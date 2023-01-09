ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

dayton247now.com

Brown announces $2.3 million for mental health training at Wright State University

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, January 11, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Wright State University has received a $2,281,498 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its Primary Care Training and Enhancement Residency Training in Mental and Behavioral Health (PCTE-RTMB) Program. The funding will...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

New law requires schools to screen for dyslexia in K-3 students

OHIO — A new state law set to take effect this fall requires school districts to test for dyslexia. Signed into law in 2021, it was delayed because of the pandemic. Dyslexia is described as a learning disability marked by poor spelling and decoding abilities, defined by the International Dyslexia Association. Those with dyslexia can have trouble reading, reading, and comprehending written text.
OHIO STATE
WCPO

Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: School safety plans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our Crisis in the Classroom investigation continues. Every school district in the state has school safety plans. The Tipp City School District is reviewing its plans and making changes after a school shooting threat was mishandled. “I don’t think it’s safe enough,” said Kevin, a...
TIPP CITY, OH
Housing Wire

Stewart acquires Ohio-based Elite Family of Companies

Stewart Title is back on the acquisition wagon. The smallest of the Big Four title insurers announced Tuesday that it had acquired the Elite Family of Companies. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Elite Family of Companies includes Elite Land Title, LLC, Aspen Land Title Agency,...
OHIO STATE
police1.com

Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam

LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings

COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
OHIO STATE
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!

If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is coming up fast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023. Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law

COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Ohio pediatric surgeon explains new childhood obesity guidelines

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Marc Michalsky is the surgical director at the Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Childrens Hospital. He's also one of the authors of new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for childhood obesity. “We've been working on this for about four years,”...
OHIO STATE

