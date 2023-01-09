It’s a new year, which means that the Best of 2022 lists are all officially here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, video games, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.

