On Monday, January 9th, 2023, the Knights welcomed the blue and white of the Frankfort Hot Dogs to McHale Gymnasium. Peyton Perez was the hot dog in the first quarter, hitting 3 three pointers in the quarter. The Hot Dogs came out firing as well, hitting two three pointers and dominating the offensive boards as the Knights finished the quarter up 16-10. The Knights ramped up the defensive pressure, only allowing the Hot Dogs one field goal in the second quarter, but the Knights shooting slowed down as well, only hitting 3 shots in the quarter. Behind a 3 pointer by Romeo Huerta and buckets by Noah Smith and Chase Siemers, the Knights led at the break 26-16. The Knights woke up in the third quarter, opening up a 21 point lead, behind buckets by 7 of the Knights’ players. The Knights smothered the Hot Dogs, only allowing 6 points in the quarter. The Knights dominated the boards in the third quarter getting 5 offensive rebounds on their way to a 43-22 lead. The fourth quarter was more of the same for the Knights, as 6 players scored in the quarter while allowing Frankfort to only make 3 field goals. The Knights were led offensively by Noah Smith and Peyton Perez, who had 12 and 11 points respectively. For the second time this season, 10 players scored for the Knights. The Knights impressively had 16 assists on their 23 made field goals and had 11 steals as a team, led by Mikey Stapleton’s 3 steals. The Knights continued their 5 game winning streak tonight, and welcome the Tri-County Cavaliers to McHale Gymnasium tomorrow.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO