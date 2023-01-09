SAN MATEO COUNTY -- CHP confirmed Wednesday that CA-92 is currently shut down in both directions at Upper Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo County due to "unsafe conditions." The closure was first reported shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning.UPDATE: 'Rivers in sky' continue to slam Northern California; Floods, slides in weekend forecastCHP said the closure at Skyline Boulevard -- also known as State Route 35 -- was due to unsafe road conditions due to weather. There were additional CHP reports that the issue was a sinkhole, but CHP had reopened the highway to limited westbound traffic at around 6:30 p.m.CHP sid one-way traffic control was being conducted by CalTrans on SR-92 from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road. However, by However, as of 3 a.m. Thursday morning the highway was once again closed in both directions from upper SR-35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road after a sinkhole opened up.On Thursday, San Mateo County District 5 Supervisor David Canepa tweeted video that showed the large sinkhole that had opened up on the highway.Authorities said the time of reopening lanes was unknown and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO