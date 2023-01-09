ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biglaw Firms Kept Associates With Low Hours Employed For Much Longer Than Expected Before Announcing Layoffs

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 3 days ago
geekwire.com

Microsoft is giving U.S. salaried employees unlimited vacation

Microsoft is changing its vacation policy to give U.S.-based salaried workers unlimited time off. The new policy, which goes into effect Jan. 16, is described by the company as “Discretionary Time Off.”. “Beginning January 16, 2023, Microsoft is modernizing our vacation policy to a more flexible model and transitioning...
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm To Welcome New Associates After Deferring Their Start Dates Due To Work Slowdown

Back in September, Silicon Valley powerhouse Gunderson Dettmer became the first (and only) major firm that we know of to defer its incoming associates’ start dates into the new year due to a slowdown in demand. New associates were originally supposed to start work on October 31, 2022, but that date was pushed to January 17, 2023.
abovethelaw.com

Layoff Season Rears Its Ugly Head Across Biglaw

It’s officially layoff season. Top Am Law firms are looking to “rightsize” their firms and control attorney headcount and costs during a time of sluggish demand for legal services, but they’d like to avoid the bad publicity that goes hand in hand with conducting layoffs en masse. After all, no Biglaw firm wants their brand name to become a layoff-related verb (this happened to Latham when the firm laid off 440 people in February 2009). What’s a financially struggling firm to do?
abovethelaw.com

Legal Industry Expert Predicts More Law Firm Layoffs In 2023

I think it’s quite possible, and maybe even likely. If you look at the economics, firms are in a tight squeeze in terms of their expense ratios. — Jim Jones, author of the 2023 Report on the State of the Legal Market by the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center of Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law, predicting in an interview with Reuters that more layoffs are to come this year. The report suggests that law firms will face a particularly challenging time in 2023, with lawyer productivity at a more than 20-year low.
GOBankingRates

10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023

While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Ars Technica

Parler owner laid off 75% of staff and has only 20 employees left, report says

Parler's owner laid off most of its staff and executives in recent weeks, according to a report yesterday by The Verge. Parlement Technologies, owner of the self-described "free speech" social network, started the spate of layoffs in late November, according to The Verge's sources. "These layoffs continued through at least...
AOL Corp

Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023

As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
WWD

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce

Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...

