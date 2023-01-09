ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Kemp Begins Second Georgia Term With New Pay Raise Pledge

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov Brian Kemp pledged a low-drama conservative agenda after being sworn in Thursday for a second term, calling for $2,000 pay raises for all state and university employees and public school teachers and more job growth focused on manufacturing electric vehicles. It’s a vision copied...
GEORGIA STATE
US News and World Report

Amid Mississippi Water Woes, Proposal Could Unseat Mayors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As Mississippi's capital city of Jackson struggles with water problems and its Democratic mayor clashes with the Republican governor, lawmakers debated a proposal Wednesday that would allow recall elections for municipal officials in the state. Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
US News and World Report

Legislature's Swearing in Heavy on Symbolism, Selflessness

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois’ new Legislature got underway Wednesday with pledges of selflessness laden with the symbolism of America’s Civil War president, the wisdom of a recently departed mother and a young son and the Hebrew word that Moses used to answer God’s call to lead the Exodus.
ILLINOIS STATE
ABC News

Suspect emerges in shooting at New Mexico official's home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- Authorities in New Mexico’s largest city said a suspect believed to be linked to at least one of the shootings at or near the homes or offices of several elected officials was in custody Monday, but they declined to release his name. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

