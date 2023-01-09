Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Reading veterinary hospital could become church
READING, Pa. – The buildings that housed the former VCA Detwiler Animal Hospital could become a church, if approved by the Reading Zoning Hearing Board. The board heard a request Wednesday night from Aaron Horst, Denver, Lancaster County, for a special exception to allow a place of worship at 22 Kenhorst Blvd.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown School District appoints 2 new directors
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown School District Board of Directors appointed Andrene Brown and Evelyn Santana to fill two vacant seats during a special meeting held Thursday night at the administration building. The vote was 7-0. The appointments came after the board formally accepted the resignations of now-state Sen. Nick Miller, who announced his resignation last month, and Charlie Thiel, who announced his resignation Thursday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Luzerne County ordered to release election video
The state Office of Open Records granted an open-records request and ordered Luzerne County to release video footage and surveillance of county buildings related to the Nov. 8 election. The Dec. 28 decision from the state agency gives the county 30 days to provide the video to the requester, Ben...
Norristown Times Herald
Richard Greist will remain free, but must continue care privately on outpatient basis
WEST CHESTER — Richard Greist will continue the freedom from forced life at Norristown State Hospital he won last year, but must do so only under the care of his longtime private psychiatrist, according to a Common Please judge’s order. On Wednesday, Judge William P. Mahon signed an...
WFMZ-TV Online
Agreement finalized for sale of former Allentown State Hospital to City Center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An agreement has been finalized for the sale of the site of the former state hospital in Allentown. “Now that the agreement is executed, we are starting the planning process and will begin working with City planners to develop a project that creates local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District,” said City Center President J.B. Reilly.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading zoners deny sports bar parking in Centre Park Historic District
READING, Pa. – The Reading Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday voted to deny a request for zoning relief for an 18-space parking lot in the Centre Park Historic District. At last month's hearing, the owners of two limited partnerships requested a special exception and variances to allow an 18-space parking lot for Platinum Sports Bar, proposed at 220 Douglass St.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 6:00 - Man from the Poconos accused in four killings appears in court in Idaho
Bryan Kohberger, the man from Monroe County accused in the killings of four University of Idaho students, appeared in court today. This is likely the last time we will see Kohberger until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for June. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori tells what happened today in the courtroom.
Harrisburg set to evict homeless people living under Mulberry Street Bridge
The city of Harrisburg is ordering dozens of people living in an encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge to vacate the area by next week. Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel said the public notice flyer circulating on social media Wednesday night is accurate and that the city is planning to address the situation at a news conference on Thursday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County homeowners could receive grants up to $50K for home repairs
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Chairman Geoff Brace announced Wednesday that the county will apply to the state for a grant being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Home Repairs Program. Brace said the county is eligible to receive $2.7 million from the Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
Investigators search Berks landfill in possible connection with disappearance of Jennifer Brown
EXETER TWP., Pa. – There is a possible development in Berks County related to the case of a missing mother from Montgomery County. It's the case of 43-year-old Jennifer Brown of Limerick Township, who vanished more than a week ago. Sources tell our partners at WPVI in Philadelphia that...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County seeks candidates to fill commissioner vacancy
The chair of the Montgomery County commissioners has been tapped for a state position, meaning her county position will soon be left vacant. Dr. Val Arkoosh is Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro's nominee for secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. She's resigning as a commissioner, effective Jan. 17, Shapiro's inauguration...
‘Gut-wrenching’: Rats blamed for Harrisburg’s decision to clear homeless encampment with no formal plans for people
Harrisburg residents living under the Mulberry Street bridge have a week to pack up all of their belongings and leave the area for good because of a “public health emergency” involving rats and growing piles of trash, city officials said. The situation under the bridge reached a breaking...
WFMZ-TV Online
RPA gets OK for 82-space neighborhood parking lot
READING, Pa. – More off-street parking could become available in the city of Reading. The city zoning hearing board voted Wednesday to approve zoning relief for a request from the Reading Parking Authority to construct an 82-space parking lot at 625 McKnight St. However, it voted to deny a second request for a nine-space lot at 1200 N. 10th St.
WFMZ-TV Online
County Executive McClure names new prison public safety administrator
Dave C. Collins Sr. will take over as Northampton County Prison's public safety administrator after the retirement Feb. 1 of Kenneth Kraft. Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure announced the appointment Tuesday, although he had advised County Council of Kraft's retirement and the appointment of Collins earlier. Collins has worked for...
abc27.com
Man wanted for indecent exposure, explicit questions to girls in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are investigating multiple reports of a suspicious person in multiple localities who allegedly asked children sexually explicit questions and in some cases indecently exposed himself. State Police say at 8:14 a.m. on January 11 a man driving a...
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown Farmer's Market gets $2.25M grant
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - More than $2 million of state grants will go toward an events space and festival marketplace in Boyertown. The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is providing the money as a match for nearly $2.5 million of federal, county, and local money. Officials say the new events space will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP investigating cement plant in East Allen, as residents express concerns about cement dust
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a cement plant in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Cement dust in that area is nothing new, but some neighbors say it's really been excessive lately. The DEP is looking into one particular incident over the Christmas...
WFMZ-TV Online
Work progressing on community-owned grocery store in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Co-Op, a group bringing locally-sourced food to the community, is moving ahead with its biggest plan. Things are progressing on a new community-owned grocery store. Crews are working along East Broad Street in Bethlehem. The new store will be open year-round, and sell fresh, locally-produced...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Shoemakersville woman
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office is requesting assistance for locating next of kin for a 77-year-old Shoemakersville woman. Nancy Glidewell was pronounced dead on January 11 at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berks County Coroner’s Office at...
