thepennyhoarder.com
Have 2 Years of Health Care Experience? Work as a Temporary Data Specialist
NeoGenomics, an oncology testing company, is hiring a temporary order entry data specialist in the United States. The position is estimated to last six months, starting this month. You will be contacting clients to fill in missing or incomplete information for claim adjudication, as well as entering data from company...
After almost doubling enrollment in three years, OTC's ag program seeks funds to expand
To add space for its fast-growing agriculture program, Ozarks Technical Community College is asking for help from the state. The Springfield college requested $2.5 million in funding from the MoExcels Workforce Initiative to construct a new facility for two programs — agriculture and electrical distribution systems, commonly known as lineworkers — on the Richwood Valley campus.
Frank W. Ervin III Elected Board President of the SME Education Foundation
The SME Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of SME, announced Frank W. Ervin III was elected as its 2023 board of directors’ president at its recent SME Fall Gala, with all officers and directors taking office Jan. 1. The board, comprising leaders from industry, academia, and the community, is the governing body of the Foundation.
Widefield trade school program receives donation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Manufacturing Industry Learning Lab (MiLL) in Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) received a $12,500 donation from the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) to further advance its trade programs. The MiLL provides trade career pathways for students in Cabinet Manufacturing, Construction Technology, and Welding Technology. MiLL students receive hands-on experience using state-of-the-art manufacturing […]
Career Planning: Consider Pursuing These 10 Bustling Jobs in the Next 10 Years
It's only logical to think that the job market will eventually rebound -- or at least stabilize -- following the damage caused by the pandemic. But with a near-certain recession on the horizon for...
money.com
Highest Paying Trade Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. With the ongoing labor shortage, companies are having difficulties filling trade jobs that require specialized skills obtained through routes other than a four-year college degree. Trade careers exist in various industries, often involve hands-on work and can allow for a quick entry into the job market.
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
csengineermag.com
New job roles to be created as engineering company grows
AN ENGINEERING company is preparing for a year of significant growth and expansion to complement an increase in demand for its bespoke services. Purchase orders for work carried out by Cumbrian-based engineering specialists Forth are flooding in and the increase in workload will lead to the creation of new jobs and further collaborative work opportunities with local companies.
rv-pro.com
Society of Certified RV Pros Touts Newly Certified Personnel
The Society of Certified RV Professionals has recognized 18 individuals from eight participating dealerships who earned a new certification, plus an individual who renewed their certification during the last quarter of 2022, through the Mike Molino RV Learning Center Fixed Operations Certification Program. Participation in the recognition program allows the...
allnurses.com
First Nursing Job: Considerations
Specializes in Cardiac Cath Lab. Has 3 years experience. With the abundance of nursing opportunities, it may seem overwhelming to begin the Job Search. Nurses can work in numerous settings, from outpatient clinics, schools, physician offices, camps, home healthcare, and nursing homes; however, this article will focus on nursing in the hospital setting. Starting as a nurse in a hospital is the more ‘traditional’ path, and although it does provide an excellent foundation for a career in this field, don’t be afraid to pursue those other settings if they truly entice you.
The 12 most useless college majors, according to career experts
Career coaches and counselors said the worst majors for landing a stable, high-paying job included acting, English, psychology, and marketing.
