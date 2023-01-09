Read full article on original website
New law could extend Connecticut bar hours to 4 a.m.
The new law would allow certain establishments to sell liquor until 4 a.m. two hours past the current permitted time of 2 a.m.
Connecticut officers trained how to recognize drivers who’ve used cannabis
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Determining if a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of cannabis takes specially trained officers — and more are stepping up to learn. There are 62 drug recognition experts in the state, a number that continues to grow, according to Cpl. Kevin Geraci with the South Windsor […]
Push to continue free school lunches in CT schools
How Connecticut State Police plan to catch those driving while under the influence of marijuana
If a driver is operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, the traffic stop is relatively straightforward.
Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses
Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
Legislators and law enforcement prepare for recreational marijuana sales
HARTFORD, Conn. — With retail cannabis sales taking effect Tuesday, some state leaders are wondering if Connecticut's laws are ready. The start of recreational sales is being met with excitement from some and concern from others. The enforcement of DUIs and criminal record erasures are two big consequences of...
Conviction Integrity Unit is Overseen by the Same People Who Caused Wrongful Convictions in the First Place
The Roman poet Juvenal asked: “Who will guard the guards themselves?” yet his inquiry had nothing to do with security personnel. It’s a philosophical question about how the highest among us in a power structure will be held accountable. The people monitoring the integrity of the state’s...
Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?
Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
Long lines could greet CT’s first recreational marijuana customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational marijuana sales are scheduled to begin Tuesday at dispensaries around the state.
Connecticut consumers scammed at alarming rate during holidays: BBB
According to the Better Business Bureau, Connecticut consumers were victimized by scammers at an alarming rate over the holiday season.
Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
VIDEO: New CEA survey shows issues most important to CT teachers
COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In 7 CT Counties By CDC
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in seven of Connecticut's eight counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties...
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Connecticut lottery player among three people across the US to win $3M Mega Millions ticket in Tuesday's drawing
A Connecticut lottery player is $3 million richer after matching winning numbers sold on a Mega Millions ticket in Granbury. The player is just one of three people in the country who won $3 million. A ticketholder in New York and Florida also won the same prize. Lottery officials say...
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
Legal sales of recreational marijuana start in Connecticut
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the state had recorded $251,276 in adult-use cannabis sales.
