Newington, CT

Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow. Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning. When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a...
Driver of stolen police cruiser slams into diner in Bristol

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. After 2 years of school lunches being free due to Covid-19, federal funding has run out and school districts are beginning to once again put a price on meals. CT filmmaker selected for first ever civilian project to...
VIDEO: City leaders address violence in New Haven

New Haven police already investigating 3 homicides so far this year. Meteorologist Jill Gilardi explains how different our weather is so far this winter compared to most. Man charged after nearly hitting officers, leading police on chase.
Hartford police: Teen dead in overnight shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford police said an 18-year-old has died in a shooting that happened Wednesday in Hartford. Police found the 18-year-old gunshot wound victim when they arrived on scene in the area of 695 Broad St. at 9:53 p.m. The teen was transported to an area hospital for...
Man convicted of 2005 killing in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of murder in connection to the 2005 shooting death of Dante Davis in Hartford, officials announced Thursday. “We in the Cold Case Unit as well as members of Ms. Davis’ family are grateful to the ladies and gentlemen of the jury on this case […]
NY man arrested after 3 town chase ending in Groton

LEDYARD, Conn. — A Long Island man is in custody after nearly striking police officers in two shoreline towns. The incident ended when one department put out stop sticks to bring him to a halt Thursday afternoon. Ledyard police said the incident started in New London when officers attempted...
Milford brewery leading the charge for nonalcoholic beer

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - After all those holiday gatherings and parties, many look to start the new year by cutting back. For plenty that means a “dry January” with no alcohol. A growing craft brewery right here in Connecticut is leading the charge. Back in the spring, Athletic...
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
SCENE VIDEO: One dead in Hartford Broad St. shooting

Arrest made after police chase in New London County. Suspect crashes stolen police cruiser into diner in Bristol. Meteorologist Scot Haney tracked some snow Thursday morning. The alert, however, is for later in the day. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Thursday morning. Updated: 11 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa...
West Hartford officials approve new safe driving initiative

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Man in custody after investigation at apartment complex in New Haven. Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident in West Haven. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Recreational pot sales begin in Connecticut. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Suspect arrested in domestic shooting in East Hartford home: Police

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in an East Hartford home while two children were inside. Before rushing a single-family home on Lafayette Avenue Wednesday afternoon, East Hartford Police say they spoke with 39-year-old Luis Toro-Vargas over the phone and successfully encouraged him to walk outside where he tossed a gun on his lawn and surrendered with his hands up.
Hamden man dies in three-car Durham crash on Route 17

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died in a three-car crash in Durham late Thursday afternoon. According to state police, a man was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on Route 17 north of Indian Lane when it crossed over the center median line for an unknown reason and hit a Nissan Altima head-on. The Nissan […]
Bristol Man in Critical Condition After Crash in Southington

A 27-year-old Bristol man is in critical condition after a crash in Southington Thursday, according to police. Southington police said the crash happened at 4:21 p.m. in the area of 1125 Queen St. They said a blue 2017 Hyundai Elantra going south in the southbound lane of Queen Street hit...
SOUTHINGTON, CT

