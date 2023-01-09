ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant

(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
WHAT CHEER, IA
ourquadcities.com

Why is my water cloudy? Iowa American explains

It’s that time of the year when Iowa American Water experiences one of its most common customer inquiries, “Why does my tap water sometimes appear cloudy or milky looking?”. According to a news release, Iowa American’s water quality professionals are quick to explain that cloudy or milky-looking water...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Whose priorities for Iowa?

Nick Covington is an Iowa parent who taught high school social studies for ten years. He is also the co-founder of the Human Restoration Project, an Iowa educational non-profit promoting systems-based thinking and grassroots organizing in education. This essay first appeared on Medium. On January 9, Priorities for Iowa, a...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

More than 7 in 10 Iowa homes have radon levels above EPA threshold

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a silent killer in many Iowa homes. Radon is a gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil – an element that is unfortunately abundant in Iowa. It’s the leading cause of lung cancer amongst nonsmokers according to the National Cancer Institute.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, IA
B102.7

Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?

Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING

AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
IOWA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Start An LLC In Iowa 2023: Free Guide

Starting an Iowa LLC may allow you as an individual or business entity to enjoy new tax benefits, get better deals on a business credit card, and protect your personal assets, among other benefits. But the LLC formation process can be complicated. From choosing a valid business name to filing...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA

WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Fact Check | Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address

PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’s annual Condition of the State Address, she advocated for school choice, parental involvement, increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program, and increased penalties for fentanyl manufacture and distribution.
IOWA STATE
Axios

Volunteers document Iowa's poor water quality

Biological sampling at 150 stream sites across Iowa last year found that roughly two-thirds had poor or fair water quality, according to results from a volunteer program coordinated through the Izaak Walton League. Why it matters: High levels of pollution can lead to harmful algae blooms, fish kills and human...
IOWA STATE

