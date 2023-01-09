Hendry County Sheriffs office says residents in the county are receiving fake jury duty calls. During the call, a person claims to be an officer named Clifford Earl. The scammers then tell the person they are calling, that they have an active local warrant for failing to appear for jury duty. The person is also instructed to provide $3K via cash app or Zelle to clear the warrant. Deputies are telling us that they will never solicit money over the phone. Do not provide the caller with any personal information.

HENDRY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO