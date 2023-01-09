Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Kenneth “Mike” Davis
Kenneth “Mike” Michael Davis, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Mike was born May 20, 1950, son of the late Kenneth Calvin and Essie Marie (Stotts) Davis. Mike leaves to cherish his memory, his cherished brothers and best friends, Larry “L.D.”...
WHIZ
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice, 84, of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by family at 12:45 a.m. Thur. Jan. 12, 2023 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Clarksville, Arkansas to the late John and Inell Newland. She married James O. Kirkbride June 15, 1957 at the Baptist Chapel on Brighton Blvd. She was preceded in death by James in 1981. She married Edwin (Louie) Rice on Sept. 9, 1983 in Winchester, VA. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. Retired from Greif Bros. with 34 years of service as Purchasing Manager and Sales Service Manager. She was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Chapter of Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1058 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to watch her grandchildren in their various sports and enjoyed playing golf.
WHIZ
BBBSZ Executive Director Appointed to serve as President of the Ohio organization
ZANESVILLE, OH- As the new year begins, Big Brothers Big Sisters is making big changes to their association at the state level, that starts with the appointing of the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Muskingum County Chapter, Katie Mainini to serve as the President of the Ohio State Association for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Mainini says she’s honored to be chosen for the role and hopes that she can make a big difference.
WHIZ
Zane State’s 2023 Ethnic Food Fair
ZANESVILLE, OH – One of Zane States most treasured events took place on January 13th. The annual Ethnic Food Fair brought the community together to enjoy a diverse and delicious meal. All of the proceeds went to The Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Smith’s devotion and efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Kris
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who may be small, but is full of energy and loves eating bacon. Kris is a 2 year old Dachshund Basset Hound Mix who is the happiest dog ever and he loves all dogs, cats and kids. Administrative Assistant...
WHIZ
Make Muskingum Home Program Awards $50,000
Zanesville, OH- The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. & M.H. Straker foundation has started awarding recipients of the Make Muskingum Home Program. Erin Britton was awarded $50,000 to help with her student loan debts. She said that the application process required a video, and a lot of questions that she answered from the heart. Erin explained how this money impacts her.
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
WHIZ
Ohio University in Zanesville will be Hosting an Application Completion Night
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Ohio University in Zanesville will be holding an application completion night. The event will be held Thursday, January 12th from 4 to 6pm at the OUZ campus. This application completion night is open to any student planning to enroll at any college or university for the fall of 2023.
WHIZ
Crooksville man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
PERRY COUNTY, Ohio–The Perry County Sheriff’s Office released more details Friday surrounding a fatal shooting earlier this week. Authorities said 25-year-old Joshua Bergeron of Crooksville has been charged with one count of Involuntary Manslaughter in connection to the death of 40-year-old Christopher Bates of Crooksville. On Monday, Deputies...
WHIZ
Guernsey Health System Joins OhioHealth
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Guernsey Health System is now a full member of the OhioHealth System. The OhioHealth Executive Team traveled to Cambridge to celebrate the consolidation and CEO Steve Markovich explained how the Columbus, faith-based organization’s expansion will affect healthcare locally. “Cambridge becomes our 13th, full-member hospital,” Markovich...
WHIZ
United Way will be Holding a Free Tax Clinic Program
ZANESVILLE, OH – Tax season is here, and the United Way is here to help. The United Way will be holding a Free Tax Clinic program. The program will start in early February, and you can make your appointment towards the end of January. To schedule an appointment, all a community member has to do is dial 211.
High speed chase ends in crash in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A high-speed vehicle chase ended in a crash in Belmont County on Tuesday night, according to the St. Clairsville post of the the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An OSHP official confirms that there was a high-speed chase that began on I-70 and continued onto US Route 40 and County Road […]
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged in connection to drug bust
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing felony drug charges following a drug bust. Authorities announced Friday that 50-year-old Bryan Whiteus was formally charged with Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third degree felony. On January 12th, just before 9:00 p.m., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division executed a...
Ohio woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A Zanesville woman who allegedly drunkenly killed 30 year-old Alex King with her car changed her plea in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court Thursday, according to a statement from Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch. Pariss Dickinson, 27, pleaded guilty to one second-degree felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one third-degree felony […]
WHIZ
Muskingum County Sheriff Speaks on Human Trafficking Awareness Day
ZANESVILLE, OH – January 11th is human trafficking awareness day. It’s important to be aware of human trafficking. The Muskingum County Sheriff, Matt Lutz, said there are a lot of crimes that occur that aren’t labeled as human trafficking but are still considered trafficking. “There’s a lot...
Sheriff’s Office in Ohio releases photos of truck driven by ‘armed and dangerous’ man
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says it is still looking for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of robbing someone at gunpoint. Michael R. Atkinson, 41, of Coolville, Ohio, is accused of entering a home while brandishing a sawed-off shotgun. He stole money and a firearm, the Sheriff’s Office says. […]
Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills
A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
Comments / 0