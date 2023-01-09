Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
Vascular Risk Factors Only Explain Part of Alzheimer Disease Risk for Blacks, Hispanics
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vascular and socioeconomic factors may increase vulnerability of Hispanic and African American individuals to Alzheimer disease, according to a study published online Jan. 3 in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease. E. Valerie Daniel, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the University of Miami Miller School...
Fairfield Sun Times
DNA Fragments in Blood Promise Cheap, Easy Test for Cancer
THURSDAY, Jan. 12, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Researchers are reporting progress on a blood test that can detect multiple cancers in a relatively simpler, and potentially less pricey, way than other tests under development. The test picks up certain cancer signals in the blood using a fairly straightforward method: counting...
Fairfield Sun Times
Racial/Ethnic Minorities Less Likely to Use Newer Antiseizure Meds
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For people with epilepsy, those who see a neurologist are more likely to be on newer-generation antiseizure medications (ASMs), while Black, Hispanic, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island individuals are less likely to be on newer ASMs, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in Neurology Clinical Practice.
Fairfield Sun Times
Overall Increase Seen in COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance Globally
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine acceptance has increased, reaching 79.1 percent, but there is considerable variation in vaccine hesitancy between countries, according to a study published online Jan. 9 in Nature Medicine. Jeffrey V. Lazarus, Ph.D., from the University of Barcelona in Spain, and colleagues conducted...
Fairfield Sun Times
6 stats that show which teens receive mental health services—and why
2.4 million teens received specialty mental health services for feelings of depression. Teens from low-income households were least likely to receive mental health support. Teens in metro and nonmetro areas received mental health support at similar rates. Girls were almost twice as likely to receive mental health care as boys.
Fairfield Sun Times
Most Long COVID Resolves Within One Year for Mild Infections
FRIDAY, Jan. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Most long COVID symptoms will resolve following mild infection within a year, according to an Israeli study published online Jan. 11 in The BMJ. Barak Mizrahi, from KI Research Institute in Kfar Malal, Israel, and colleagues examined the clinical sequelae of long COVID...
Comments / 0