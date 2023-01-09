ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

futurumresearch.com

Why Edge-to-Cloud Platform? Why HPE? – New Futurum Research Report

The News: In 2019, Antonio Neri set forth the vision that HPE would become an as-a-service company by 2022. To fulfill the new vision, HPE made the full commitment to the Everything as a Service (EaaS) strategy. In early 2020, we, Futurum Research, had the opportunity to evaluate the market forces at play and why moving to EaaS made sense. At the time we believed that HPE was well positioned to deliver modern IT architecture that enables the digital transformation that companies were targeting. And were they ever. To this day we are particularly impressed that HPE is specifically targeting filling the gap of providing the cloud experience for applications and data that organizations are unable to move to public cloud due to key considerations such as performance, security, and data sovereignty.
futurumresearch.com

The Six Five On the Road at CES 2023 with Dinesh Bahal, Micron Technology, Inc.

The Six Five On The Road at CES2023. Daniel Newman and Patrick Moorhead sit down with Dinesh Bahal, Micron’s CVP & GM of Commercial & Components Group. Their conversation covers:. The future of high-performance applications, including content creation and gaming. Crucial Gen5 SSD DirectStorage. The significance of Micron’s 232L...
LAS VEGAS, NV
futurumresearch.com

Semiconductor Companies Have Split Into Two Groups — The Resilient And The Risky

Even Outperformers Including AMD and NVIDIA Face a Slowdown In Some Segments After Years Of Surging Demand. Semiconductor industry CEOs this week celebrated on the White House lawn as the long overdue Chips and Science Act was signed into law by President Biden. While there is still contention on the...
futurumresearch.com

Sonical Announces The Creation Of An App Store For Headphones At CES 2023

Analyst Take: I viewed Sonical Sound Solutions’ announcement at CES 2023 of its impending launch of an app store for wearables and headphones with interest. In addition to the entrenched players in the consumer electronics space, every year, CES is a treasure trove of new consumer products, services, and technologies, all looking to make waves, get attention, and gain traction. Some of these startups make noticeable impacts in proven markets, while others miss the mark and eventually fade away.
futurumresearch.com

Dell CloudIQ: Using AIOps to Make Digital Transformation and Multicloud Journeys Smarter

Organizations in today’s business climate and looking to advance their digital transformations across their core, edge, and cloud environments. To do so, many are establishing company-wide initiatives to accelerate their IT operations and business processes for increased efficiency, productivity, and success. However, it’s not always an easy process. We...
futurumresearch.com

Alleviating the Pressure on IT Teams with AIOps

In this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, I’m joined by Carol Wilder, Vice President of Integrated Solutions for Dell Technologies, to talk about the latest in AIOps. IT teams today are under an immense amount of pressure. They are trying to drive their digital transformation journeys forward, they are trying to simplify their operations in on-prem infrastructure, protecting data in the cloud, dealing with massive amounts of data that is growing at an exponential rate — and they are also focused on ways to do more with less. If you’re in IT, you’re probably nodding along right now. So how do these teams and organizations handle the pressure? That’s exactly what Carol and I discussed.
Interesting Engineering

Quantum computers: How scientists can shield against cyber attacks

Thirteen, 53, and 433. That’s the size of quantum computers in terms of quantum bits, or qubits, which has significantly grown in the last years due to important public and private investments and initiatives. Obviously, it is not only a mere question of quantity: the quality of the prepared qubits is as important as their number for a quantum computer to beat our existing classical computers, that is, to attain what’s called the “quantum advantage”. Yet it is conceivable that soon quantum-computing devices delivering such an advantage will be available. How would this affect our daily lives?
futurumresearch.com

Dell CloudIQ AIOps Offering: Helping Organizations Do More With Less and Then Some

In this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast, I’m joined by Susan Sharpe, from Dell Technologies Product Management team, to talk about developments in AIOps software and Dell’s CloudIQ offering. This was an incredibly timely conversation. Our research shows that IT organizations have long been trying to do...
futurumresearch.com

Apple Releases Freeform for Real-Time Digital Whiteboarding Across Mac, iPad, and iPhone Devices

Analyst Take: Apple’s release of Freeform for real-time digital whiteboarding is well-timed. I see this as a great solution in a fragmented market and one that I believe will work to familiarize the consumer market with digital whiteboard collaboration. One of the key differentiators of Freeform is how it leverages hardware benefits from the Apple product portfolio, being designed specifically for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users. This differentiation is similar to that of the Microsoft Whiteboard, as both benefit from form factor alignment in ways that independent software vendors (ISVs) have yet to match. As with all products designed for the Apple ecosystem, this approach makes it easy to connect with others using Apple devices and even includes integration with Facetime calls, encouraging users to try and share the platform with friends and family. The introduction of Freeform is a proof-point of the power of visual collaboration, and the development of this market segment.
futurumresearch.com

Fujitsu Enterprise Postgres: Delivering the Security Assurances Key to Protecting Data in Era of Mounting Cybersecurity Attacks

Analyst Take: The recent surge in high-profile cybersecurity breaches across the planet has put data protection firmly back in the spotlight. Global attacks increased by 28% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 in relation to the same period in 2021. The average weekly attacks per organization worldwide reached over 1,130. Specifically, the healthcare sector was the most targeted industry for ransomware during Q3 2022, with one in 42 organizations undermined by ransomware, a five percent increase year-over-year. The cyberattacks target the major industry verticals, sparing no industry:

