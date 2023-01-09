ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man

MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knox County inmates captured

Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday. Two Knox County inmates who walked away from a work release job site have been captured, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Tuesday.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

City leaders react after police terminations

SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Report: Man arrested after nearly hitting first responders with vehicle following overdose

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged for risking the lives of first responders who revived him from an overdose, according to a report obtained by WVLT News. On Friday, Jan. 6, Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to Casey’s at 100 Merchant Drive to the report that a male was unresponsive in his vehicle. Once on the scene, crews began “life-saving measures” on Joshua Campbell, 37, who had previously falsely identified himself, the report stated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Woman Walking on I-75 Killed

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was reportedly walking on I-75 Wednesday night when she was struck by a vehicle. She did not survive, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. They say the 29-year-old woman was walking northbound in the right lane when she was hit by a...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
q95fm.net

Officials Issue Silver Alert For Missing Tennessee Woman

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation recently issued a silver alert for a missing woman out of Claiborne County. 36-year-old Christine Huan has a medical condition that may prevent her from returning home safely- according to officials. Huan was last seen around Bug Hole Road in Cumberland Gap. She...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Semi-truck crashes into yard in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Photos show damage from severe storm in Meigs County Thursday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders in Meigs County are working to assess damage after a severe storm passed through the county at about noon on Thursday. Several viewers have reached out to say the storm caused quite a bit of damage. Click on our gallery above to see more photos, and submit your own photos to our Chime In Weather Gallery here.
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI issues Silver Alert for missing Claiborne County woman

WJHL

THP: Motorcyclist dead after allegedly evading Baileyton police

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who was allegedly evading Baileyton Police died after losing control of his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, police say. According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Gregory Simpson, 45, was ‘attempting to evade Baileyton Police,’ in the Van Hill Road area of Greene County around 4 p.m. […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

