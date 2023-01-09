Read full article on original website
The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary
Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
mixfmalaska.com
Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature
Each year, members of the Alaska Legislature introduce hundreds of bills. They’re all listed on the Legislature’s website, alongside a bunch of other information, including who’s sponsored it, and as the bills get heard by legislative committees, more information about the bills gets added. But from the time bills are first introduced to the time […] The post From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska lawmakers look to increase school funding in upcoming legislative session
With the start of Alaska’s next legislative session right around the corner, many lawmakers are talking about boosting education funding. The baseline funding the state gives to school districts — known as the Base Student Allocation, or BSA — has, essentially, not changed since 2017. At the same time, the cost of pretty much everything has gone up, and districts are facing severe budget shortfalls and wrestling with difficult decisions, like closing schools, eliminating positions and increasing class sizes.
alaskasnewssource.com
‘Part of the same system’: DOJ investigates similarities between Indigenous boarding schools, mental health treatment facilities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Paul Ongtooguk grew up witnessing countless instances where his friends were shipped off to boarding schools. “You would just be loaded onto a plane and taken to a school,” Ongtooguk said. “A village would get emptied out during the fall of any students who were high school age eligible.”
alaskasnewssource.com
New Director appointed to the Division of Public Assistance
Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
Elections, daylight saving and more: Alaska lawmakers release first batch of draft legislation
Alaska legislators released the text of 63 bills and five constitutional amendments on Monday, giving Alaskans a first look at legislation prefiled before the Alaska Legislature convenes Jan. 17 in Juneau. A second batch of prefiled bills will be released Friday, and still more will be made public on the first day of the legislative […] The post Elections, daylight saving and more: Alaska lawmakers release first batch of draft legislation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
Dunleavy appoints Brett Huber to chair of Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the appointment of Brett Huber as the Chair of the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Huber has nearly 30 years of public policy and oil and gas industry experience and will occupy the public seat. “With Mr. Huber’s vast knowledge and background in resource...
webcenterfairbanks.com
The EPA announces plans to reject Alaska’s state improvement plan
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE: On January 9 a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that the State of Alaska is allowed to intervene in a lawsuit, Citizens for Clean Air v. Michael S. Regan, which is trying force the EPA to either approve or disapprove the state’s implementation plan.
wdayradionow.com
North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
mixfmalaska.com
Bear-baiting and other 'cruel' hunting methods could be banned in Alaska National Parks
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The National Park Service last week issued a proposed rule that, if finalized, would ban some of the most extreme and cruel methods of hunting and trapping bears and other wildlife on Alaska’s more than 20 million acres of pristine national preserves. Wendy Keepover is...
Bills filed ahead of Alaska legislative session seek changes to health care, social justice
Several bills prefiled for the Alaska Legislative session that starts next week focus on health care and social justice issues, like abortion, access to contraceptives and marriage equality – bills and resolutions the Legislature has seen before. House Joint Resolution 1 seeks to amend the Alaska Constitution by repealing Article 1, section 25, which says, […] The post Bills filed ahead of Alaska legislative session seek changes to health care, social justice appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium opens registration for 'Heart Matters'
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – February is National Heart Health Month which promotes taking daily steps to decrease the risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death in the United States. To empower Southeast Alaskans and provide them resources and incentives to prioritize their health, SouthEast Alaska Regional Health...
mixfmalaska.com
EPA proposes to fail Fairbanks’ Air Implementation Plan and blocks the state from defending plan
Fairbanks, Alaska (KINY) - Despite the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) attempt to exclude the State of Alaska, on Jan. 9, a U.S. District Court judge granted the State’s motion to intervene in a case that involves regulation of the Fairbanks region’s air quality. Despite the U.S....
webcenterfairbanks.com
Bernard Chastain appointed as director for Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Bernard Chastain has been appointed as the new director of the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division by Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. Colonel Chastain has worked for the Alaska Department of Public Safety since 1998 as a wildlife trooper. Chastain most recently worked as a...
omahanews.net
Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks
ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, when hunting within Alaska's national preserves. The practice of using bait has been criticized as cruel by animal rights supporters, and the park service said...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska’s State Public Assistance director is no longer in her post following news of months-long waits for food stamps
Division of Public Assistance director Shawnda O’Brien is no longer in her post. A voicemail message on O’Brien’s state cell phone on Monday said she was no longer serving as the division’s director. “You’ve reached the voicemail for the Division of Public Assistance,” the message said....
mixfmalaska.com
M/V Columbia will sail again in Feb. 2023, covering routes for M/V Matanuska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - M/V Columbia will sail again in February, serving Southeast Alaska and Bellingham routes due to the need for further upgrades to the Matanuska. The Matanuska entered her overhaul in November 2022, where crews uncovered additional wasted steel and hazardous materials, both of which require additional time for removal and repair in the shipyard.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. FEMA addresses how disaster relief information was lost in translation. Why...
