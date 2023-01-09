ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

SkyWalker sells 3 office properties in Texas and Oklahoma

SkyWalker Property Partners has just closed the sale of three office properties spaced across North Texas and Oklahoma. The portfolio includes the 119,000 square foot Brookhollow Riverside building at 2505 N. TX 360 in Grand Prairie; Crescent Parc, a 61-unit, 64,000 square foot medical and office condominium project located at 1400 N. Coit Road in Far North Dallas; and the 36,500 square foot Miller-Motte College at 3801 South Sheridan Road in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
therealdeal.com

Exodus out of California has slowed, per moving van data

The exodus out of California to other states has tapped the brakes. The number of outbound moving vans fell nearly 4 percent last year from 2021, but was still 55.7 percent of all trips, according to a study by the Orange County Register. The Register crunched annual migration reports from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

Leon Capital, Greystar, Shopoff lead recent Texas warehouse deals

We’re leading this week’s #WarehouseWednesday with a couple of big developments in the sector, followed by deets on a portfolio sale and a notable lease. ➤ Austin-based Greystar is planning to build a five-building warehouse complex at 9201 FM 812, near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The collective cost totals over $43 million, and the buildings are expected to be completed by late 2024, with construction beginning in April. Each piece of the project, called Pilot Knob, consists of a one-story tilt-wall dark shell warehouse meant to accommodate future office and bulk storage space.
TEXAS STATE
therealdeal.com

Avanath Capital pays $132M for 300 apartments in Marin County

Avanath Capital Management has enlarged its network of multifamily properties in the Bay Area by buying nearly 300 low-income apartments in Marin County for $131.5 million. An affiliate of the Southern California real estate investor bought the 220-unit Bay Vista at Meadow Park at 5 Hutchins Way and the 77-unit Creekside at Meadow Park at 46 Tinker Way, both in Novato, the North Bay Business Journal reported.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
therealdeal.com

Airbnb cool to proposed short-term rental registry across NY

Short-term rental registries have popped up at the local level, but one New York lawmaker is looking to take the practice statewide. Airbnb has long requested legislation to legitimize its operations across the state, but this is probably not what the rental giant had in mind. State Sen. Michelle Hinchey...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Morgan Stanley acquires Silicon Valley medical park for $68M

Morgan Stanley acquired an office building anchored by medical offices in Menlo Park, according to Steven Golubchik from Newmark. The New York-based investment firm purchased the building from 321 Middlefield LLC, an entity linked to the recently deceased James Moore Pollock from Portola Valley, for $68 million or $1,405 per square foot.
MENLO PARK, CA
therealdeal.com

Hochul to localities: Build more housing or get out of the way

UPDATED Jan. 10, 2023, 3:50 p.m.: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday laid out a plan that allows New York localities to build more housing on their own terms — or face the possibility of state intervention. The “New York Housing Compact” sets separate three-year housing targets for upstate and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
therealdeal.com

DocuSign to shed office space in Downtown San Francisco

Software company DocuSign will trim 57,000 square feet from its corporate headquarters in Downtown San Francisco. The document-signing tech firm has renewed a lease for 93,000 square feet at 221 Main Street, down from 150,000 square feet late last year, the San Francisco Business Times reported, citing regulatory filings. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
therealdeal.com

Condos planned for Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula

The Bolivar Peninsula could get its first condominium community soon. Austin-based Island Sky Investments bought 3 acres in Crystal Beach to build a 32-unit gated community overlooking Galveston Bay, the Houston Business Journal reported. Dubbed the Pearl of East Marsh, the approximately $15 million development totals about $468,750 per unit. The project will replace an RV park at 1228 North Redfish Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy