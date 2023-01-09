I don’t know about you, but I love a good mystery. While researching something completely unrelated, I came across a newspaper article that grabbed my attention and caused me to “jump down the rabbit hole,” as referred to by genealogists. Rabbit holes are an occupational hazard in my line of work, but sometimes I welcome them as both a distraction from a project that has pushed me close to burnout mode and as an opportunity to learn something unexpected. In the case of this rabbit hole, I learned about a mysterious woman named Virginia Sneed who died in Asheville but whose family connections brought her back to Iredell.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO