Body cam shows moment Sidney officers confront armed suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting
SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month. On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office searching for information in 23-year-old cold case
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck is asking the public for help in submitting information and tips for a cold case involving Rodney Shephard, who was discovered dead in his home on January 10, 2000. Rodney was discovered by a friend, Charles Hoops, with whom he ate...
Body cam footage shows moments deputies rescue 2 women kidnapped, held hostage in Clark Co.
CLARK COUNTY — Newley released body camera footage shows what two women went through after being locked up in a Clark County basement and left for dead. Investigators say Charles Womack held the women hostage for hours, tying them up in a basement. Body cam footage shows deputies rushing...
dayton247now.com
SWAT standoff in Dayton leads to 2 arrests
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A SWAT standoff at 111 West Norman Ave in Dayton led to the arrest of two individuals on Wednesday afternoon. Dayton Police crews were originally dispatched to 111 W. Norman on a shots fired call. When they arrived, the complainant told them that her car had been shot at while she attempted to drive away during an argument.
DPD asking for help in ‘suspicious’ missing person case
On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Dayton Police Department will give information on a recent missing person case.
‘She’s a fighter’: Family of missing Dayton woman pleading for community’s help
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Dr. area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
Man killed during attempted burglary ID’d
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the man killed after attempting to steal from a Harrison Township business on Tuesday. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Larry Swain and a juvenile girl were breaking into the Boost Mobile at 3801 Dixie Drive. Police said a resident in an upstairs apartment confronted Swain, […]
Beavercreek Police issue Endangered Missing Adult Alert for man, 59
BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating James Love, who is the focus of an endangered missing adult alert issued Thursday afternoon. >> Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in fatal accident case. Love was at the AT&T store...
2 dead following Butler Township crash
The Montgomery County Coroner's Office was called to a crash at a Butler Twp. intersection Wednesday evening.
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
dayton247now.com
Grand Lake Task Force Investigation leads to two arrests
AUGLAIZE, Ohio (WKEF) - The Grand Lake Task Force received information that lead to two arrests. The Task Force learned that Cooper Rademacher, a 19-year-old from Pioneer, Ohio, was wanted by authorities in Williams County for a Failure to Appear warrant. The Task Force also had information that Rademacher may...
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
Fox 19
Franklin car break-in suspect leads officers on off-road chase: Watch
FRANKLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - Franklin police officers say a call about a man breaking into vehicles led to an off-road chase. FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown got a look at the newly released dash camera footage that shows the wild ride officers had to go on. The alleged driver, Rodney...
Suspect dead after attempted theft at Boost Mobile in Harrison Twp.
Police reported that the suspect drove to a residence in Dayton, and was then transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
2 juveniles charged after striking, threatening employee at Miamisburg theater
MIAMISBURG — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged after an assault at a Miamisburg movie theater Saturday night. Miamisburg Police were called to Cinemark Dayton South at around 9:50 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the Miamisburg Police Department told News Center 7. The...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
House destroyed by fire in Clark Co. was burglarized weeks earlier, deputies say
MEDWAY — A house destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning was burglarized weeks earlier, deputies say. Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire. >> RELATED:...
‘It’s a vicious, frustrating cycle;’ Over 60 cars stolen from Dayton in one week
DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the community’s help to stop a wave of car thefts. Police believe how-to videos on social media could still be contributing to the uptick in thefts. Police first saw car theft numbers increase in the summer of last year when how-to...
