Iowa State's Stephanie Soares out for season with torn ACL

No. 15 Iowa State women's basketball forward Stephanie Soares will miss the remainder of the season because of a left ACL tear that she suffered during Sunday's game, the program announced Monday.

"As a coach, there is nothing worse than to have a player sustain an injury that ends their season," Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly said in a statement. He added that "We are heartbroken for Steph" and that he is proud of her and the impact she has made on the program and the university.

"This was not how I expected my season to end, but I am thankful for the opportunities I have gotten at Iowa State," Soares added. "I could not have done this without the support of my teammates, coaches, doctors and athletic training staff and the fans at Hilton Coliseum. I know God gives me strength to get through this challenge in my life. I look forward to being there for my teammates and helping them achieve our goals and make the most of this special season."

Soares was an impact transfer for the Cyclones after spending her previous four years at The Master's University, an NAIA school. In her 13 games at Iowa State, she averaged 14.4 points (on 54.5% shooting), 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game, providing an inside presence the Cyclones don't typically have. Her scoring average was second best on the team, behind Ashley Joens ' 20.1 points per game, while her rebounding and block numbers were both team highs.

With Soares in tow, Iowa State -- which is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance this past spring, where it fell to Creighton -- was hoping to reach new heights. It hasn't made the Elite Eight since 2009, and brought home its last conference championship over two decades ago.

The Cyclones fell to 2-1 in Big 12 play with an 82-79 loss Sunday to No. 17 Oklahoma. Prior to that, they had beaten Texas Tech and West Virginia in league play. Kansas State next awaits Wednesday in Ames.

Soares -- who is 6-foot-6 and is thought to have a high ceiling at the professional level -- was expected to get consideration as a prospect in the 2023 WNBA draft, though her injury surely impacts her immediate pro future.