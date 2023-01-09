Read full article on original website
mixfmalaska.com
JAHC awarded grant from National Endowment for the Arts
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau Arts & Humanities Council has been chosen to receive funding from the National Endowment for the Arts from their Grants for Arts Projects program. On January 10, 2023, the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced that Juneau Arts & Humanities Council (JAHC) has...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Douglas North Crossing received $7M in federal funds and extended public comment period
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Based on comments received to date, the study team modified one preliminary alternative and extended the survey comment period to February 3, 2023. Marie Heidemann, DOT&PF Project Manager, responded to News of the North about why the public comment period has now been extended to February 3rd. It was originally set to close January 20th.
alaskasnewssource.com
Ketchikan’s Kiera O’Brien named to Forbes 30 Under 30 list
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Born and raised in Ketchikan, Kiera O’Brien loved every minute of growing up in the Southeast Alaskan town. “For me, hiking, fishing, being out in nature — those are some of my favorite things in the world,” she said. It also made her...
mixfmalaska.com
Best of Juneau is back for 2023; nominate your favorite businesses today
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Within the tight-knit community in Juneau there are unique shopping locales, premier restaurants and a wide variety of businesses all vying to position themselves as local favorites. But only an elite few will win the right to call themselves the “Best of Juneau.”. Nominations for...
tourcounsel.com
Juneau and the Northern Lights, Alaska
In the United States you can also see Northern Lights! For this we advise you to visit Alaska and its capital, Juneau . The capital is one of the best places to base yourself and explore its nature: Mendenhall Glacier, Tracy Arm Fjord, whale watching and much more!. Also, if...
Flying Magazine
Ketchikan, Alaska RNAV (GPS)-B (PAKT)
A bucket list trip for many pilots, flying an aircraft up to Alaska can involve some of the most scenic flying in a pilot’s lifetime. For many who are following the coastal route, Ketchikan becomes a first major stopping point for fuel when heading north from the continental U.S. Being next to the ocean, weather conditions may require a pilot to fly an RNAV (GPS) approach. As a potentially unfamiliar mountainous area, flying this approach might be a good idea even in VFR conditions to guarantee a clear shot to the airport.
ktoo.org
Trappers take 62 wolves during month-long Prince of Wales Island season
State wildlife officials say 62 wolves were taken during the 31-day harvest that ran from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15. State biologists say they are comfortable with that number. Based on population estimates and previous harvest rates, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game expected that somewhere between 60 and 100 wolves would be taken this season.
alaskasnewssource.com
Klawock police chief’s death stuns community
KLAWOCK, Alaska (KTUU) - The police chief and lone police officer serving the Southeast Alaska community of Klawock died unexpectedly on Monday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety. Terry Stonecipher, age 60, had served the community of Klawock for over a decade, and worked in law enforcement since...
mixfmalaska.com
Black Awareness Association honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with collection drive
Juneau's BAA on Juneteenth of 2022 holding a fundraiser with Northern Teahouse, Blumendogs, Coppa and sweet potato pies. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) The drive will be 11am - 3:00pm on Monday, January 16th. Follow the red, green and black balloons. The items needed for the Spruce Root House (home...
