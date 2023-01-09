Biglaw Firms Kept Associates With Low Hours Employed For Much Longer Than Expected Before Announcing Layoffs

Read full article on original website
Related
geekwire.com
Microsoft is giving U.S. salaried employees unlimited vacation
Microsoft is changing its vacation policy to give U.S.-based salaried workers unlimited time off. The new policy, which goes into effect Jan. 16, is described by the company as “Discretionary Time Off.”. “Beginning January 16, 2023, Microsoft is modernizing our vacation policy to a more flexible model and transitioning...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm To Welcome New Associates After Deferring Their Start Dates Due To Work Slowdown
Back in September, Silicon Valley powerhouse Gunderson Dettmer became the first (and only) major firm that we know of to defer its incoming associates’ start dates into the new year due to a slowdown in demand. New associates were originally supposed to start work on October 31, 2022, but that date was pushed to January 17, 2023.
abovethelaw.com
Layoff Season Rears Its Ugly Head Across Biglaw
It’s officially layoff season. Top Am Law firms are looking to “rightsize” their firms and control attorney headcount and costs during a time of sluggish demand for legal services, but they’d like to avoid the bad publicity that goes hand in hand with conducting layoffs en masse. After all, no Biglaw firm wants their brand name to become a layoff-related verb (this happened to Latham when the firm laid off 440 people in February 2009). What’s a financially struggling firm to do?
abovethelaw.com
Legal Industry Expert Predicts More Law Firm Layoffs In 2023
I think it’s quite possible, and maybe even likely. If you look at the economics, firms are in a tight squeeze in terms of their expense ratios. — Jim Jones, author of the 2023 Report on the State of the Legal Market by the Thomson Reuters Institute and the Center of Ethics and the Legal Profession at Georgetown Law, predicting in an interview with Reuters that more layoffs are to come this year. The report suggests that law firms will face a particularly challenging time in 2023, with lawyer productivity at a more than 20-year low.
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
These are the 20 jobs people are most likely to quit soon
The new ranking from Payscale is based on increases in the percentage of those employees job-seeking this year compared to last. Here's the full list.
Ars Technica
Parler owner laid off 75% of staff and has only 20 employees left, report says
Parler's owner laid off most of its staff and executives in recent weeks, according to a report yesterday by The Verge. Parlement Technologies, owner of the self-described "free speech" social network, started the spate of layoffs in late November, according to The Verge's sources. "These layoffs continued through at least...
AOL Corp
Layoffs are sweeping Corporate America to kick off 2023
As recession fears swirl, a fresh round of layoffs is in the works for at least four corporate giants to start the new year. Amazon (AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy said late Wednesday the company would cut "just over 18,000 roles," a higher reduction than initially planned. Jassy's message came the same day Salesforce (CRM) said it would slash 10% of its workforce while Vimeo (VMEO) cut headcount by 11% in its second wave of reductions.
Layoffs are on the rise, but nearly 50% of workers are still looking to quit in 2023
Companies across a range of industries are implementing hiring freezes and workforce reductions amid the uncertain economy. Many professionals are still considering quitting anyways.
More and More Employers Are Using an Overtime Loophole to Pay People Less
Congratulations on your new role as manager. But before you celebrate, you may want to ask your boss a few questions—and do some quick math.
Amazon to lay off 18,000 workers in largest tech company job cut
Amazon.com Inc., one of the largest technology companies in the world with presence in ecommerce, advertising, video streaming and cloud computing, has announced that it will be laying off 18,000 workers as the company copes with the economic downturn in the future, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported. Technology companies...
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday.
Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding Steps Down, Company Cuts 20 Percent of Its Salaried Workforce
Things have become a bit unstitched at Stitch Fix. Amid a slumping business, Elizabeth Spaulding has relinquished her role as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective Thursday. In addition, Stitch Fix said it will cut 20 percent of its salaried positions.More from WWDReem Acra Pre-Fall 2023Nancy Pelosi's Fashion Statements Through the YearsJoseph RTW Fall 2023 Founder and former CEO Katrina Lake has been named CEO, effective Thursday, and will serve in an interim capacity for six months or until her successor is appointed, unless otherwise agreed by Lake and the board of directors. “I...
The 20 top employers to work for, according to US employees
Gainsight, Microsoft, and Fidelity Investments all fell in the top 20 this year on job site Glassdoor's ranking.
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Home Depot will scrap controversial 'timesheet rounding' and pay hourly workers to the nearest minute
Workers have alleged that Home Depot's "timesheet rounding" practice shortchanges them on pay. The policy has led some employees to sue the retailer.
abovethelaw.com
After Text Calling Maternity Leave 'Sitting On Your Ass,' Law Firm Looks To Sit On Its Ass In Response
A senior attorney at a Cleveland law firm texted a former associate a furious message threatening to sabotage her future job prospects and characterizing maternity leave as “collecting salary from the firm while sitting on your ass.” Bold take from a labor and employment attorney!. We’ve since confirmed...
America isn’t just missing workers—the U.S. labor force overall is working less. But that may not be a bad thing
The U.S. isn't just missing workers following the pandemic—Americans overall are working less.
U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking.
Comments / 0