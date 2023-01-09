EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.

EAST HARTFORD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO