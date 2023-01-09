ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Push to continue free school lunches in CT schools

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A driver in a stolen police cruiser slammed into a diner in Bristol, according to police. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to orbit moon. Updated: 7 hours ago. Traveling to space, an experience you can...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Recreational marijuana and cannabis-based businesses

Customers line up outside The Botanist in Montville, Conn., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, to buy cannabis products on the first day of recreational marijuana sales in the state. Seven existing medical marijuana locations, which have been granted hybrid licenses to sell recreational marijuana to adults 21 years and older, opened their doors to the general public. Eventually, up to 40 dispensaries are expected to be open across the state by the end of the year. (AP Photo/Sue Haigh)
MONTVILLE, CT
WTNH

Where can you use cannabis in Connecticut?

Conn. (WTNH) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin in Connecticut on Tuesday, allowing anyone over the age of 21 with a valid license to purchase the recreational drug from local hybrid shops. But this doesn’t mean buyers can smoke it anywhere they want, though. State officials noted that in general, the same rules that apply […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- January 12, 2023

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that it was more of the same for anglers across CT this week. Anglers are finding success with recently stocked trout and salmon, as long as the flows aren’t too high or out of control. He has managed most of his fish on yellow or gold inline spinners, but the centerpin and spoons can work as well. With most of the lakes and ponds in the state now devoid of ice, anglers have been taking advantage of some strong bass, pike, and trout fishing. A few holdover striped bass reports have come in from the Eastern Connecticut creeks and tribs, while the Housatonic remains the hot bed for holdover fishing.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Tax cuts, affordable housing, human composting. Here’s what Connecticut’s General Assembly is considering this year

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As the 2023 legislative session gets underway, state lawmakers are beginning to talk about more than just the budget. Hundreds of bills have already been filed, tackling topics such as tax cuts, term limits and terramation — or human composting. Another bill includes using medical vending machines to distribute emergency contraception. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New CEA survey shows issues most important to CT teachers

Dr. Christine Finck, Surgeon in Chief at Connecticut Children's, talks about new guidelines when it comes to the treatment of childhood obesity. Catalytic converters stolen from buses in Torrington. Updated: 2 hours ago. School employee arrested for false bomb threat. Updated: 2 hours ago. La Nina's impact on winter weather.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy