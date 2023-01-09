Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO