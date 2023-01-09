‘I think it is important to get input from everybody’ - Kevin Stefanski postseason press conference transcript

Read full article on original website
Browns’ Joel Bitonio named AP All-Pro first team; Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb chosen for second team
CLEVELAND -- The Browns have three All-Pro selections for the 2022 season. The teams were released by the Associated Press on Friday afternoon. Left guard Joel Bitonio was Cleveland’s lone first team selection. Edge rusher Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb were each named to the second team.
Browns hoped to interview Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo for DC, but Pats working to keep him long term
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns hoped to interview up-and-coming Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, 36, for their defensive coordinator vacancy, but the Patriots announced Thursday that they’re trying to keep him long term. In an unprecedented press release sent by the team, they stated that they’ve begun contract extension...
Why the Browns’ last 3 games were a huge teaching point for Cade York
CLEVELAND -- It finally clicked -- hopefully for good -- over the Browns’ final three games of the season. For the last six-plus months, Cade York has been riding a roller coaster of a rookie year. After the kicker’s NFL debut, in which he made a game-winning, 58-yard field goal against the Carolina Panthers, York struggled with misses -- a couple so off they missed the netting behind the goal posts and went into the FirstEnergy Stadium stands.
Guardians tout big changes coming to Progressive Field for fans, players: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans for a reimagined Progressive Field fan experience and player performance facilities were unveiled by the Guardians on Thursday and should bring significant changes for the start of the 2024 and 2025 seasons. On Thursday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga break down what coming and...
The perils of Berea groupthink - time to reassess Cleveland Browns analytics: Amr Abouelleil
SHREWSBURY, Massachusetts -- During the Cold War, a Soviet submarine ran aground just miles from a Swedish military base, triggering a national panic that the Soviet Union’s nuclear arsenal had its sights on Sweden. Shortly after, the Swedish navy discovered a strange sound in its coastal waters. Tensions mounted...
Anderson Varejao hired by Cleveland Cavaliers as player development consultant and global ambassador, sources say
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Anderson Varejao has rejoined the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sources tell cleveland.com that Varejao, who played 13 of his 14 NBA seasons in Cleveland, has been hired as a player development consultant and global ambassador. While the longtime center and fan favorite had been making periodic visits to the team’s practice facility and lending a hand in any way he could, Varejao is back with the organization in a full-time capacity after officially retiring from basketball at any level.
Guardians revamp Progressive Field for more social space: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 13, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. It’s not enough to have a seat at the old ball game. Fans today want to congregate, grab a craft beer and mingle throughout the nine innings. So from the 400 level to behind home plate, the Cleveland Guardians are creating more shared sectors and open sightlines in their two-year, $435 million renovation.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dean Wade suffers minor setback during rehab from shoulder injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will be sidelined a bit longer than originally expected. On the verge of returning from a left shoulder sprain that has kept him out the last five weeks, Wade injured his ankle when he landed on someone’s foot during a recent workout. The 1-on-1 rehab session was part of the usual ramp-up process and the Cavs believed Wade was finally headed in the right direction, possibly even coming back at some point in the next week.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Portland Trail Blazers: Live updates as Ricky Rubio is expected to make his return
PORTLAND -- The Cavaliers continue their west coast road trip on Thursday night as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Tip off is at 10 p.m. EST. Cleveland (26-16) will get a boost in the form of Ricky Rubio’s return. The guard has gone through a full year of ACL rehab, and sources told cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor that Rubio is expected to play Thursday, making his season debut.
Cleveland Cavaliers’ Ricky Rubio ‘grateful’ to return after days in the dark rehabbing ACL injury
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The specially designed black T-shirts were worn by Cleveland Cavaliers players, coaches and trainers before and after the game to celebrate Ricky Rubio’s landmark night. On the front, in Spanish cursive, the message read, “Welcome back, Ricky!” On the back, in English, was a powerful, weighty...
Beer garden, grab-and-go concessions, Dugout Club coming soon to Progressive Field
CLEVELAND, Ohio – If you like Progressive Field’s The Corner Bar near the right-field foul pole, you’re going to love what the Cleveland Guardians have in store for the ballpark. Massive and multiple renovation plans that are scheduled to be entirely completed for the 2025 season were...
The Nauti Mermaid shuts down in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Nauti Mermaid has shut down. The Warehouse District restaurant posted on its website its final day was this past Sunday, Jan. 8.
Boys basketball statistical leaders: Cornerstone Christian sophomore Quinn ‘Turtle’ Kwasniak tops scoring charts
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cornerstone Christian sophomore guard Quinn “Turtle” Kwasniak set a school record already this season with 51 points in a game. He is leading the seven-county area in scoring with 29.7 points per game through the second week of January among schools that reported season statistics this week to cleveland.com.
4th Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic teams announced
CANTON, Ohio – Morehouse College and Virginia Union University will meet in this year’s Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton. Tickets are on sale for the game, which is Sunday, Sept. 3, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Renovation of Progressive Field will include new clubhouses for Guardians, visitors
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If you’re a fan of Progressive Field’s giant storage containers in the upper deck in right field, consider yourself warned. The 2023 season will be your last chance to create a memory with them. Come opening day in 2024, they will be gone as part of a $202.5 million renovation of the Guardians’ ballpark.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
Angling experts abound at Cleveland Boat Show: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Progressive Cleveland Boat Show has dropped anchor at the I-X Center in Cleveland this week, and while a fleet of more than 400 boats from dinghy to yachts will be the focus of the exposition, which runs through Sunday, local anglers will find an army of expert anglers at the show’s Fishing Expo section.
A potential opening for Northeast Ohio in Statehouse leadership changes: editorial
It might seem counterintuitive that the surprise choice of a conservative downstate Republican to lead the Ohio House could open the door for more Greater Cleveland voices to be heard when Statehouse priorities are set. After all, new House Speaker Jason Stephens hails from deepest Appalachia, Lawrence County -- one of Ohio’s poorest counties, and its most southerly.
Group's free weekly therapy event gains attention of Cleveland Clinic
Wednesday night was the first time Patton partnered with Cleveland Clinic for his weekly free therapy event called Ghetto Therapy, he said a clinic employee connected with him late last year.
