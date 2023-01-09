PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...

28 DAYS AGO