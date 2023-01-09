Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everything You Need To Know About The Next Round Of Rain And When We'll See Sunny Days AgainVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CAAP Benefits for San Francisco families: Check the eligibility and get $687 a monthMark StarSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Lose Former All-StarOnlyHomers
Video shows San Francisco man spraying water on homeless womanRobert J HansenSan Francisco, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Related
therealdeal.com
SkyWalker sells 3 office properties in Texas and Oklahoma
SkyWalker Property Partners has just closed the sale of three office properties spaced across North Texas and Oklahoma. The portfolio includes the 119,000 square foot Brookhollow Riverside building at 2505 N. TX 360 in Grand Prairie; Crescent Parc, a 61-unit, 64,000 square foot medical and office condominium project located at 1400 N. Coit Road in Far North Dallas; and the 36,500 square foot Miller-Motte College at 3801 South Sheridan Road in Tulsa.
therealdeal.com
Exodus out of California has slowed, per moving van data
The exodus out of California to other states has tapped the brakes. The number of outbound moving vans fell nearly 4 percent last year from 2021, but was still 55.7 percent of all trips, according to a study by the Orange County Register. The Register crunched annual migration reports from...
therealdeal.com
Leon Capital, Greystar, Shopoff lead recent Texas warehouse deals
We’re leading this week’s #WarehouseWednesday with a couple of big developments in the sector, followed by deets on a portfolio sale and a notable lease. ➤ Austin-based Greystar is planning to build a five-building warehouse complex at 9201 FM 812, near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The collective cost totals over $43 million, and the buildings are expected to be completed by late 2024, with construction beginning in April. Each piece of the project, called Pilot Knob, consists of a one-story tilt-wall dark shell warehouse meant to accommodate future office and bulk storage space.
therealdeal.com
Builder’s remedy inspires property owners to pick fight in Bay Area
Scott Pluta bought a small piece of land in San Francisco with the best intentions, believing “the city would love some mixed, affordable housing in this neighborhood.” But his ambition turned into a two-year dispute. Pluta ended up suing the city to get the units he proposed built....
therealdeal.com
Avanath Capital pays $132M for 300 apartments in Marin County
Avanath Capital Management has enlarged its network of multifamily properties in the Bay Area by buying nearly 300 low-income apartments in Marin County for $131.5 million. An affiliate of the Southern California real estate investor bought the 220-unit Bay Vista at Meadow Park at 5 Hutchins Way and the 77-unit Creekside at Meadow Park at 46 Tinker Way, both in Novato, the North Bay Business Journal reported.
therealdeal.com
Airbnb cool to proposed short-term rental registry across NY
Short-term rental registries have popped up at the local level, but one New York lawmaker is looking to take the practice statewide. Airbnb has long requested legislation to legitimize its operations across the state, but this is probably not what the rental giant had in mind. State Sen. Michelle Hinchey...
therealdeal.com
Morgan Stanley acquires Silicon Valley medical park for $68M
Morgan Stanley acquired an office building anchored by medical offices in Menlo Park, according to Steven Golubchik from Newmark. The New York-based investment firm purchased the building from 321 Middlefield LLC, an entity linked to the recently deceased James Moore Pollock from Portola Valley, for $68 million or $1,405 per square foot.
therealdeal.com
Hochul to localities: Build more housing or get out of the way
UPDATED Jan. 10, 2023, 3:50 p.m.: Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday laid out a plan that allows New York localities to build more housing on their own terms — or face the possibility of state intervention. The “New York Housing Compact” sets separate three-year housing targets for upstate and...
therealdeal.com
DocuSign to shed office space in Downtown San Francisco
Software company DocuSign will trim 57,000 square feet from its corporate headquarters in Downtown San Francisco. The document-signing tech firm has renewed a lease for 93,000 square feet at 221 Main Street, down from 150,000 square feet late last year, the San Francisco Business Times reported, citing regulatory filings. The...
therealdeal.com
Condos planned for Crystal Beach on Bolivar Peninsula
The Bolivar Peninsula could get its first condominium community soon. Austin-based Island Sky Investments bought 3 acres in Crystal Beach to build a 32-unit gated community overlooking Galveston Bay, the Houston Business Journal reported. Dubbed the Pearl of East Marsh, the approximately $15 million development totals about $468,750 per unit. The project will replace an RV park at 1228 North Redfish Street.
Comments / 0