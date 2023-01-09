Read full article on original website
Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant
(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
Iowa Reminds Drivers That Deer Can’t Read After Public Demands Crossing Signs Be Moved To Safer Locations
You can’t make this up. If you grew up in the country, or anywhere with an abundant population of deer, you’ve undoubtedly had to deal with the fear of smashing into one on the road. In rural parts of the country, it’s just a way of life. If...
who13.com
Iowan in national spotlight for shedding 107 pounds
Many set weight loss goals in the new year. Ruth Peterson shares her journey to shed 107 pounds and what it is like being featured in “People.”
ourquadcities.com
Why is my water cloudy? Iowa American explains
It’s that time of the year when Iowa American Water experiences one of its most common customer inquiries, “Why does my tap water sometimes appear cloudy or milky looking?”. According to a news release, Iowa American’s water quality professionals are quick to explain that cloudy or milky-looking water...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
bleedingheartland.com
Whose priorities for Iowa?
Nick Covington is an Iowa parent who taught high school social studies for ten years. He is also the co-founder of the Human Restoration Project, an Iowa educational non-profit promoting systems-based thinking and grassroots organizing in education. This essay first appeared on Medium. On January 9, Priorities for Iowa, a...
ourquadcities.com
More than 7 in 10 Iowa homes have radon levels above EPA threshold
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a silent killer in many Iowa homes. Radon is a gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil – an element that is unfortunately abundant in Iowa. It’s the leading cause of lung cancer amongst nonsmokers according to the National Cancer Institute.
Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder
County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has fined Henry R. Sommers, who runs the Happy Puppy dog-breeding operation on 141st Avenue in the Appanoose County town of Cincinnati, $12,600. The fine stems from numerous citations for […] The post Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Do You Recognize These 10 Iowa Fugitives On The Run?
Crime never takes a vacation. You can never be too cautious when you're out and about. Personal safety should truly be a priority. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, it's usually best to be alert and to just always let someone know where you are going.
KBOE Radio
WILD-HARVESTED MUSHROOM CERTIFICATION CLASSES SET FOR SPRING
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
KCCI.com
Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Iowa 2023: Free Guide
Starting an Iowa LLC may allow you as an individual or business entity to enjoy new tax benefits, get better deals on a business credit card, and protect your personal assets, among other benefits. But the LLC formation process can be complicated. From choosing a valid business name to filing...
Excess Tag January Antlerless Season Licenses On Sale at Midnight
(Undated) Deer licenses for the excess tag antlerless season go on sale at midnight. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says counties with unsold county antlerless licenses will sell them until their quotas are full. They will not be available online. Information about county quotas is available on the DNR’s website.
kscj.com
WILD ELK SIGHTINGS INCREASED LAST FALL IN IOWA
WILD ELK SEEM TO BE VISITING IOWA MORE FREQUENTLY. MOST OF THESE SIGHTINGS ARE IN WESTERN IOWA DUE TO THE LARGE WILD ELK HERD FOUND IN THE BLACK HILLS OF SOUTH DAKOTA AND IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA. THEY ARE USUALLY YOUNG MALES SEARCHING FOR NEW TERRITORY. JOSH GANSEN OF THE IOWA...
Daily Iowan
Fact Check | Checking claims in Iowa Gov. Reynolds’ sixth Condition of the State Address
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During Gov. Kim Reynolds’s annual Condition of the State Address, she advocated for school choice, parental involvement, increased funding for the health care apprenticeship program, and increased penalties for fentanyl manufacture and distribution.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts
On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
Volunteers document Iowa's poor water quality
Biological sampling at 150 stream sites across Iowa last year found that roughly two-thirds had poor or fair water quality, according to results from a volunteer program coordinated through the Izaak Walton League. Why it matters: High levels of pollution can lead to harmful algae blooms, fish kills and human...
Catholics in Iowa Add Fuel to the ‘Gender Wars.’
If you are a young person questioning your gender identity in Iowa, Catholics in The Diocese of Des Moines want you to know that Jesus loves you unconditionally, but don’t expect any compassion.
Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school...
