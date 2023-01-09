Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado’s Grand Traverse: Ski 40 Miles from Crested Butte to Aspen
To travel the 41 miles between Crested Butte, and Aspen by car you actually need to drive about 200 miles around Colorado's Elk mountains. Did you know Coloradans have been skiing over this portion of the Elks since the 1890s?. To drive from CB on a paved road you would...
Colorado Park Rangers Love Getting Your ‘Flat Stanley’
Would you enjoy a visit to a Colorado park or monument, but find you simply don't have the time or money? There's another way you can make the trip and capture photos. If you simply can't visit these Colorado locations in person, you should send a Flat Stanley. People have been doing this for years, and it works like a charm.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants
Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
Two Colorado Cities Make List of Best Places to Visit in U.S.
How could you not want to visit Colorado? From charming mountain towns to dashing city sites to calming countrysides, the Centennial State has tons to offer. However, two Colorado cities might really be worth a trip — at least according to the travel website TripsToDiscover. The platform recently published...
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in Colorado?
Colorado could easily be called the land of the footloose and fancy-free, but should it be when it comes to driving in your bare feet? How safe is driving without shoes, and is it legal to drive a vehicle that way in Centennial State?. Is footwear just an urban legend...
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Popular Channel Releases ‘Terrifying’ Footage from Colorado
In this day and age, almost everyone walking around has a camera right in their pocket. Because of this, now more than ever, real-life events are captured on film. A popular YouTube channel called, perhaps ironically, Unpopular Notes, recently released a compilation of what they call 'terrifying' events caught on film, all fairly recently and all in Colorado.
America's highest chairlift officially open for the season in Colorado
Much of the American West has been getting pounded with snow in recent weeks, making it possible to open high-elevation terrain around the state. This includes the highest chairlift in North America, found in Colorado's Summit County. Reaching an elevation of 12,840 feet above sea level and providing access to...
Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado
Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
coloradosun.com
Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money
Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
koamnewsnow.com
CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS
Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
iheart.com
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
KKTV
WATCH: 2 dinosaur fossils found in Colorado after someone 'stumbled' upon them!
Police were asking for information after a truck spilled 200 gallons of used oil in the area of East Garden of the Gods Road and Nevada Avenue Thursday morning. The 4th Judicial DA's Office decided not to file charges against an officer who shot a murder suspect.
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs
When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
Six Foods That Might Be Hard to Find in Colorado Grocery Stores in 2023
If you have been to the grocery store lately, you might have seen one of the many empty spots on the shelves in Colorado. This past week, I tried to find broccoli florets in the bag and it seems as if they have been canceled. I went to five different...
This Notorious Female Serial Killer Tried to Avoid Capture in Colorado
According to LiveScience.com, men tend to commit murder more than women. But one of America's most notorious serial killers was a female — and she avoided capture in Colorado. We're talking about Louise Peete, a Louisiana native who Medium author Mary Holman reports lived a comfortable but troubled life...
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction, CO
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0