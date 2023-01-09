Read full article on original website
Big Scarr’s Brother Quezz Reportedly Shoots Music Video At Rapper’s Funeral
Big Scarr‘s brother Quezz Ruthless has been spotted reportedly shooting a music video during the rapper’s funeral, which took place in Memphis this week. A video has surfaced online that appears to show Quezz standing outside of the funeral home where Big Scarr was buried, as his entourage surrounds him with cellphone flashlights going off. You can see the clip below.
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Angela Bassett Brightens Up in Yellow at Variety’s Directors to Watch Brunch
Angela Bassett arrived at the Palm Springs International Film Festival: Variety’s Directors to Watch brunch on Friday in Palm Springs, California, taking a bright approach to color. In honor of this year’s event, the actress donned a yellow jumpsuit with a ruched capelet detailing at the bodice from Greta Constantine. She complemented the look with a gold clutch bag from Rodo. She finished her ensemble by accessorizing with jewelry from Fernando Jorge, including earrings and a bracelet.More from WWDNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of...
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Mary J. Blige Shows Off Dramatic White Fur Coat in Canadian Tuxedo & Thigh-High Boots
Mary J. Blige continued her sensational style steak during her latest outing in New York City. The Hip Hop and Soul icon stopped by the Daniel’s Leather clothing store to pay her dear friend and design Naheem Waheed a visit on Dec. 15. In a video uploaded by the official Daniel’s Leather Instagram page, Waheed thanks Blige for making an appearance at the boutique. “We got a superstar in the building!! Finally my good friend @therealmaryjblige stopped by,” Daniel’s Leather captioned the post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Waheed (@danielsleather) Of course, Blige was stylishly dressed for the occasion....
Chrisean Rock Clarifies She Hit Blueface With “A Glass Cup”
Chrisean Rock has clarified that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, but instead a “glass cup.”. Chrisean Rock says that she didn’t hit Blueface with a bottle of Hennessy, as is being rumored on the internet. Instead, she has clarified that she struck her partner with a “glass cup.”
GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Tease Brand New Collaboration
GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have joined forces for a brand new collaboration, and they’ve both teased what’s coming on their respective social media pages. On Monday (January 9), Big Glo and Moneybagg shared a video of themselves rapping along to their new collaboration which appears to be about a tumultuous couple.
Fendi x Tiffany & Co. Craft Iconic Blue Baguette Handbags
Fendi is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Baguette bag with the ultimate collaboration featuring Tiffany & Co. and the jeweler’s signature blue shade. The capsule collection consists of four styles of the Baguette ranging from nano and pico versions to the medium size. Crafted in smooth leather, shiny croco leather with diamonds and silk satin, each handbag is entirely covered in the “Tiffany Blue” hue, while silver hardware completes the designs.
Cate Blanchett Gets Ruffled in Minimalist Jumpsuit for W and Louis Vuitton’s Awards Season Dinner
Cate Blanchett arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6, wearing a creative minimalist ensemble. For the occasion, the actress wore a black zip-up belted jumpsuit with a white shirt underneath featuring an asymmetrical ruffle collar and voluminous ruffle sleeves, pairing the look with pointy-toe black booties. Blanchett’s look was archival Louis Vuitton. She accessorized with subtle earrings.More from WWDNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style Moments of 2022 In June, Louis Vuitton named Blanchett a brand...
Laverne Cox Channels Marilyn Monroe Inspiration in Vintage John Galliano Dress at Golden Globe Awards 2023
Laverne Cox arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, wearing a statement-making dress. In honor of this year’s ceremony, the actress walked the red carpet in a blue leaf-pattern embroidered dress with a train and draping Grecian-style bodice from John Galliano’s spring 2007 collection for his eponymous label. She coordinated the look with satin blue shoe. Cox accessorized by dripping in diamonds from Fred Leighton and Kwiat Jewels, including a diamond and platinum leaf brooch worn in her hair, diamond earrings, two diamond bracelets and two diamond rings from Leighton and...
Check Out Nicki Minaj's Air Jordan 6 Low "Pinkprint" PE
Nicki Minaj’s 2014 album The Pinkprint is a classic from the Tens: it went 2x platinum thanks to hits like “Anaconda,” “Only” and bonus track “Truffle Butter,” and secured a spot on many a decade’s-end “best of” list. Any casual hip-hop fan knows of the album and its success, but a more hidden part of its overarching story has now been revealed in full: a Air Jordan 6 Low “Pinkprint” PE that Jordan Brand made for Minaj to help celebrate the album’s release and its accompanying tour.
Selena Gomez Goes Big in Valentino Couture Dress With Exaggerated Ballon Sleeves for Golden Globe Awards 2023
Selena Gomez made a glamorous arrival to the 2023 Golden Globes on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer looked to Valentino for her gown, arriving on the red carpet in a dress from the fashion house’s winter 2022 couture collection. Gomez’s strapless gown featured a slit detail on her chest and a maxi-style fit, with a similar short slit on the skirt. Attached to her gown were billowy, oversize purple sleeves that led into a shawl-like floor-length adornment. She slipped into a pair of classic open-toed heels. For her award show look, Gomez worked with her longtime stylist Kate Young....
Michelle Williams Shines in Tweed Cocktail Dress at W and Louis Vuitton’s Dinner
Michelle Williams arrived at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton’s awards season dinner on Jan. 6 in Beverly Hills, California, wearing a chic cocktail dress. For the event, Williams wore a short-sleeve tweed minidress with a gold zipper and black collar paired with black platform shoes and a metallic gold trunk clutch bag, all from Louis Vuitton. More from WWDNancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsLuisaViaRoma & UNICEF 2022 Winter Gala Fetes Rita Ora, Naomi Watts & More in St. BarthsPhotos of Timothée Chalamet's Best Style Moments of 2022 Williams has a longstanding relationship with Louis Vuitton that dates back close to a...
Kelly Rowland Upgrades Power Suit With Latex Pants & Silver Sandals at ‘BMF’ Season 2 Premiere
Kelly Rowland upgraded a traditional power suit for her latest appearance. On Thursday, the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer uploaded an Instagram Reel as she gets glammed for the season two premiere of the Starz crime-drama series, “BMF.” The star-studded event was held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) Set to her hit single, “Ice” featuring Lil Wayne, the recording begins with Rowland getting her makeup done and eventually getting dressed for the evening. The chart-topping musician looked stunning for the occasion, wearing a black latex...
Dixie D’Amelio Channels Marilyn Monroe in White Dress & Kurt Geiger Sandals for ‘GNO’ With Sabrina Carpenter
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Dixie D’Amelio brought chic style to girls’ night out while in Los Angeles with Sabrina Carpenter. The TikTok influencer strolled with Carpenter while out on Tuesday night, wearing a sharp white dress. Her halter style, instantly channeling Marilyn Monroe’s famed “The Seven-Year Itch” dress, featured a halter neckline and calf-length hem. The simple piece was accessorized with small metal earrings and a deep red lip, as well as an oversized black blazer shrugged atop for a nonchalant spin. Kurt Geiger’s $135 Party...
Rooms Returns to Paris Men’s Fashion Week With Tranoï
LONDON — The Londoners are returning to Paris Men’s Fashion Week following a four-year hiatus. The British Fashion Council has announced that the London show Rooms is partnering with Tranoï Men in January 2023 in the French capital city.More from WWDRoksanda RTW Spring 2023Roberta Einer RTW Spring 2023Delos RTW Spring 2023 Rooms, a platform for emerging menswear talent, will take place from Jan. 19 to 22 at the Garage Amelot in the Marais district. Some 17 designers, including Abigail Ajobi, Carlota Barrera and Charlie Constantinou will take part, showing their collections to international buyers and press. The BFC began hosting Rooms in 2008...
Jenny Slate Buttons Into Thom Browne Shorts Suit & Loafer Pumps at New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023
Jenny Slate suited up for the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards this week. The “Marcel The Shell With Shoes On” creator hit the red carpet at Tao Downtown in New York City for the occasion on Wednesday night, wearing a full outfit by Thom Browne. Slate’s ensemble featured a black suit and shorts, paired with a white collared crop top that was cinched with a black bow tie. The set was sharply tailored while bringing levity through Browne’s subversive approach to formalwear. The designer’s black top-handle handbag, as well as a pair of black and white striped socks, completed Slate’s...
What Shoes Will Rule the Men’s Market in 2023? Execs from Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom & More Weigh In
Today marks the beginning of the fall/winter 2023 market for the men’s industry as Pitti Uomo kicks off in Florence. The collections debut as many retailers enter the year concerned about a looming recession and high interest rates. So far, luxury sales have remained robust, but economic turmoil in the months ahead could slow down the momentum. As buyers head to Europe for runway shows and showroom appointments, FN caught up with top retailers to discuss what’s selling now, what they expect to see trending for fall ’23 and the brands to watch. What are your top-performing men’s styles right now? Bruce Pask, men’s...
