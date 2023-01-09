TUSKAHOMA — A Texas developer canceled plans for a $1.5 billion hydroelectric storage project in this southeast Oklahoma river community last month, citing protests from 200 residents and opposition from the Choctaw Nation.Tomlin Energy LLC proposed using Kiamichi River outflow to produce energy that would stabilize grids in Oklahoma and Texas during extreme weather. Promises of creating 500 new jobs, generating $12 million in annual county tax revenue and providing ambulance service to an area that lacks it sold a Pushmataha County commissioner and a state legislator on the plan.A Pushmataha County district court judge revoked water rights the state had granted in 2019, ruling that Tomlin Energy failed to provide landowners sufficient notice of the plan. When resubmitting a water use application to the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, developer Daniel Tomlin Jr. said he sent more than 19,000 letters to residents.Their response convinced him to scuttle the project.“The local people, they just don’t get it, I don’t think,” Tomlin said. “They started all these rumors and passed them around. As soon as we got something worked out with the water board, we were going to get another lawsuit, which we don’t have time for. We already lost two and a half years on that.”In interviews with Oklahoma Watch conducted prior to Tomlin’s decision, landowners expressed fears the proposed plant and accompanying reservoirs would doom the already shallow Kiamichi River and the valley it nurtures by lowering natural water levels, destroying private wells and hurting tourism.Charlotte Robbins Leonard grows most of her food on overflow patterns in the valley. She said the fight project taught her a lesson for the next time someone tries to use resources her community relies on.“We need to pay more attention to our neighbors. We need to look out for each other better,” Leonard said. “If people would’ve done the right thing and talked to their neighbors this would have never happened in the beginning.”Tomlin said a hydroelectric storage facility in the Kiamichi River basin would have stabilized Texas and Oklahoma’s electrical grids during extreme weather conditions and compensated for gaps in energy not being produced by windmills.“If you got a bunch of these turbines out there and all of a sudden you have a lull in the wind, something’s got to make up the difference,” Tomlin said, “And if something doesn’t happen, then that’s when all of a sudden the lights start going out ...

