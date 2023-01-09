ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass Christian, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOX

West Biloxi development on DeBuys Road could begin in just months

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Developers have a new vision for a once popular entrance to Biloxi on Highway 90. Now that the plans have been approved by the Biloxi City Council, business owner and restaurateur Rob Stinson is hoping to have the multi-purpose development begin in a few months and to be up and running by the end of the year.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Daiquiri Shop at Beau Rivage

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Amanda Ray speaks about going the extra mile for both running and fundraising

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

MLK Day celebrations to take place across Coast

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Amber Spradley joins us live from Diamondhead Senior Village, where more than two dozen vendors are ready to help seniors kick off a healthy 2023. Mayor Billy Hewes weighs in on what's ahead for Gulfport in the...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Semi-truck overturned on Caillavet St. in Biloxi

Bill Snyder joins us live from Beauvior Road as work to complete updates continues; crews are hoping to start paving and striping the new area as early as next week. Upcoming road closure to impact thousands in Ocean Springs. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. |. Starting on...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Volunteers working to get Gulfport community garden up and running

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. In the past, more than 150 people helped grow produce like fruits and vegetables. The garden was destroyed due to previous hurricane storms, but volunteers are gathering Monday the 16th to help clean it up.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Two Alabama men charged in D’Iberville parking lot murder

Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is performing two tribute concerts this weekend in celebration of MLK Day Monday. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. It is going to be cold and windy today. We expect...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Peace and healing at Ebony Sage Apothecary

Concerts happening this weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The Gulf Coast Symphony Orchestra is performing two tribute concerts this weekend in celebration of MLK Day Monday. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It is going to be cold and windy today. We expect...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Bridge on Wade-Vancleave Road almost complete

Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man arrested in Forrest County. A woman wanted for questioning in a suspicious death of a Vancleave man at a St. Martin hotel is now in custody. MGCCC partners with USA. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College students have...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Proposed road adds stop light to Pass Road, new access point to MGCCC Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Plans are moving forward for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to build a new road leading to its Harrison County campus. The team behind this road project is meeting with the Biloxi Development Review Committee to present its latest plans to connect Pass Road to Eula Street. If approved, it creates a new access point to the campus.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Coast woman running ultra marathons to help a local charity

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s 2023, and many have personal or group goals, whether it’s fitness, business, or something else. Amanda Ray with the Bacot-McCarty Foundation is going to run 200 miles this year for charity. “I had some big goals to run in some ultra marathons....
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Biloxi project could begin soon

Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Gulfport Police has announced that a second suspect...
BILOXI, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sites & Bites: ‘Best sandwiches in Mississippi’ — here are my faves

Forgetting one of my “favorites” from the Top Restaurant Meals and Supermarket Products of 2022” list — the Burger-Burger at the Biloxi restaurant by the same name — triggered a train of thought that ultimately led to a list of some of the best sandwiches in Mississippi. In case it appears I’m being forgetful again — after all, isn’t something called “Burger-Burger” actually a, well, burger? The answer is…”not really” and here’s why.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: Gulfport stabbing victim identified; Search still on for suspected killer

Temperatures have already reached their high for today. It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain is a result of a cold front moving through South Mississippi will be mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s as well as breezy winds from the south-southwest. Many of us will see some downpours, and most of us will hear some rumbles of thunder. A few of us, could see some strong thunderstorms with straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts and large hail in South MS. Our risk is a marginal risk which is 1 out of 5. Our rain chances will decrease once storms move out of our area, around 5 PM. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s.
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Gulfport development getting closer to becoming reality

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Further steps are being taken to make a mixed-use project in Gulfport a reality. The new 2600 Beach Boulevard project, previously referred to as the Gulfport Town Center, is planned to sit on the northwest corner of Highway 90 and Highway 49. Developers recently purchased an...
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy