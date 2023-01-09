Read full article on original website
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
WYFF4.com
Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.
Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
Four vacationers stabbed at drug-fueled party at North Carolina Airbnb
Four vacationers were stabbed and six were arrested at a drug-fueled party at an Airbnb in North Carolina early Monday morning, police said. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the rental home in Marshall around 3:20 a.m., according to Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood. Four people were treated for “multiple stab wounds,” he said. Six people were arrested, all of whom were charged with possession of multiple drugs. Jay Caleb Bell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession...
Dog surrendered by owner at Charlotte Douglas airport; rescue tries to find home
CHARLOTTE — An airline worker, animal rescue and foster family stepped up to help after a dog was surrendered by its owner at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “We’ve taken her to the vet and she’s really friendly with everybody,” said Robin King, who is fostering the dog, Baby Girl.
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For Help
30-year-old Ebonee Shanetta Spears is a single mother who lived with her daughter in the 1300 block of Brooklyn Lane in Wilmington, North Carolina. Ebonee, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2015, was recently prescribed a medication her family said made her confused and paranoid, The Charley Project reports.
Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.
** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
Mother of Madalina Cojocari took trip to North Carolina mountains before reporting daughter missing
The mother of a missing 11-year-old girl allegedly took a trip to the mountains of North Carolina during the three-week period it took her to report the disappearance.Authorities say that Madalina Cojocari was seen in a school bus surveillance video on 21 November at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, north of Charlotte.Her mother, Diana Cojocari, told police that she last saw her daughter on 23 November but did not report her missing to school officials until 15 December, police say.Ms Cojocari, 37, and her husband, Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested in December for failure to report the...
