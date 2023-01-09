Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Opening a New Location This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMiamisburg, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cold Case Files: An Ohio Grandmother Vanished Days After The New Year HolidayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping ScamsTy D.Moraine, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Auditor honors local K-9 officers
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith presented police dogs from the Sheriff's Office, as well as the Miamisburg and Dayton police departments, with 2023 dog licenses to recognize the service the K-9 units provide their communities. K-9 units are responsible for tracking...
dayton247now.com
'It's going to be devastating to a lot of folks,' changes coming to food stamps in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Changes are ahead for Ohio’s SNAP benefits as we continue into the New Year. The United States Department of Agriculture made changes during the pandemic, because many people were not working due to the lockdown. Starting in March, households receiving SNAP benefits will no longer...
dayton247now.com
FAA system outage delays flights in Dayton, nationwide
UPDATE: Flights have resumed since a delay by the FAA Wednesday morning grounded flights nationwide. Dayton 24/7 Now Reporter Malena Brown is at Dayton International Airport and she said that according to the flight boards, five flights remain delayed and one flight has been canceled there. Reporter Chelsea Sick of...
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: School safety plans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our Crisis in the Classroom investigation continues. Every school district in the state has school safety plans. The Tipp City School District is reviewing its plans and making changes after a school shooting threat was mishandled. “I don’t think it’s safe enough,” said Kevin, a...
dayton247now.com
Richmond Indiana Police Department selects newest K9
RICHMOND, Indiana (WKEF) -- Richmond Police Department has selected its newest K9 to join the department's ranks. The department's newest K9 handler, Officer Keifer Uphaus and members of Seara Burton's family met K9 Skee on Wednesday, according to the department. The department said Uphaus and Skee will begin a six-week...
dayton247now.com
Schoolhouse Park project moves forward with demolition of historic structure
COVINGTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A major economic development project in the heart of Covington is underway with the demolition of a building that predates the 20th century. This marks the first of several projects to be completed in first phase of the project. The Schoolhouse Park project originally...
dayton247now.com
Suspect in Harrison Township attempted robbery identified
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man who was suspected of trying to rob a cellular store in Harrison Township Tuesday morning and later died has been identified. Larry Swain, 36, of Dayton, died from injuries in the shooting, according to Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. A resident living above...
dayton247now.com
United Way of Greater Dayton hosting 'MLK Day of Service- Building Strong Leaders'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) is hosting the United Way MLK Day of Service- Building Strong Leaders, an event in Dr. King's memory that promotes social justice and equality in order to engage our community and create constructive action. “To continue his work...
dayton247now.com
Clerk of Courts Office donates clothes to Dayton Children’s NICU
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Thursday, January 12, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley was at Dayton Children's Hospital with Dayton Children's Hospital President, CEO Deborah Feldman, and representatives from both offices to donate new clothing for infants in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This is the fourth annual contribution...
dayton247now.com
Springboro Police looking for Dorothy Lane Market shoplifting suspect
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springboro Police are looking for a woman who they say stolen $200 worth of groceries from Dorothy Lane Market. Police say the woman was with a child dressed in Sonic the Hedgehog costume during the incident, on Jan. 3, 2023. If you recognize the woman, or...
dayton247now.com
Endangered Missing Adult Alert for Beavercreek woman canceled
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Endangered Missing Adult alert has been canceled for 68-year-old Linda Conley of Beavercreek. Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 68-year-old Linda Conley out of Beavercreek. BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Beavercreek Police have issued a statewide missing adult alert. 68-year-old Linda Conley went missing on January 9...
dayton247now.com
61 Kias and Hyundais stolen in Dayton; repair shops share how this impacts car owners
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Car theft continues across the Miami Valley with 91 cars reported stolen since the new year. 61 of those have been Kias and Hyundais, according to the Dayton Police Department. DPD says that it all started from a social media post, and now it’s causing headaches...
dayton247now.com
Semi fire closes eastbound I-70 near Englewood
ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A semi fire has closed all eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Englewood exit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday that cruisers just arrived on scene, but the semi was fully engulfed in flame at the time. This is a developing story....
dayton247now.com
Flurries Friday with sunshine for the weekend!
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Winter has returned for our Friday! Plan on flurries to a few light snow showers throughout the day with temperatures in the lower 30s. Little if any snow accumulation is expected. Skies will begin to clear Friday night with lows dropping into the middle 20s by Saturday morning.
dayton247now.com
Young’s Dairy celebrates 154th birthday
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WKEF) - Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 154th Birthday with special promotions on the farm!. Hap Young purchased the barn and surrounding farm in 1869 and, along with his three sons Carl, Bob and Bill, built the iconic red barn that has become Young’s Jersey Dairy.
dayton247now.com
Rain and winds increase today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) --Our next weather maker will bring rain, colder air and even snow into the region through tomorrow. Rain is likely especially during the middle of today. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the middle 50s but colder air will slide...
dayton247now.com
Man, woman who died in two-vehicle crash have been identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man and woman died after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, the Butler Township Police Department reported today. Butler Township Police Chief John M. Porter said the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road. Porter said the incident appeared to be a high-impact crash.
dayton247now.com
2 women injured and held captive in their own home, suspect leads police on manhunt
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected kidnapping in Moorefield Township. Around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Clark County Communications Center received a 911 call from a woman saying that she had been tied up, and that there was another woman with her, severely injured.
dayton247now.com
New guidelines surrounding kids with obesity
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The American Academy of Pediatrics just issued guidelines on evaluating and treating kids with obesity for the very first time. The program director of the Healthy Me Clinic at Dayton Children's Hospital, Dr. Melissa King, said the guidelines look at some of the socio-economic factors. She...
dayton247now.com
UD women claim Wednesday home win
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - University of Dayton women's basketball returned to .500 in conference play, following a 66-60 home Wednesday night over Davidson. The Flyers started the game on the front foot, not trailing throughout the first half and leading by as many as nine in the first quarter. Davidson would close the gap in the second half - eventually taking the lead in the fourth quarter - but UD would rally for their third win of the season.
Comments / 0