San Francisco, CA

MLB Trade Rumors

Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher

The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
ROSS, CA
Yardbarker

Ex-Yankees Outfielder Signs Minor League Deal With Twins

The baseball world’s focus was centered on Carlos Correa’s return to the Twins on Wednesday morning after a chaotic free agent saga, but the shortstop is not the only player to recently reunite with Minnesota. Outfielder Ryan LaMarre rejoined the Twins on Jan. 3, according to his MLB.com...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
fishstripes.com

Marlins to sign Johnny Cueto

Johnny Cueto, one of the top remaining MLB free agents available regardless of position, has agreed to a deal with the Marlins, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. Cueto is guaranteed $8.5 million, according to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, and Miami has a club option for 2024. Fascinating!. The Marlins...
MIAMI, FL
Hanford Sentinel

Yedlin, Zimmerman praise embattled US coach Berhalter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — National team defenders DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman praised U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter for bringing the Americans together at the World Cup in Qatar even as he's currently under investigation by U.S. Soccer for a 1991 incident during which he kicked his future wife in the legs.
SAN JOSE, CA

