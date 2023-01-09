Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
'It's going to be devastating to a lot of folks,' changes coming to food stamps in Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Changes are ahead for Ohio’s SNAP benefits as we continue into the New Year. The United States Department of Agriculture made changes during the pandemic, because many people were not working due to the lockdown. Starting in March, households receiving SNAP benefits will no longer...
dayton247now.com
Brown announces $2.3 million for mental health training at Wright State University
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, January 11, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Wright State University has received a $2,281,498 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its Primary Care Training and Enhancement Residency Training in Mental and Behavioral Health (PCTE-RTMB) Program. The funding will...
dayton247now.com
United Way of Greater Dayton hosting 'MLK Day of Service- Building Strong Leaders'
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- United Way of the Greater Dayton Area (UWGDA) is hosting the United Way MLK Day of Service- Building Strong Leaders, an event in Dr. King's memory that promotes social justice and equality in order to engage our community and create constructive action. “To continue his work...
spectrumnews1.com
New law requires schools to screen for dyslexia in K-3 students
OHIO — A new state law set to take effect this fall requires school districts to test for dyslexia. Signed into law in 2021, it was delayed because of the pandemic. Dyslexia is described as a learning disability marked by poor spelling and decoding abilities, defined by the International Dyslexia Association. Those with dyslexia can have trouble reading, reading, and comprehending written text.
WCPO
Middletown City Schools superintendent resigns
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown City Schools Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. is resigning, the district announced Monday. After five years with Middletown, Styles will become a partner at Learner-Centered Collaborative — a non-profit that works with districts across the country to better the learning experience for teachers and students.
dayton247now.com
Dayton 24/7 Now Investigates: School safety plans
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Our Crisis in the Classroom investigation continues. Every school district in the state has school safety plans. The Tipp City School District is reviewing its plans and making changes after a school shooting threat was mishandled. “I don’t think it’s safe enough,” said Kevin, a...
Ohio bill to strip power of state Board of Education to be reintroduced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bill calling to strip the state Board of Education of power will soon be reintroduced at the Ohio Statehouse. Senate Bill 178 was the initial introduction, which would dramatically reduce the authority of the board and shift power to a new state cabinet-level agency. It failed during the final legislative […]
Housing Wire
Stewart acquires Ohio-based Elite Family of Companies
Stewart Title is back on the acquisition wagon. The smallest of the Big Four title insurers announced Tuesday that it had acquired the Elite Family of Companies. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Elite Family of Companies includes Elite Land Title, LLC, Aspen Land Title Agency,...
police1.com
Ohio sheriff: Fitness standards keeping cadets from taking final exam
LONDON, Ohio — Cadets in Ohio are having their dreams of becoming an officer denied due to unfair fitness standards, according to one sheriff. Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey raised concerns about the current academy rules that prohibit cadets in the state’s police academy from taking the final written exam if they fail a fitness test, Local 12 News reported.
spectrumnews1.com
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
dayton247now.com
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
spectrumnews1.com
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Record-Herald
ODNR encourages Ohioans to report hemlock woolly adelgid sightings
COLUMBUS, Ohio –The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry is asking for the public’s help to keep invasive pests out of Ohio’s forests. ODNR is encouraging people to report sightings of hemlock woolly adelgids (HWA), insects that can threaten hemlock forests. “These insects have...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
13 Hidden Gems in Ohio That Are Worth a Road Trip!
If you think you’ve seen it all, it’s time to venture off the beaten path and visit a few of these hidden gems in Ohio!. There are so many interesting places to visit in Ohio! We love exploring our home state of Ohio and have lost count of the number of times we have said, “I had no idea this was here!” I’ve put together this list to inspire you to explore even more of our great state!
Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is coming up fast
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023. Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get […]
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
dayton247now.com
Governor DeWine signed multiple bills and executive orders, including dementia training
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dementia is an umbrella term that covers a range of diseases that affect memory loss and the ability to think and problem solve. Many Americans are familiar with the most common form of dementia, known as Alzheimer’s. Over 200,000 people in Ohio live with dementia,...
sciotopost.com
Advocates Cheer as Ohio Erases the R-Word in State Law
COLUMBUS, OHIO – After two years of advocacy from Ohioans with disabilities and dozens of disability, aging and victim advocacy organizations, Gov. DeWine has signed the Mental Health and Disability Terminology Act (HB 281). The Act changes harmful and derogatory language about people with disabilities that had been written into the Ohio Revised Code. These include such words as “idiot,” “deaf and dumb,” “mentally retarded,” “lunatics,” “mental defective,” “crippled child/children,” “derangement” and “handicapped.”
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
WKYC
Ohio pediatric surgeon explains new childhood obesity guidelines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dr. Marc Michalsky is the surgical director at the Center for Healthy Weight and Nutrition at Nationwide Childrens Hospital. He's also one of the authors of new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for childhood obesity. “We've been working on this for about four years,”...
