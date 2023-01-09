Read full article on original website
Tiny Texas Towns According to the Population, Just How Tiny Are They?
While I think all Texans like to believe that everything is bigger in Texas, I not only believe it, I quote it on a daily basis from when I go to the drive-thru and order my sweet tea and they asked me "what size?" I always say "everything is bigger in Texas so give me the biggest you got!"
Casinos could get the approval to operate in Texas. Woud you like to see this happen?
Last year Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, filed Senate Joint Resolution 17, a constitutional amendment to be considered during the 88th Texas legislative session, which, if approved, would allow Texans to vote on the legalization of gambling next November.
KSAT 12
The fringe ideology of “constitutional sheriffs” is attracting believers within Texas law enforcement
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Texas Tribune’s reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. Last summer, the sheriff of Coryell County in Central Texas took to an...
Analysis: Texas would see windfall if state legalized gaming
(The Center Square) – If the Texas legislature legalized sports betting and casino gambling, it could be a boon to state coffers, according to new projections from the gaming industry. A bill filed Texas state Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston, would make casino gaming and sports wagering legal in the state's largest cities, and tax the revenue it generates. “Based on past legislation, most of that [tax] money will go into...
Gov. Newsom is spreading "disinformation" about Texas. The facts show this isn't true
California Gov. Newsom has stated previously that Texas has high taxes than California. It's a point often made by critics of Texas. However, according to former California legislator and Texas Public Policy Foundation’s Chief National Initiatives Officer, Chuck DeVore, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
These 10 Texas Towns Have The Dirtiest Sounding Names
When it comes to living in Texas, there's plenty of diversity. The people, the food - it all makes living in the Lone Star State special to me. Something else extremely unique is all the different names we have for towns. Sure, you've probably already heard about Paris, Dublin, London, and Moscow all being Texas towns, but it gets more devilish than that.
Texas Republicans Look to Usurp Power of Local Prosecutors Who Don’t Pursue Their Voter Fraud Agenda
Under new legislation proposed in Texas, the state’s Republican attorney general could send prosecutors from neighboring counties to investigate suspected cases of voter fraud in the state’s large Democratic counties. The bill is one of at least nine filed in Texas since the November midterm elections that would...
Beto takes on a new role teaching at an out of state university
Since Beto O'Rourke lost the Texas gubernatorial race to Greg Abbott last November, there has been a lot of speculation as to what he will do next. Beto had spent most of the previous five years campaigning and it was unclear whether he would remain in politics.
everythinglubbock.com
These Texas zip codes are among the ‘hottest’ in the nation for real estate
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several zip codes in Texas are among the hottest in the country when it comes to real estate. Seven Texas zip codes appear on Opendoor’s top 20 list for 2022. Ranking highest is 77494 in Katy, just outside Houston, which ranks third nationwide. New Braunfels’...
If You Move to Texas, You Must Learn This Immediately! It’s Fun!
It’s been common knowledge for years; more and more people are moving to the great state of Texas. It’s beautiful here, there is a lot going on in Texas, and compared to lots of other places in the country it’s relatively inexpensive to live in Texas. But there are a few things that you need to learn or learn about when you move to Texas, but you’ll love all of them.
Average Texas Smoker Spends $2.6 Million In Their Lifetime
A new study has pinpointed the various lifetime and yearly costs that are associated with smoking in Texas. The study from financial website WalletHub — who conducted the research in an effort to encourage people in the U.S. to quit smoking — says that the total cost of smoking over a lifetime for the average Texan was an astronomical $2,642,461, which was the 22nd highest average in the U.S.
thekatynews.com
What to Expect From Texas Homebuilders in 2023
Like many parts of the country, the Texas real estate market cooled off a bit in 2022 in the face of rising federal interest rates. However, according to data collected by the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University, new home starts picked up toward the end of 2022, increasing by as much as 6.7% as recently as October. With building activity seemingly moving in the right direction in the Lone Star state, keep reading for a detailed breakdown on what to expect from Texas home builders in 2023.
texasstandard.org
What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?
Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
Texas small business owners hope lawmakers will give them a break on property taxes
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homeowners aren't the only ones pushing Texas lawmakers to give them a break on their property taxes.So are small business owners like Andy Ellard, owner and general manager of Manda Machine Company.The West Dallas business has been family-owned for three generations. Ellard said, "It's just a regressive tax."The company keeps about $100,000 worth of metal in its inventory. "I couldn't make anything and sell anything if I didn't have this inventory to start with. We use these metals to make the parts then sell to the customer." Like other businesses, Manda Machine pays property tax on its inventory and on...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KVUE
Texas House adopts new rules, including amendment regarding absences
AUSTIN, Texas — Wednesday marked the second day of the 88th Texas legislative session, on which the House adopted its rules package, or HR 4. A lot of the rules are standard procedural measures, but one amendment added to the rules seems to target something Democratic lawmakers did during the last session.
eufaulaindianjournal.com
Protests prompt cancellation of $1.5 billion power project in Southeast Oklahoma
TUSKAHOMA — A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last month, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation.Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas during extreme weather. Promises of creating 500 new jobs, generating $12 million in annual county tax revenue and providing ambulance service to an area that lacks it sold a Pushmataha County commissioner and a state legislator on the plan.A Pushmataha County district court judge revoked water rights the state had granted in 2019, ruling that Tomlin Energy failed to provide landowners sufficient notice of the plan. When resubmitting a water use application to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, developer Daniel Tomlin Jr. said he sent more than 19,000 letters to residents.Their response convinced him to scuttle the project.“The local people, they just don’t get it, I don’t think,” Tomlin said. “They started all these rumors and passed them around. As soon as we got something worked out with the water board, we were going to get another lawsuit, which we don’t have time for. We already lost two and a half years on that.”In interviews with Oklahoma Watch conducted prior to Tomlin’s decision, landowners expressed fears the proposed plant and accompanying reservoirs would doom the already shallow Kiamichi River and the valley it nurtures by lowering natural water levels, destroying private wells and hurting tourism.Charlotte Robbins Leonard grows most of her food on overflow patterns in the valley. She said the fight project taught her a lesson for the next time someone tries to use resources her community relies on.“We need to pay more attention to our neighbors. We need to look out for each other better,” Leonard said. “If people would’ve done the right thing and talked to their neighbors this would have never happened in the beginning.”Tomlin said a hydroelectric storage facility in the Kiamichi River basin would have stabilized Texas and Oklahoma’s electrical grids during extreme weather conditions and compensated for gaps in energy not being produced by windmills.“If you got a bunch of these turbines out there and all of a sudden you have a lull in the wind, something’s got to make up the difference,” Tomlin said, “And if something doesn’t happen, then that’s when all of a sudden the lights start going out ...
Move It Or Lose It: 3 Texas Cities Stop On World’s Worst For Traffic
It affects us all at one point in our lives. It's always at the worst time, especially in a hurry. You'll say some bad words, honk the horn, and be stuck in what feels like limbo. It's none other than traffic on the roadways. And yes, it so very, very...
KWTX
New Texas Broadband Development Map released shows internet troubles in the area
Bell McLennan Counties, Texas (KWTX) - Comptroller Glenn Hegar released a new Texas Broadband Development Map, today, identifying the availability of various internet access across Texas. The map which is released biannually uses information gathered from internet service providers. Despite what the map says, some people in our area don’t...
news4sanantonio.com
Popular home feature leads to skyrocketing natural gas bill
SAN ANTONIO – The News 4 Trouble Shooters are keeping a commitment they made after the Texas power crisis nearly two years ago: they’re keeping a close eye on your power bills. A viewer like you at home asked the Trouble Shooters for help after his natural gas...
