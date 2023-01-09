SIDNEY — Sidney Police have released new video that shows the moment officers confronted an armed man inside a grocery story last month. On December 21, officers responded to Sidney Foodtown on Wapakoneta Ave after receiving reports of an active shooter inside the store. Police later told News Center 7 that there was an initial confrontation with a man with a handgun in the area of the cash registers. That man, later identified as Todd Jordan, then reportedly fired shots inside the store.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO