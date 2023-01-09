Read full article on original website
West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
In the Kitchen with The Daiquiri Shop at Beau Rivage
Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising
MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast
Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi
Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder
In Their Shoes: Peace and healing at Ebony Sage Apothecary
Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete
A brief history of the carved angel tree sculptures in Bay St. Louis
Medical experts keeping an eye on flu, COVID-19 cases on Gulf Coast
Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program
Coast woman running ultra marathons to help a local charity
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 2023, and many have personal or group goals, whether it’s fitness, business, or something else. Amanda Ray with the Bacot-McCarty Foundation is going to run 200 miles this year for charity. “I had some big goals to run in some ultra marathons....
Biloxi project could begin soon
Sites & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ — here are my faves
Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022” list — the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name — triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again — after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
LIVE REPORT: Gulfport stabbing victim identified; Search still on for suspected killer
Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
Mardi Gras krewes scramble to find additional security to return to traditional routes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the thick of Mardi Gras season bears down upon New Orleans, many of the parade krewes are scrambling to contact law enforcement agencies across Louisiana to help secure their return to traditional Mardi Gras routes. With the city’s ongoing manpower crisis within the New Orleans...
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
