Iowa official’s wife arrested, charged with voter fraud in 2020 election
A local Iowa official’s wife was arrested on Thursday and charged with committing voter fraud during the 2020 election, when her husband was on the ballot. Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor (R), faces more than 50 counts of various voter fraud charges, including providing false information while registering or…
US News and World Report
Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
US News and World Report
Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Governor Murphy Takes Swipe At Governor DeSantis
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy used his State of the State address on Tuesday to go after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
US News and World Report
Legislature's Swearing in Heavy on Symbolism, Selflessness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ new Legislature got underway Wednesday with pledges of selflessness laden with the symbolism of America’s Civil War president, the wisdom of a recently departed mother and a young son and the Hebrew word that Moses used to answer God’s call to lead the Exodus.
Tennessee lawmakers reconvene, take up hot-button issues
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers kicked off their annual legislative session on Tuesday, where they’ll spend the next few months finalizing the state’s upcoming budget as well as debating issues from abortion ban exceptions to express toll lanes. Republicans have supermajority control in both the state...
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
ABC News
Suspect emerges in shooting at New Mexico official's home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city said a suspect believed to be linked to at least one of the shootings at or near the homes or offices of several elected officials was in custody Monday, but they declined to release his name. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold...
