survived by his parents James and Jeanne, two brothers, Cameron and Dominick, and an extended family of loving relatives and in-laws, his obit says.

to follow Daily Voice Atlantic and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Mom Convicted Of Killing, Dismembering Toddler In South Jersey

A Cumberland County jury found a mother guilty in the 2019 death and dismemberment of her 23-month-old child, according to the county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Nakira M. Griner, 28, of Bridgeton, was charged with murder and several other offenses after she initially reported that Daniel Griner Jr. was abducted while she was walking to the store.
BRIDGETON, NJ
New York Post

Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle

A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...
The Independent

Woman dies after waiting seven hours in ER and telling husband she thought she was dying

A woman in Canada has died after waiting for almost seven hours to receive emergency care at a hospital on New Year’s Eve in what has been described as a “senseless death”.Allison Holthoff, 37, from the Nova Scotia province, was rushed to an emergency room on the morning of 31 December after her condition worsened from what was initially believed to be an upset stomach.Her husband, Gunter Holthoff, told CBS news, that she had to be carried on his back to reach the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Nova Scotia’s Amherst town at 11am local time before they spent...
Maya Devi

Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark

An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Voice

Man Passes Out In Car Surrounded By $25K In Drugs, Police In Maryland Say

A Silver Spring man has been arrested on drug charges after a concerned police officer performed a welfare check on him after finding him in a car, authorities say. Raymond Jenkins, 29, was reportedly slouched down in the front seat of a vehicle appearing to need medical attention when he was found by the officer on Friday, Dec. 30 in the 4400 block of Wheeler Road, according to Prince George's County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
451K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy