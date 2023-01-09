Read full article on original website
Florida Woman Arrested For $200,000 In Unlicensed Contracting Work
A 41-year-old Florida woman was arrested Wednesday for doing nearly $200,000 in unlicensed contract work in the Upper Keys. According to investigators, Kelly Fox was charged with contracting in the state of Florida without a certificate by posing as a contractor in Monroe County. The
Jury Duty Scam Call Making It’s Way Around This Florida County
Hendry County Sheriffs office says residents in the county are receiving fake jury duty calls. During the call, a person claims to be an officer named Clifford Earl. The scammers then tell the person they are calling, that they have an active local warrant for failing to appear for jury duty. The person is also instructed to provide $3K via cash app or Zelle to clear the warrant. Deputies are telling us that they will never solicit money over the phone. Do not provide the caller with any personal information.
Florida officials: ‘Alarming increase’ in sextortion of minors
MIAMI (CBS Miami) Officials are warning Floridians about an alarming increase in sextortion targeting minors. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Sextortion cases are on the rise nationwide, and thousands of minors are being targeted and victimized. Parents and guardians, please talk to your children about this disturbing crime and make sure they know not to take or send explicit images to anyone. Keep an open dialog with your children and urge them to tell you if they are ever asked to exchange inappropriate content.”
Florida doctor sentenced to 20 years for substance abuse treatment fraud scheme
MIAMI — A Florida doctor was sentenced on Monday to 20 years in prison for engaging in a multiyear scheme to bill health care benefit programs for fraudulent tests -- including unnecessary urine tests -- for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction, prosecutors said. According to a news...
Florida bill proposed makes harassing phone calls a felony
A proposed bill for the Florida legislative session would make harassing phone calls a felony.
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
Effort to regulate Florida pet cremation begins 2nd attempt in legislature
After a Florida family's chance to say final goodbyes to their deceased cat ended in a "catastrophic" failure from a pet crematorium, they've pushed for regulation to ensure it doesn't happen again.
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security camera
A Florida witness at Ocala reported capturing a round-shaped, blue orb on a car lot security camera at 7:17 p.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gruesome details revealed in slaying of Mount Dora elderly couple: affidavit
Gruesome details have emerged after an elderly Florida couple was found stabbed to death at their home in a Mount Dora senior living community on New Year's Eve.
DeSantis Stuns Critics with Radical Plan to Save Florida's Ailing Environment
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed a promise to the environment made four years ago. A week after he was sworn into office, DeSantis signed an executive order to protect Florida’s environment and water quality. Unlike previous Republican governments in Florida, DeSantis is doing good work in tackling climate change issues.
Driver carjacked curbside at Florida’s busiest airport
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A driver was carjacked curbside at Florida’s busiest airport, and authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for the suspect. The armed suspect approached the driver’s car early Monday at the Frontier Airlines’ curbside section at Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.
2 Florida Women Arrested With Various Drugs Including Fentanyl, During Traffic Stop
Deputies arrested two Florida women on multiple felonies and recovered a large number of illegal drugs, including trafficking amounts of oxycodone, during a traffic stop in North Naples. “Don’t come to Collier County to peddle your poison because our deputies will arrest you,” Sheriff Kevin
'Freedom to Buy': New Florida bill could stop credit card companies from labeling gun purchases
FLORIDA, USA — Newly sworn-in Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson unveiled his first legislative proposal on Tuesday, which could prevent credit card companies from tracking firearm and ammo purchases in Florida. Simpson made the announcement for the "Florida Arms and Ammo Act" in a Brevard County gun shop alongside Zephyrhills...
Hackers target roofing company, trick customers and steal money
Kimberly Mallette's heart sank when her roofing company knocked on the door to collect payment for a repair following Hurricane Ian.
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'
A Florida witness at Orange City reported watching three, triangle-shaped objects that appeared to go invisible at 3:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Have you seen them? These 113 people are missing from Central Florida
Missing from Central Florida These 113 people are missing in Central Florida. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, their cases date back to the 1960s. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
Handprint at crime scene linked woman to Florida elderly couple’s death, affidavit says
A handprint found at the crime scene linked a woman to a Florida elderly couple's death, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WESH.
Naples police looking for additional victims of accused Massachusetts rapist
Naples police want people to come forward with information about an accused rapist from Massachusetts who has a connection to Southwest Florida. Police say 56-year-old James Devellis is an orthopedic surgeon who is accused of raping a man in Massachusetts. He also owns a home on Crayton Coad in Naples.
Bonita Springs family scammed of $300 after driving to Kentucky for puppy that doesn’t exist
A family drove from Bonita Springs to Kentucky to pick up a puppy. But when they got there, there was no dog. “We decided that it was a good time to start looking for an animal,” Lillian Cardin said. Cardin and her husband have been searching for a new...
Collier County man charged with killing endangered birds
A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged for killing five Black Skimmers which are endangered birds native to Florida.
