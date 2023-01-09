Read full article on original website
Positive and Healthy New Year’s Resolutions for Kids
Parents may make resolutions to save more money, stop smoking or lose weight in the New Year. But what commitments can children make to improve themselves, too? Creating healthy New Year’s resolutions for kids is a fantastic exercise to do as a family. And, as it turns out, there...
Your Daughter’s First Visit to the Gynecologist
As your daughter reaches her teen years, she will be ready to have her first routine visit to the gynecologist. While it makes logical sense that you’d book her in to see your own doctor — even if that’s who delivered her! — there are reasons why you may want to find a pediatric and adolescent gynecologist instead.
30 Easy Ways to Support Your Child’s School
The whole world is short staffed right now; schools are no different. Beyond joining the Parent Teacher Organization, which might not meet at a time that fits your schedule, parents and grandparents are needed as school volunteers more than ever. Oftentimes, a quick background check is the only thing needed in order to volunteer your time.
How to Check in Often During Your Child’s School Year
We check in with our kids about school all the time. Sometimes we get more information than other times. Sometimes the information we get is awesome; sometimes it isn’t. How often do we check-in with ourselves and our families about how we are doing as a community?. The following...
What to Look for in a Birth Injury Lawyer
When you are seeking any kind of service, you want to work with a professional who will do the best job and give you the best results. You want experience — and that’s even more important when you need a birth injury lawyer to represent you in a medical malpractice case.
What You Can Do About Learning Loss for Kids
The results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as The Nation’s Report Card, last fall gave us a clearer picture of the pandemic’s devastating impact on students — and the results weren’t surprising. Compared to 2019, average scores — as well as students’ confidence...
4 Ways to Raise Critical Thinkers in the Digital Age
Tech-savvy kids today are constantly awash in an onslaught of unfiltered information. How can parents help them at every stage of development to cultivate an ability to safely explore the world around them with an understanding of how their loyalties and biases affect how they assimilate information and form their beliefs?
How Social-Emotional Learning Impacts Academic Success
As parents, we expect our kids to go to school and focus on learning. But children aren’t immune to day-to-day stresses. A sibling disagreement or a morning rush to get to school on time can make any child struggle to focus in the classroom. This makes learning difficult, if not impossible, says Barbara Hunt, JK–5 Director of Studies at Francis W. Parker School, an independent JK–12 school in Chicago.
