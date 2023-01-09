ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alaskasnewssource.com

The Alaska Native Charter School wants to move into Abbott Loop Elementary

Youth mental health care in Alaska bears uncomfortable similarity to how previous generations of Indigenous people were removed from their homes for school. Legislators pre-filed over 60 bills a week before the beginning of the session on Jan. 17th. Nonverbal MSBSD student given tools needed to communicate with 911. Updated:...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

Tlingit & Haida signs deed to put land into Federal Trust Status

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska has officially signed a deed to put its first parcel of land into federal trust status. The deed was signed Monday by President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson at the Bureau of Indian Affair’s...
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature

Each year, members of the Alaska Legislature introduce hundreds of bills. They’re all listed on the Legislature’s website, alongside a bunch of other information, including who’s sponsored it, and as the bills get heard by legislative committees, more information about the bills gets added. But from the time bills are first introduced to the time […] The post From abortion to zoning: Short summaries of every bill in the 33rd Alaska State Legislature appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Alaska lawmakers look to increase school funding in upcoming legislative session

With the start of Alaska’s next legislative session right around the corner, many lawmakers are talking about boosting education funding. The baseline funding the state gives to school districts — known as the Base Student Allocation, or BSA — has, essentially, not changed since 2017. At the same time, the cost of pretty much everything has gone up, and districts are facing severe budget shortfalls and wrestling with difficult decisions, like closing schools, eliminating positions and increasing class sizes.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

‘Part of the same system’: DOJ investigates similarities between Indigenous boarding schools, mental health treatment facilities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Paul Ongtooguk grew up witnessing countless instances where his friends were shipped off to boarding schools. “You would just be loaded onto a plane and taken to a school,” Ongtooguk said. “A village would get emptied out during the fall of any students who were high school age eligible.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

New Director appointed to the Division of Public Assistance

Alaska saw, for the second year in a row, a population growth. In the fiscal year 2022, the Department of Labor and Workforce development reported a population growth of 450 people. Breaking, for a second year in a row, the declining population trend the state has seen from 2016 to 2020.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Elections, daylight saving and more: Alaska lawmakers release first batch of draft legislation

Alaska legislators released the text of 63 bills and five constitutional amendments on Monday, giving Alaskans a first look at legislation prefiled before the Alaska Legislature convenes Jan. 17 in Juneau. A second batch of prefiled bills will be released Friday, and still more will be made public on the first day of the legislative […] The post Elections, daylight saving and more: Alaska lawmakers release first batch of draft legislation appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska public assistance director abruptly leaves position

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s Division of Public Assistance director left her position on Monday, according to the Department of Health. The department confirmed that Shawnda O’Brien is no longer working as the Division of Public Assistance director effective Jan. 9. Department of Health Communications Director Clinton Bennett...
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

The EPA announces plans to reject Alaska’s state improvement plan

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - UPDATE: On January 9 a U.S. District Court Judge ruled that the State of Alaska is allowed to intervene in a lawsuit, Citizens for Clean Air v. Michael S. Regan, which is trying force the EPA to either approve or disapprove the state’s implementation plan.
ALASKA STATE
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota State Superintendent: State Board of Higher Education announces list of candidates for two open positions

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota leadership is nearing the end of its selection process regarding education officials. Kirsten Baesler, North Dakota's State School Superintendent, says six candidates are being considered for the state's Board of Higher Education. The candidates are competing for two open seats on the board, which oversee eleven colleges and universities across the state.
Alaska Beacon

Bills filed ahead of Alaska legislative session seek changes to health care, social justice

Several bills prefiled for the Alaska Legislative session that starts next week focus on health care and social justice issues, like abortion, access to contraceptives and marriage equality – bills and resolutions the Legislature has seen before. House Joint Resolution 1 seeks to amend the Alaska Constitution by repealing Article 1, section 25, which says, […] The post Bills filed ahead of Alaska legislative session seek changes to health care, social justice appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Bernard Chastain appointed as director for Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Bernard Chastain has been appointed as the new director of the Alaska Wildlife Trooper Division by Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. Colonel Chastain has worked for the Alaska Department of Public Safety since 1998 as a wildlife trooper. Chastain most recently worked as a...
FAIRBANKS, AK
omahanews.net

Officials weigh banning bait to hunt bears in Alaska national parks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: The National Park Service proposed a rule banning bear hunters in Alaska from using bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, when hunting within Alaska's national preserves. The practice of using bait has been criticized as cruel by animal rights supporters, and the park service said...
ALASKA STATE
mixfmalaska.com

M/V Columbia will sail again in Feb. 2023, covering routes for M/V Matanuska

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - M/V Columbia will sail again in February, serving Southeast Alaska and Bellingham routes due to the need for further upgrades to the Matanuska. The Matanuska entered her overhaul in November 2022, where crews uncovered additional wasted steel and hazardous materials, both of which require additional time for removal and repair in the shipyard.
BELLINGHAM, WA
alaskapublic.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. FEMA addresses how disaster relief information was lost in translation. Why...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy