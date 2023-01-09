ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
wild941.com

Jury Duty Scam Call Making It’s Way Around This Florida County

Hendry County Sheriffs office says residents in the county are receiving fake jury duty calls. During the call, a person claims to be an officer named Clifford Earl. The scammers then tell the person they are calling, that they have an active local warrant for failing to appear for jury duty. The person is also instructed to provide $3K via cash app or Zelle to clear the warrant. Deputies are telling us that they will never solicit money over the phone. Do not provide the caller with any personal information.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida officials: ‘Alarming increase’ in sextortion of minors

MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officials are warning Floridians about an alarming increase in sextortion targeting minors. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Sextortion cases are on the rise nationwide, and thousands of minors are being targeted and victimized. Parents and guardians, please talk to your children about this disturbing crime and make sure they know not to take or send explicit images to anyone. Keep an open dialog with your children and urge them to tell you if they are ever asked to exchange inappropriate content.”
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security

Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Driver carjacked curbside at Florida’s busiest airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A driver was carjacked curbside at Florida’s busiest airport, and authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for the suspect. The armed suspect approached the driver’s car early Monday at the Frontier Airlines’ curbside section at Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy