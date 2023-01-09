ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WHIO Dayton

Body cam shows moment Sidney officers confront armed suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting

SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month. On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.
SIDNEY, OH
dayton247now.com

SWAT standoff in Dayton leads to 2 arrests

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A SWAT standoff at 111 West Norman Ave in Dayton led to the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police crews were originally dispatched to 111 W. Norman on a shots fired call. When they arrived, the complainant told them that her car had been shot at while she attempted to drive away during an argument.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
WDTN

Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Grand Lake Task Force Investigation leads to two arrests

AUGLAIZE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Grand Lake Task Force received information that lead to two arrests. The Task Force learned that Cooper Rademacher, a 19-year-old from Pioneer, Ohio, was wanted by authorities in Williams County for a Failure to Appear warrant. The Task Force also had information that Rademacher may...
PIONEER, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

