Analyst Take: Apple’s release of Freeform for real-time digital whiteboarding is well-timed. I see this as a great solution in a fragmented market and one that I believe will work to familiarize the consumer market with digital whiteboard collaboration. One of the key differentiators of Freeform is how it leverages hardware benefits from the Apple product portfolio, being designed specifically for Mac, iPad, and iPhone users. This differentiation is similar to that of the Microsoft Whiteboard, as both benefit from form factor alignment in ways that independent software vendors (ISVs) have yet to match. As with all products designed for the Apple ecosystem, this approach makes it easy to connect with others using Apple devices and even includes integration with Facetime calls, encouraging users to try and share the platform with friends and family. The introduction of Freeform is a proof-point of the power of visual collaboration, and the development of this market segment.

13 HOURS AGO