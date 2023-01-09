ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

wvlt.tv

Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

John Deere 'Right to Repair' agreement making it easier on East TN farmers. Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. Knox Co. Schools hires private cleaning company amid custodial shortage.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Douglas Lake Homicide Victim Identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. – A 2019 homicide victim found at Douglas Lake was identified as Earl Pizzoferrato of Knoxville on Monday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. They say the investigation is ongoing. Nearly three years ago, an individual reported a suspicious golf bag on the shore of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

These delicious Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls can be stored in the fridge for up to four days. Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Union Co. Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Union County on Wednesday, according to officials with the Union Co. Sheriff's Office.
WATE

Remains found in golf bag identified as Knoxville man

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City leaders react after police terminations

A semi-truck crashed into the yard of a Sevierville home, and home security footage captured the entire incident on camera.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County inmates missing after walking off job site, sheriff says

SEVIERVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing

According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight. Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. According to the Times, the woman...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Union Co.

Your headlines from 1/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Union County drug bust, Crossville evictions sent, Chattanooga truck driver charged from crash.
UNION COUNTY, TN

