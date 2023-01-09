Read full article on original website
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or AloneMarvie ExplorerFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Fort Worth Police Detective Arrested for DUI: Department Launches InvestigationLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Abduction and Murder of Child in 1996 was the Inspiration for the Amber Alert SystemTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Arlington, TX
New Universal Studios theme park to open in Dallas areaAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Heaven provides good seats for national title game no matter which team wins
My son, forget not my law; but let thine heart keep my commandments: For the length of days, long life, and peace, shall they add to thee. – PROVERBS 3:1, 2. ••• Specific national stories that have popped up virtually “cry out” for mention by journalists, including small-town writers. One of the major ones is the great strides made by the Buffalo Bills football player who suffered an onfield cardiac issue last week. America unashamedly knelt and fervently prayed for Demar HAMLIN in full view of believers and non-believers. That was a welcome sight as teams, coaches, and a virtually full...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LSU Makes Decision Following Olivia Dunne Incident
A lot of raucous fans showed up to LSU's season-opening meet last Friday in order to see gymnast Olivia Dunne. The scene outside of Jon M. Huntsman Center was quite absurd. Following the meet, Dunne went on Twitter to ask her fans to "be respectful" at future events. "I ...
Best rivalries in high school girls basketball: 20 can't-miss matchups across the nation
Football gets most of the attention when talking rivalries in high school sports, but basketball gyms across the country host some can't-miss crosstown rivalries every winter. From old to young and from politically charged to occasionally disgusting, here are 20 interesting rivalries in high school ...
Washington high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/13/22
Get the latest Washington boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Texas Southern breaks ground on new athletic facility
The 6,600-square-foot multimillion-dollar facility will be built on the former basketball court directly behind the current Texas Southern Football Field House. The post Texas Southern breaks ground on new athletic facility appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Keaton Ellis returning to Penn State in 2023
Penn State will have a key player returning on defense next season to help out in the secondary. Keaton Ellis announced on his Instagram account on Friday evening that he will be back in Happy Valley playing for Penn State in 2023, rather than taking off for the NFL. “Job’s not finished,” Ellis wrote on his Instagram post confirming his return for 2023. Ellis had 25 tackles and two tackles for a loss last season. After making a move from cornerback to safety, Ellis will be a leading returner in the secondary last season along with cornerback Kalen King. The role of...
