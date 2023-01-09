Read full article on original website
capitolhillseattle.com
City says tents to be cleared from area around Capitol Hill church by Seattle’s homelessness Unified Care Team
The City of Seattle team dedicated to homelessness outreach and “resolution” of camps is slated to clear tents, belongings, and debris from encampments that have formed on the blocks around 13th and Howell on Capitol Hill before the end of the month. The tents and camping have been...
Tacoma 9-year-old making dinner to feed 150 people experiencing homelessness
TACOMA, Wash. — For the third year in a row, Ella Bonds, a 9-year-old from Tacoma, is making dinner for people living on the street. Ella’s mom said it started three years ago when she noticed people living in tents. “Seeing all the tents and the homeless people...
eatinseattle.com
Driftwood Now Open on Alki Beach
The much-anticipated restaurant and bar will be located in the heart of Alki Beach. Washington native Executive Chef Dan Mallahan and his business partner and wife Jackie Mallahan have announced their first brick and mortar restaurant. Driftwood will officially open on Thursday January 5th in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood. An expansive bar will take center stage alongside an open kitchen and two outdoor spaces with views of Elliott Bay.
Port of Seattle elects youngest commissioner in 111-year history
(The Center Square) – The Port of Seattle Commission announced the election of the first person of color to serve as Commission President, Sam Cho. Born in 1990, the 32-year-old Cho is not only the first person of color to serve as Commission President but also the youngest. "To...
Pierce County to vote to approve $194,000 for historical preservation projects
(The Center Square) – The Pierce County Council will vote to approve $194,000 in grants for 11 recipients of the Historic Preservation Grant Program. The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission evaluated 11 grant applications that totaled $219,000 in requested funds. Following three public meetings last fall, the commission appropriated $194,000 for the 11 applicants through funds from Fund 188 Historic Preservation.
q13fox.com
Kent School District sues social media companies
The Kent School District is following the Seattle School District's lead in taking major social media companies to court. They are both suing these companies for negatively impacting kids' mental health.
UWT bookstore is closing. Here’s why and what students and others are saying about it
University Book Store serving University of Washington Tacoma is set to close its physical store this week after having an on-campus presence dating back to the ‘90s and the start of UWT. Store officials insist they will continue serving students with its online store. This quarter it’s offering free...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
seattlemet.com
The Best Wineries to Visit in Woodinville
The epicenter of Western Washington wine overflows with vintners. Here are the ones to try now. Western Washington's epicenter of wine dates back to the 1970s. Today, change is sweeping the area, from new tasting districts to the uncertain future of Chateau Ste. Michelle. In other words, Woodinville has lots of exciting new developments, but also some reasons to return, time and again, to taste.
rentonreporter.com
Planned development near The Landing could be largest in Renton’s history
Nearly two years after the Fry’s Electronics in Renton closed down, a redevelopment plan is on the way. The permit application to re-develop the property into three buildings with an expected 1,179 units is complete, but the period for public comment ends Wednesday, Jan. 18. From California-based Bay West...
seattlemet.com
The Best Restaurants in Washington State
Our food and travel editors compiled the very top meals outside Seattle, from far-off islands to creative cuisine in cities east of the mountains. Ferry rides, weekends on the coast, and winding drives through the Palouse's rolling plains all beg the same question: Where to eat along the way? Seattle Met's food and travel editors spent a year traversing the corners and byways of Washington state to assemble our picks for meals whose memory stays with you long after you've returned home. These are tasting menus and taco stands, comfort food and outdoor oyster saloons.
Downed tree on power lines closes part of Sylvester Road in Burien Monday
Officials are investigating a downed tree that has come to rest on power lines on Sylvester Road near SW 175th Street in Burien on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. The tree was likely downed by Monday morning’s wind storm. The dangerous situation resulted in a portion of Sylvester Road being...
King tides return to Puget Sound, but unlikely to bring much flooding
The king tides are back along Washington’s shoreline this week and should peak in the Seattle area on Wednesday. But for this round, at least, we are unlikely to see the flood damage that occurred two weeks ago, the last time the king tides hit. King tides are extraordinarily...
KING-5
New Korean BBQ in Lynnwood is pleased to meat you
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Baekjeong means butcher in Korean, appropriate for this meat forward restaurant that takes such care with their proteins that they are sliced in-house, by a guy bundled up in a hat and scarf, in a special room that's always kept just above freezing. There's a window so you can watch the slicing artistry.
iheart.com
Seattle Pizza Spot Closing This Month After 65 Years In Business
A Seattle restaurant known for its huge New York-style pizzas announced that it's permanently closing its doors soon after 65 years in business. Northlake Tavern & Pizza House revealed that it'll serve its last customers on Tuesday, January 31, according to a Saturday (January 7) Facebook post. The restaurant was a popular hub in the University District neighborhood and full of regional mementos and decor.
q13fox.com
Proposal would require businesses to accept cash in unincorporated King County
SKYWAY, Wash. - Nationwide, some businesses have considered getting away from accepting cash for various reasons, including for sanitary reasons and for safety and security. However, a member of the King County Council believes that could limit fair access to goods and services and has decided to do something about the trend towards cashless businesses locally. Her new proposal would stop businesses in unincorporated King County from banning cash.
gigharbornow.org
Business Spotlight: New clinic offers 24/7 vet care, specialty services
Clinics offering 24/7 emergency vet care on this side of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge are few and far between. Recent changes at Uptown Animal Hospital and the opening of a new 24/7 clinic on Kimball Drive, bring more pet care options for Gig Harbor residents and the surrounding region. Puget...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
washingtonbeerblog.com
This Saturday, Lazy Boy Brewing says goodbye to its current location
This Saturday, you are invited to a final shindig at Lazy Boy Brewing in South Everett. After more than 16 years, the company is closing the location and preparing to move to the Everett waterfront. The brewery intends to open its new location later this year. Lazy Boy Brewing opens...
q13fox.com
Seattle Sports Commission announces 2023 PNW Football Hall of Fame class
SEATTLE - The Pacific Northwest Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was unveiled on Wednesday and the list includes former football players and a coach. The Seattle Sports Commission announced that former University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Michael Jackson, Washington State University football head coach Mike Price, University of Oregon and all-pro defensive back for the Dallas Cowboys Mel Renfro and Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright will be honored during the 88th annual Sports Star of the Year Awards show next month.
