HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
digg.com
Charlie From 'Charlie Bit My Finger' Now Just Chills On A Yacht
Charlie Davies-Carr, the younger sibling from the "Charlie bit my finger," video shows off his yacht, which presumably came from cashing in on his early YouTube virality. Copies of the video exist on YouTube, but the original was taken down after the clip was auctioned as an NFT, for $760,999, in 2021.
digg.com
The Best Albums Of 2022, According To Everyone
It’s a new year, which means that the Best of 2022 lists are all officially here. With so many lists out there, who has time to read all of them?. Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded up all the Top 10 lists we could find, smashed 'em together in a big spreadsheet and spit out overall Top 10 lists for the year's best albums, songs, books, video games, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
