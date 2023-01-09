Read full article on original website
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs With Red Sox As Much-Needed Depth Piece
The Boston Red Sox reportedly added a former member of the New York Yankees as a depth option in the outfield on Wednesday.
Former Oakland A's Fan Favorite Joins Seattle Mariners Coaching Staff
After ten seasons in Major League Baseball, Stephen Vogt is shifting from playing to coaching. Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners announced that the former Oakland Athletics catcher would be the club's new quality control and bullpen coach.
Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins
The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto
Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
Former 1st-round pick Nick Loftin among 19 non-roster invitees to KC Royals spring camp
A group of prospects and past big leaguers on minor-league deals will be part of the Royals’ preseason camp in Arizona.
Bruce Bochy, Nolan Ryan Connection
New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has an connection to the "Ryan Express" that's worthy of a footnote.
Report: Blue Jays Sign Free Agent 1B Brandon Belt
Belt will join the Blue Jays on a one-year deal, making $9.3 million next season, per reports.
Yedlin, Zimmerman praise embattled US coach Berhalter
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup in Qatar even as he's currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident during which he kicked his future wife in the legs.
