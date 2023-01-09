ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

eatinseattle.com

Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach

The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Pierce County to vote to approve $194,000 for historical preservation projects

(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council will vote to approve $194,000 in grants for 11 recipients of the Historic Preservation Grant Program. The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission evaluated 11 grant applications that totaled $219,000 in requested funds. Following three public meetings last fall, the commission appropriated $194,000 for the 11 applicants through funds from Fund 188 Historic Preservation.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Kent School District sues social media companies

The Kent School District is following the Seattle School District's lead in taking major social media companies to court. They are both suing these companies for negatively impacting kids' mental health.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Wineries to Visit in Woodinville

The epicenter of Western Washington wine overflows with vintners. Here are the ones to try now. Western Washington's epicenter of wine dates back to the 1970s. Today, change is sweeping the area, from new tasting districts to the uncertain future of Chateau Ste. Michelle. In other words, Woodinville has lots of exciting new developments, but also some reasons to return, time and again, to taste.
WOODINVILLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history

Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
RENTON, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Restaurants in Washington State

Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

New Korean BBQ in Lynnwood is pleased to meat you

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Baekjeong means butcher in Korean, appropriate for this meat forward restaurant that takes such care with their proteins that they are sliced in-house, by a guy bundled up in a hat and scarf, in a special room that's always kept just above freezing. There's a window so you can watch the slicing artistry.
LYNNWOOD, WA
iheart.com

Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business

A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County

SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

This Saturday, Lazy Boy Brewing says goodbye to its current location

This Saturday, you are invited to a final shindig at Lazy Boy Brewing in South Everett. After more than 16 years, the company is closing the location and preparing to move to the Everett waterfront. The brewery intends to open its new location later this year. Lazy Boy Brewing opens...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Sports Commission announces 2023 PNW Football Hall of Fame class

SEATTLE - The Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was unveiled on Wednesday and the list includes former football players and a coach. The Seattle Sports Commission announced that former University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Michael Jackson, Washington State University football head coach Mike Price, University of Oregon and all-pro defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys Mel Renfro and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright will be honored during the 88th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards show next month.
SEATTLE, WA

