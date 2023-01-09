Read full article on original website
Oregon Gov. Kotek declares homelessness state of emergency, signs housing executive orders
Gov. Tina Kotek declared much of Oregon is in a state of emergency because of homelessness and created a new state council with the aim of building thousands more homes a year. Kotek signed three executive orders in a temporary ceremonial office Tuesday afternoon in Salem, just 24 hours after...
opb.org
Oregon interfaith group pushes for full enactment of Measure 114 gun laws
The interfaith group that wrote and campaigned for Oregon’s new voter-approved gun laws is trying to generate momentum to get them fully enacted. Measure 114 was passed by voters on a slim margin in November. It bans magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. It requires a permit to purchase a firearm. And it requires a background check to be completed before a firearm can be transferred.
opb.org
How much difference could three new executive orders from Oregon’s new governor make in homeless crisis
Newly sworn-in Governor Tina Kotek called the housing crisis a humanitarian disaster and signed three executive orders to respond to it. They include establishing a homelessness state of emergency in many parts of Oregon, directing state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness and creating a housing council to develop a budget and recommend specific policies. We get more details and analysis from Marisa Zapata, the director of the Portland State University Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative.
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
Oregon senators just heard details of a bill inviting Idaho to discuss relocating the Idaho/Oregon state line.
Legal struggle continues over length of criminal stays at Oregon State Hospital
How long should people charged with crimes stay at Oregon State Hospital?
Oregon set to receive $400M-$1B in federal grant money to increase broadband access
Oregon's Broadband Office is ready to use federal money to get everyone in the state online.
kptv.com
Local organizations react to Gov. Kotek’s executive orders addressing housing, homeless crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Local organizations that work with the houseless in our community are optimistic towards Governor Tina Kotek’s executive orders addressing the housing and homeless crisis in the state. The executive orders included declaring the homeless crisis a state of emergency, setting a goal for Oregon to...
Bill to Change Oregon-Idaho Border Gets Read in Oregon Senate
The Greater Idaho movement in Oregon keeps inching along. According to information released by the Greater Idaho movement, a bill proposing Oregon begin discussions with Idaho about allowing 15 counties to join the Gem State has been read in the Oregon Senate this week. The Greater Idaho movement began a...
February is the last month for emergency SNAP benefits in Oregon
Oregonians who receive SNAP benefits should be prepared for the emergency benefits to end after February.
mybasin.com
February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits
(Salem) – Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
opb.org
Judge rules new limits on stays at Oregon State Hospital will remain in place
New requirements aimed at speeding up admissions and reducing the amount of time patients charged with crimes can stay at the Oregon State Hospital will remain in place, a federal judge in Oregon ruled Tuesday. The ruling is a blow to private hospitals, district attorneys and state court judges who...
WWEEK
Legislators and Victims Rights Groups Call Upon House Leaders to Investigate Rep. Brian Stout
A group of state lawmakers and advocates called on Oregon House leadership to investigate allegations that newly elected member Brian Stout sexually assaulted a woman during his campaign, in order to determine if he violated any laws or ethical guidelines for legislators. As reported by WW last month, a Columbia...
Emerald Media
Courts disagree over the constitutionality, feasibility of Measure 114
A recently-passed Oregon gun control measure is blocked following a slew of lawsuits and concerns from sheriffs, but activists are still confident the measure will succeed. Measure 114 passed with slim margins last November and was the closest Oregon ballot measure race in 2022. Less than 25,000, or about 1.3% of the total votes, made the difference between the measure passing and not, according to election results gathered by the Oregon Secretary of State.
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet long
An Oregon witness at Springfield reported watching and photographing a triangle-shaped object moving 800 feet over the neighborhood at 6 p.m. on December 18, 2023, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped object
An Oregon witness at West Salem reported watching and photographing a large, silent, oval-shaped object at 5:30 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iheart.com
Extra SNAP Benefits Ending In February
Since April 2020, most people in Oregon who receive food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have also received extra emergency food benefits each month on their electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. These emergency food benefits were provided to help people who receive SNAP get enough healthy food for themselves and their families during the COVID-19 emergency.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Sam Adams' Mysterious Departure, the Incredible Shrinking Oregon, and Biden Gives Squealing GOP More to Squeal About
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Hope you enjoyed...
KGW
The biggest county for pot sales in Oregon isn’t where you might think
The per capita cannabis sales leader isn’t urban Multnomah County, it’s way out east in rural Malheur County. And there’s one good reason why.
Channel 6000
Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
Home sharing? Oregon to consider tax exemption
Home Share Oregon, essentially matchmaking for roommates, is working with two state lawmakers on a bill to exempt homeowners from the income tax if they rent a room in their home over a long-term period.
