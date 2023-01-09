Read full article on original website
Michigan girls basketball Top 25 for week of Jan. 8
The top girls basketball teams in Michigan took advantage of the Christmas break. Some jumped at the opportunity to play against other top teams, while others used the break for just that … a break.
Freshman Boy’s Basketball Defeats Frankfort 56-29
On Monday, January 9th, 2023, the Knights welcomed the blue and white of the Frankfort Hot Dogs to McHale Gymnasium. Peyton Perez was the hot dog in the first quarter, hitting 3 three pointers in the quarter. The Hot Dogs came out firing as well, hitting two three pointers and dominating the offensive boards as the Knights finished the quarter up 16-10. The Knights ramped up the defensive pressure, only allowing the Hot Dogs one field goal in the second quarter, but the Knights shooting slowed down as well, only hitting 3 shots in the quarter. Behind a 3 pointer by Romeo Huerta and buckets by Noah Smith and Chase Siemers, the Knights led at the break 26-16. The Knights woke up in the third quarter, opening up a 21 point lead, behind buckets by 7 of the Knights’ players. The Knights smothered the Hot Dogs, only allowing 6 points in the quarter. The Knights dominated the boards in the third quarter getting 5 offensive rebounds on their way to a 43-22 lead. The fourth quarter was more of the same for the Knights, as 6 players scored in the quarter while allowing Frankfort to only make 3 field goals. The Knights were led offensively by Noah Smith and Peyton Perez, who had 12 and 11 points respectively. For the second time this season, 10 players scored for the Knights. The Knights impressively had 16 assists on their 23 made field goals and had 11 steals as a team, led by Mikey Stapleton’s 3 steals. The Knights continued their 5 game winning streak tonight, and welcome the Tri-County Cavaliers to McHale Gymnasium tomorrow.
Karter Richards' development helps give Grosse Pointe South basketball potent backcourt
Karter Richards has taken his game to the next level to give Grosse Pointe South one of the top backcourts in Metro Detroit. Anthony Benard has displayed his ability to be one of the premier point guards since his freshman year, and now Richards has developed into an elite combo guard during his junior year to help South be a threat to win the Macomb Area Conference Red title this season.
East Kentwood rallies from 17 down at halftime to beat Rockford
The East Kentwood boys basketball team fell behind host Rockford 30-13 at halftime on Tuesday night only to rally for a 51-49 win
Boys basketball roundup: Holt edges Lakeview, Fowlerville wins on late 3
HOLT 59, BATTLE CREEK LAKEVIEW 58 BATTLE CREEK — Isaiah Foster had a career-high 30 points and added eight assists, five steals and five rebounds to lead the Rams, who overcame a seven-point deficit in the final quarter to earn the nonleague win. Carter Bishop added 11 points for Holt (5-4). ...
Metro Detroit high school girls and boys basketball scores from Tuesday, Jan. 10
A buzzer-beater in Canton and 10 3-pointers by one player from Romulus highlight the Metro Detroit area boys and girls basketball action for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA. To add your missing score, email japurcell@mlive.com or tag @JaredPurcellDET on Twitter with the results. Stats from the game are accepted too.
LOCAL SPORTS: PA and Sequim split high school hoops matchups
PORT ANGELES – A “Showdown at Sundown” match-up between the 2nd ranked Sequim Wolves and the Port Angeles Roughriders girls basketball teams lived up to the media hype. After trailing by an 18-11 score at halftime, the young Roughriders rebounded from a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 27-27 after 3 quarters. The Roughriders even had a short lead, but the Wolves fed off of 25 Roughrider turnovers and held on for the hard-fought 40-36 win. Sequim junior forward Jolene Vaara was incredible at both ends of the court. Vaara had 10 steals to go with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 15 points. Senior Jelessa Julmist stepped up to have the best game of her career, with 13 points and 8 rebounds. The Roughriders played hard and had a chance to pull off a big upset until the Wolves went up by 8 late in the game. Anna Petty kept the Roughriders in the game with three 3-point shots and 12 total points. Sophomore Lexie Smith had 9 points. The Wolves will host Bainbridge on Thursday the Roughriders will host Bremerton.
