This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the CountryTravel MavenHebron, CT
Video Of Black Bear Using Family's Backyard Deck to Hibernate In Connecticut Goes ViralFlorence CarmelaPlainville, CT
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in MassachusettsKristen WaltersWestfield, MA
The Top Ten Pizzerias In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The 2023 Ski Sundown Festival In New Hartford Offers Wintertime Family FunFlorence CarmelaNew Hartford, CT
Eyewitness News
Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
Eyewitness News
Driver of stolen police cruiser slams into diner in Bristol
After 2 years of school lunches being free due to Covid-19, federal funding has run out and school districts are beginning to once again put a price on meals. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: City leaders address violence in New Haven
New Haven police already investigating 3 homicides so far this year. Meteorologist Jill Gilardi explains how different our weather is so far this winter compared to most. Man charged after nearly hitting officers, leading police on chase.
Eyewitness News
Hartford police: Teen dead in overnight shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police said an 18-year-old has died in a shooting that happened Wednesday in Hartford. Police found the 18-year-old gunshot wound victim when they arrived on scene in the area of 695 Broad St. at 9:53 p.m. The teen was transported to an area hospital for...
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
Wrong-Way Driver From Torrington Drove Under Influence In Thomaston, Police Say
An alleged wrong-way driver on a busy Connecticut highway who was stopped by state police has been charged with driving under the influence. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10 on Route 8 in the area of Exit 39 in the town of Thomaston.
NY man arrested after 3 town chase ending in Groton
LEDYARD, Conn. — A Long Island man is in custody after nearly striking police officers in two shoreline towns. The incident ended when one department put out stop sticks to bring him to a halt Thursday afternoon. Ledyard police said the incident started in New London when officers attempted...
'It’s frightening' | 4th-grade boy found with knife on school bus in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. — A fourth-grade boy in Norwich brought a knife onto a school bus Tuesday morning which prompted an immediate response from police and school officials. The Board of Education then sent a message to parents on how to prevent similar incidents from happening again. "I’m almost about...
Eyewitness News
Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer
MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - After all those holiday gatherings and parties, many look to start the new year by cutting back. For plenty that means a “dry January” with no alcohol. A growing craft brewery right here in Connecticut is leading the charge. Back in the spring, Athletic...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
Ex-Connecticut Charter School CEO Gets Life For Kidnapping Four Women In 1984
Michael Sharpe, 71, was convicted of attacking four women in their homes in June and July of 1984 in Windsor, Bloomfield, Middletown and Rocky Hill, Connecticut. A Connecticut man who was convicted of abducting four women in 1984 was handed a life sentence this week. Michael Sharpe, 71, received a...
Downtown Hartford Traffic Nightmare Expected Due To Mulitple Events
A UConn basketball doubleheader, a pep rally, and a volleyball tournament are all scheduled to take place in downtown Hartford over the weekend, causing police to issue a traffic advisory. The events are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15 with a pep rally on Pratt Street, said...
Eyewitness News
SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting
Arrest made after police chase in New London County. Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol.
Suspect charged for New Haven City Hall vandalism
A person faces charges for allegedly vandalizing New Haven City Hall on Chapel Street early Thursday morning.
NBC Connecticut
Dog Seriously Injured, Adopted Last Year is Back at Branford Animal Shelter
Now, an update on a little pup that has been through some really tough times and some of the details are disturbing. A terrier – named Evander – is back at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford for a second time. Originally in April, he needed a...
Eyewitness News
West Hartford officials approve new safe driving initiative
Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident in West Haven.
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17
DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
Suspect charged with firing at West Haven police
A man is under arrest after West Haven police say he fired shots at an undercover police vehicle Tuesday. Police officials say members of the department’s street crime unit were positioned at Gilbert and Hinman Streets.
NBC Connecticut
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington
A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
