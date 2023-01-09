ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wernersville, PA

Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church

READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
Luzerne County ordered to release election video

The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District

READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
Montgomery County seeks candidates to fill commissioner vacancy

The chair of the Montgomery County commissioners has been tapped for a state position, meaning her county position will soon be left vacant. Dr. Val Arkoosh is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She's resigning as a commissioner, effective Jan. 17, Shapiro's inauguration...
RPA gets OK for 82-space neighborhood parking lot

READING, Pa. – More off-street parking could become available in the city of Reading. The city zoning hearing board voted Wednesday to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St. However, it voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.
County Executive McClure names new prison public safety administrator

Dave C. Collins Sr. will take over as Northampton County Prison's public safety administrator after the retirement Feb. 1 of Kenneth Kraft. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced the appointment Tuesday, although he had advised County Council of Kraft's retirement and the appointment of Collins earlier. Collins has worked for...
Boyertown Farmer's Market gets $2.25M grant

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - More than $2 million of state grants will go toward an events space and festival marketplace in Boyertown. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is providing the money as a match for nearly $2.5 million of federal, county, and local money. Officials say the new events space will...
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
