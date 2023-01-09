Read full article on original website
Christopher VanDarren Davis
Christopher VanDarren Davis, 48, of Statesville, N.C., died Tuesday, January 10, 2023, doing one of the things he loved best, tending the baseball diamond at South Iredell High School. He was born on July 2, 1974, in Davie County, N.C., to Brenda Hines Davis and the late Danny Davis. Chris...
Catherine Bell Danner
Catherine Bell Danner, 92, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Danner was born January 24, 1930, in Catawba County, N.C., the daughter of the late Wilford Fletch Bell and Mary Church Bell. Catherine was a 1948 graduate of Harmony High School, a loyal member of Hebron Baptist Church, and was a professional seamstress. She was married to Richard Danner Jr. who preceded her in death in 2021.
Arthur Joseph Brown Jr.
Arthur “Artie” Joseph Brown Jr., 77, of Mooresville, North Carolina, passed away on January 11, 2023. He was born on July 21, 1945 in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Rose Richards Brown. Artie proudly served our country in the United States Army and was very proud...
Frankie Lamont Alexander
Mr. Frankie Lamont Alexander, 45, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on February 27, 1974, to Charlie Frank Alexander and Henrietta Clark Alexander. He departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Frankie attended Iredell County Schools and graduated from West Iredell High School. He was employed as a factory...
William Glenn Summers Jr.
William Glenn Summers Jr., 74, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. Mr. Summers was born August 1, 1948, the son of the late William G. Summers and Mary Wilson Summers. Bill was married to his beloved wife Sandra Morrow Summers on Valentine’s Day. Together they shared 46 years of marriage.
Carolyn Ann Campbell
Ms. Carolyn Ann Campbell, 68, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on June 16, 1954, to the late Elijah Herman Campbell and Edith Maytroy Fleming. She departed this life on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her residence. Carolyn graduated high school in Iredell County and at one time was employed...
Michelle Kundrat Roberts
Michelle Kundrat Roberts, 55, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born on March 9, 1967, in Bronx County, N.Y. Michelle loved to cook and visiting with family and friends. She also had a passion for taking “her beach trips.”
Melvin Tomlin
Mr. Melvin Tomlin, 77. was born in Norfolk, Va., on February 15, 1945, to the late Alfonso Tomlin and Cumyre Scott Tomlin. He departed this life on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Salisbury, N.C. Melvin graduated from Unity High School and was at one time employed...
Ronald DePina
Ronald DePina, 73, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home. Mr. DePina was born October 28, 1949, in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of the late George DePina and Anna Delema DePina. Ron honorably served in the U.S. Army as a civil engineer and made his career as a surveyor. He was an New York Islanders hockey fan and played hockey himself well into his sixties.
Statesville mayor and council declare 2023 as the Year of the Trail
The City of Statesville has joined communities across North Carolina by declaring 2023 the Year of the Trail. This statewide initiative encourages every North Carolinian to get outside onto the trails, greenways, and blueways that stretch across the state. Mayor Costi Kutteh and the City Council declared 2023 as “The...
Local History: Unraveling the mysterious disappearance of Virginia Sneed
I don’t know about you, but I love a good mystery. While researching something completely unrelated, I came across a newspaper article that grabbed my attention and caused me to “jump down the rabbit hole,” as referred to by genealogists. Rabbit holes are an occupational hazard in my line of work, but sometimes I welcome them as both a distraction from a project that has pushed me close to burnout mode and as an opportunity to learn something unexpected. In the case of this rabbit hole, I learned about a mysterious woman named Virginia Sneed who died in Asheville but whose family connections brought her back to Iredell.
Statesville High teacher named finalist for 2023 NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year Award
Izabella Botello, an English teacher at Statesville High School, has been selected as one of 27 finalists for the 2023 North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Empower Beginning Teacher of the Year Award. The finalists were selected based on their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students...
MerleFest celebrates 35 years of music, moments and memories
Wilkesboro — MerleFest, presented by Window World, will honor Doc Watson’s 100th birthday and commemorate the festival’s 35th year in 2023. The festival will be held on the campus of Wilkes Community College on April 27-30. To celebrate the historic milestone, organizers intend to showcase MerleFest’s unique...
Mooresville Graded School District officials share needs, concerns at annual legislative breakfast
Mooresville Graded School District officials hosted N.C. Sen. Vickie Sawyer and Iredell County Commission Chair Melissa Neader on Monday for the district’s annual legislative breakfast at East Intermediate School. Superintendent Jason Gardner and MGSD Board of Education Chair Greg Whitfield welcomed the elected officials, along with Mooresville Mayor Miles...
South Iredell High community mourning loss of assistant baseball coach
South Iredell High School students, teachers, administrators and supporters are mourning the loss of assistant baseball coach Chris Davis. Coach Davis suffered a medical emergency while he was on the baseball field performing maintenance by himself on Tuesday, according to Iredell-Statesville Schools. Iredell County EMS personnel responded to the scene,...
ICSO detective completes digital evidence investigations training
Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Elliot Lane recently attend digital evidence investigations training at the National Computer Forensic Institute in Hoover, Ala. NCFI is a training facility of the U.S. Secret Service where local and state task force officers can attend specialized training and equipment upon selection. Detective Lane,...
Troutman Council invites community to annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, schedules planning retreat
The Troutman Town Council invites the community to the town’s second annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Friday at 8:30 a.m. at the CATS community meeting room. The speaker will be Kenston J. Griffin, a nationally known best-selling author and a top performing trainer and coach. The free...
Statesville officials banking on sharp increase in property tax revenues to fund capital projects, employee raises
After years of delaying major capital projects because of stagnant property tax revenues, Statesville officials are increasingly optimistic that they will have millions of additional dollars to invest in new facilities — and in city employees — during the coming years. During their annual planning retreat Thursday, Statesville...
