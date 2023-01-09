ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Park Rangers Love Getting Your ‘Flat Stanley’

Would you enjoy a visit to a Colorado park or monument, but find you simply don't have the time or money? There's another way you can make the trip and capture photos. If you simply can't visit these Colorado locations in person, you should send a Flat Stanley. People have been doing this for years, and it works like a charm.
Dine with Stuffed Animals at One of Colorado’s Oldest Restaurants

Colorado is full of history and fortunately, some of the state's earliest manmade landmarks, stores, restaurants, and attractions are still around. One of these historic places that is still standing and operating is not just unique for the fact that it's one of the oldest restaurants in the state, but because of what else is in the restaurant gazing upon you while you enjoy your meal.
Popular Channel Releases ‘Terrifying’ Footage from Colorado

In this day and age, almost everyone walking around has a camera right in their pocket. Because of this, now more than ever, real-life events are captured on film. A popular YouTube channel called, perhaps ironically, Unpopular Notes, recently released a compilation of what they call 'terrifying' events caught on film, all fairly recently and all in Colorado.
OutThere Colorado

Citizen's lucky find leads to excavation of two large fossils in Colorado

Thanks to a citizen discovery, two large fossils have been unearthed in Colorado's Royal Gorge Region. According to the Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center, the tibia and fibula of an unidentified "longneck sauropod" dinosaur have been excavated after a citizen stumbled onto them and reported the find to the Bureau of Land Management. The museum hopes to use these fossils to provide an up-close look to the public...
coloradosun.com

Yurt operator at a Colorado state park disappeared with guests’ money

Jill Brabec and her family were packed and ready for their unplugged, ski-in Thanksgiving trip to their favorite yurt in State Forest State Park. The little trailer at the edge of the park where they typically checked in with Never Summer Nordic Yurts was empty and dark. The sign on the door — “Be back soon!” — was not freshly hung. They poked around the campground across the way. Knocked on all the doors they could find. They went into nearby Walden, wondering if anyone knew where the operators of Never Summer Nordic might be.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado

Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
koamnewsnow.com

CO: AVALANCHES TRIGGERED BY SKIERS WITHIN MINS

Skiers trigger two back-to-back avalanches in Colorado's Loveland Pass Thursday afternoon. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Colorado Has a Shocking Number of License Plate Designs

When it comes to getting license plates in Colorado, you don't have to settle for anything. Did you know Colorado currently has 133 different designs to choose from?. Designs range from Colorado Nurses to American Indian Scholars, from the Pikes Peak Hill Climb to Greyhound Lovers. Take a look at some of the group special plates you can choose from.
95 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

