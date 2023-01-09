ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Dog 'left to die' outside animal shelter in South Carolina, officials say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — It will be a long road to recovery for a dog that was "left to die" and "barely clinging to life" outside an animal shelter in South Carolina. Authorities at the Charleston Animal Society said the dog was abandoned, in critical condition, outside the gate of the facility at about 9 p.m. on Dec. 22.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mary Duncan

Woman evicted when landlord finds out she’s running a brothel from apartment to pay rent

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I didn’t make a lot of money at the waitressing jobs I found after high school. Despite that, I was determined to move out of parent’s house as soon as possible and start taking care of myself. My first apartment was, well, interesting to say the least.
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident. 
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
New York Post

Four vacationers stabbed at drug-fueled party at North Carolina Airbnb

Four vacationers were stabbed and six were arrested at a drug-fueled party at an Airbnb in North Carolina early Monday morning, police said. Police responded to a reported stabbing at the rental home in Marshall around 3:20 a.m., according to Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood. Four people were treated for “multiple stab wounds,” he said. Six people were arrested, all of whom were charged with possession of multiple drugs. Jay Caleb Bell was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession...
MARSHALL, NC
JudyD

Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs

Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
NOBLE, OK
The Independent

Mother of Madalina Cojocari took trip to North Carolina mountains before reporting daughter missing

The mother of a missing 11-year-old girl allegedly took a trip to the mountains of North Carolina during the three-week period it took her to report the disappearance.Authorities say that Madalina Cojocari was seen in a school bus surveillance video on 21 November at Bailey Middle School in Cornelius, north of Charlotte.Her mother, Diana Cojocari, told police that she last saw her daughter on 23 November but did not report her missing to school officials until 15 December, police say.Ms Cojocari, 37, and her husband, Madalina’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter, 60, were arrested in December for failure to report the...
CORNELIUS, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy