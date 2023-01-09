In the first episode of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible‘ titled ‘Heroine and Background Character,’ the show introduces viewers to the eccentric Junta Shiraishi who despite his deep desire to live fulfilling adolescence is forced to remain aloof because of his characteristic lack of presence. Fortunately, that changes because of his classmate Nagisa Kubo who continues to approach him for varied reasons. As the duo gets to know each other, it becomes evident that Junta does not have to worry about being unnoticed thanks to his new friend. Kubo on the other hand appears to care about Junta way more than he has been able to grasp as of now. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!

