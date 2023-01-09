Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman reports hit-and-run in West Knox County
A woman says she was hit by a vehicle near a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.
Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
East Tennessee storms bring down trees across area, including one on top of Sevier Co. school bus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strong storms rolled into East Tennessee on Thursday, bringing trees down across the region. One of them landed on a Sevier County school bus that was parked near a school, heavily damaging it. No injuries were reported and the school district said they were using another...
Remains found in golf bag at Douglas Lake identified through DNA Doe Project
Remains of Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato of Knoxville were found in a golf bag along Douglas Lake in 2019.
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person last seen Aug. 2022
Knox County Sheriff's Office looking for missing person last seen Aug. 2022
No children injured in Morristown school bus crash
A crash involving a school bus in Hamblen County Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Police Department.
THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
Catch Up Quick
Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Union Co. Three men were arrested during a traffic stop in Union County on Wednesday, according to officials with the Union Co. Sheriff's Office.
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
D.E.A. seized 7 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Tennessee last year.
D.E.A. seized 7 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Tennessee last year.
City leaders react after police terminations
City leaders react after police terminations
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Sevier Co. bus damaged in storms leaving no one hurt
The school district said a tree fell and damaged an empty bus. It happened near New Center Elementary, where the bus was parked.
Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing
According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight. Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. According to the Times, the woman...
Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Union Co.
Traffic stop leads to 3 arrests in Union Co.
