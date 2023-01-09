Read full article on original website
Sexify Season 2 Ending, Explained: What Happens to the App?
There are apps for directions, food suggestions, and even to find a soulmate. However, imagine an app that can help you receive sexual pleasure in the best way possible. This is how the Polish comedy series ‘Sexify’ brings a taboo topic into the mainstream media. It explores the adventures of three young women as they develop an app that focuses on female pleasure. It is created by Piotr Domalewski, Kalina Alabrudzińska, Agata Gerc, Malgorzata Suwala, and Jan Kwieciński.
Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the first episode of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible‘ titled ‘Heroine and Background Character,’ the show introduces viewers to the eccentric Junta Shiraishi who despite his deep desire to live fulfilling adolescence is forced to remain aloof because of his characteristic lack of presence. Fortunately, that changes because of his classmate Nagisa Kubo who continues to approach him for varied reasons. As the duo gets to know each other, it becomes evident that Junta does not have to worry about being unnoticed thanks to his new friend. Kubo on the other hand appears to care about Junta way more than he has been able to grasp as of now. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Vikings Valhalla Season 2 Ending, Explained: Is Olaf Dead or Alive?
Taking place about a hundred years after the events of History Channel’s popular series ‘Vikings,’ Netflix’s ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is set in a critical moment in the history of Northern Europe. In Britain, the tension between the Scandinavians and Saxons reaches a tipping point, leading to a massacre, which, in turn, leads to a Viking invasion. Meanwhile, in Scandinavia, a conflict of faith takes place between Christianity and the old Pagan religion.
Spy Classroom Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Spy Classroom’ or ‘Spy Kyoushitsu’ episode 2 titled ‘Mission: Flower Garden II’ the Lamplight agents try to attack Klaus after he challenges them to make him surrender in the next thirty days. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts they fail to even surprise him. After Klaus has a meeting with Guido, he tells the girls about his past to give them an idea of the challenges that they now have ahead of them. Once the training is over, Klaus with Lamplight infiltrates the Galgad Empire. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Spy Classroom’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!
National Treasure: Edge of History Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained
Set in the same world as the ‘National Treasure’ films starring Nicolas Cage, the Disney+ series ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ tells the story of Jess (Lisette Olivera), a DACA resident living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She and her friends discover her family’s connection to a Pan-American treasure, which sets them off on a perilous adventure. In ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ episode 6, titled ‘Frenemies,’ an unlikely alliance forms between Jess and Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) when the latter claims herself as a Daughter of the Plumed Serpent. Meanwhile, Liam (Jake Austin Walker) goes missing, and Jess and her friends once more think he has betrayed them. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ episode 6. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Echo 3 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
Inspired by the Israeli series ‘When Heroes Fly,’ Mark Boal’s ‘Echo 3’ is an action thriller show on AppleTV+. The show outlines Prince and Bambi’s efforts to rescue their beloved Amber from the clutches of the Colombian rebel forces. After immense measures and drastic steps, they finally save Amber and escape the treacherous facility in episode 9.
